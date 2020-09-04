Nanogate: Meeting of creditors on November 4, 2020

• Insolvency proceedings opened on September 1, 2020

• Striving to continue the group and keep as many jobs as possible

• Operating business continues unchanged

• Attorney Günter Staab confirmed as insolvency monitor

• New short financial year since September 1, 2020

Göttelborn, Germany, September 4, 2020. The first creditors' meeting (as report and verification meeting) in the insolvency proceedings (protective shield proceedings under self-administration) of Nanogate SE, a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces, is scheduled to take place on November 4, 2020, in Sulzbach/Saar. Meanwhile, the Saarbrücken District Court has opened the insolvency proceedings for Nanogate SE on September 1, 2020. The same applies to the ongoing proceedings at the subsidiaries Nanogate Management Services GmbH, Nanogate PD Systems GmbH, Nanogate Neunkirchen GmbH, Nanogate Kierspe GmbH and Nanogate NRW GmbH. The court ordered the self-administration as requested. The business operations are continuing unchanged and undiminished.

The Management Board of Nanogate SE aims to restructure the Group. As many jobs as possible are to be retained in the process. The management is currently working on the restructuring measures and the insolvency plan together with the experienced restructuring experts Matthias Bayer and Franz Abel (both from the law firm Abel und Kollegen and also general representatives of Nanogate SE).

The court confirmed the previous provisional insolvency monitor, Justice Councillor Günter Staab, in his function. With the opening of the insolvency proceedings, creditors can now file their claims to the insolvency table.

Completion of the annual financial statements for the 2019 fiscal year and the finalization of the audit of these financial statements will become possible only after the insolvency plan has been submitted. With the opening of the insolvency proceedings, an abbreviated fiscal year from January 1 to August 31, 2020, ended and a new short fiscal year began on September 1, 2020.

Contact

Christian Dose/Volker Siegert | WMP Finanzkommunikation GmbH

Phone +49 69 2475 689 491/490 | ir@nanogate.com

Nanogate SE | Zum Schacht 3 | 66287 Quierschied-Göttelborn

www.nanogate.com | twitter.com/nanogate_se

Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs around 1,800 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic and in India.

True to its slogan "Reinventing the Possible", Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers' products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for the mobility, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors - its target industries. As a systems provider, Nanogate broadly covers the value chain: design and engineering, materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets and the development of new applications, particularly for the three strategic areas Intelligent Surfaces, New Mobility and Artificial Metals.

Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Nanogate SE (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). No offer or sale of transferable securities is being made to the public.