  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Nanollose Limited
  News
  Summary
    NC6   AU000000NC68

NANOLLOSE LIMITED

(NC6)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/30 01:16:46 am EDT
0.0930 AUD   +3.33%
05:19aNANOLLOSE LIMITED (ASX : NC6) Executive Chairman Dr. Wayne Best is Interviewed by ABN Newswire
AQ
05/26Nanollose Teams Up With Fashion Retailer INDITEX; Shares Rise 7%
MT
05/25NANOLLOSE LIMITED (ASX : NC6) Signs MOU With One of World's Largest Fashion Retailers
AW
Nanollose Limited (ASX:NC6) Executive Chairman Dr. Wayne Best is Interviewed by ABN Newswire

05/30/2022 | 05:20am EDT
Executive Chairman Dr. Wayne Best Interview

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Nanollose Limited (ASX:NC6) Executive Chairman Dr. Wayne Best is interviewed by ABN Newswire on the recent news regarding global partnerships with leading fashion brands to use eco-friendly fibre in new products.

Dr. Best talks about the new partnerships as well as progress being made with pilot spin samples, the "vegan leather" product and their collaboration with a leading global supplier of fabric and textiles.

To watch the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110530/nc6



About Nanollose Limited:

Nanollose Limited (ASX:NC6) is an innovative Australian company that uses a low cost and eco-friendly fermentation process to grow fibres that could become a sustainable alternative to conventional plant-derived cellulose fibres. The Company's process, which uses streams from various large-scale industries like sugar, wine and food, has the ability to produce 'Plant-Free' Cellulose. Cellulose is the hidden building block polymer most consumers know nothing about, but forms a huge part of items used in their everyday life such as clothing, paper and hygiene products.



Source:
Nanollose Limited



Contact:

Dr Wayne Best
Executive Chairman
Email: wayne.best@nanollose.com
Phone: +61 421 545 820

Henry Jordan
Six Degrees Investor Relations
Email: henry.jordan@sdir.com.au
Phone: +61 431 271 538

© ABN Newswire 2022
