DGAP-Adhoc : Nanogate SE: Stepping Down of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Other Members of the Supervisory Board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Insolvency/Personnel Nanogate SE: Stepping Down of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Other Members of the Supervisory Board 14-Apr-2021 / 14:39 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nanogate SE: Stepping Down of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Other Members of the Supervisory Board Göttelborn, Germany, April 14, 2021. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Nanogate SE, a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces, and other members of the Supervisory Board today declared their intention to resign from their mandates prematurely. The resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Klaus-Günter Vennemann, as well as the resignations of the other members of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Farsin Yadegardjam (Vice Chairman), Dr. Clemens M. Doppler, Dr. Peter Merten and Oliver Schumann, shall each take effect as of April 30, 2021. The Supervisory Board mandate of Martin Hendricks as the remaining member of the Supervisory Board after this is currently suspended due to his appointment to the Executive Board of Nanogate SE as CEO Reporting Party: Götz Gollan, CFO Nanogate SE =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: Contact: Christian Dose/Susanne Horstmann | WMP EuroCom AG Tel. +49 69 2475 689 491 / +49 89 2488 331-02 | ir@nanogate.com Nanogate SE | Zum Schacht 3 | 66287 Quierschied-Göttelborn www.nanogate.com | twitter.com/nanogate_se Nanogate: Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs around 1,550 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic and in India. True to its slogan 'Reinventing the Possible', Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers' products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for the mobility, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors - its target industries. As a systems provider, Nanogate broadly covers the value chain: design and engineering, materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets and the development of new applications, particularly for the three strategic areas Intelligent Surfaces, New Mobility and Artificial Metals. Disclaimer This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Nanogate SE (the 'Shares') may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of 'U.S. persons' (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act')). No offer or sale of transferable securities is being made to the public. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: NANOGATE SE Zum Schacht 3 66287 Göttelborn Germany Phone: +49 (0)6825/95 91 0 Fax: +49 (0)6825/95 91 852 E-mail: ir@nanogate.com Internet: www.nanogate.de ISIN: DE000A0JKHC9, WKN: A0JKHC Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1184782 End of Announcement DGAP News Service =------------

1184782 14-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

April 14, 2021 08:40 ET (12:40 GMT)