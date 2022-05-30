Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Nanollose Limited (ASX:NC6) Executive Chairman Dr. Wayne Best is interviewed by ABN Newswire on the recent news regarding global partnerships with leading fashion brands to use eco-friendly fibre in new products.



Dr. Best talks about the new partnerships as well as progress being made with pilot spin samples, the "vegan leather" product and their collaboration with a leading global supplier of fabric and textiles.



To watch the interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110530/nc6







About Nanollose Limited:



Nanollose Limited (ASX:NC6) is an innovative Australian company that uses a low cost and eco-friendly fermentation process to grow fibres that could become a sustainable alternative to conventional plant-derived cellulose fibres. The Company's process, which uses streams from various large-scale industries like sugar, wine and food, has the ability to produce 'Plant-Free' Cellulose. Cellulose is the hidden building block polymer most consumers know nothing about, but forms a huge part of items used in their everyday life such as clothing, paper and hygiene products.





