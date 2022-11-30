Nanollose Limited (ASX:NC6) Successful Completion of Denim Production at Orta

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Nanollose Limited (ASX:NC6) (FRA:N0L) a leading biomaterials company, focused on commercialising scalable technology to create fibres and fabrics with minimal environmental impact, is pleased to advise that Orta Anadolu Ticaret Ve Sanayi Isletmesi T.A.S. ("ORTA") has successfully manufactured sample yardage of high-quality denim fabric containing the Company's Nullarbor-20(TM) fibre.



Highlights:



- High-quality denim fabrics incorporating Nullarbor-20(TM) fibre have been produced by Orta Anadolu Ticaret Ve Sanayi Isletmesi T.A.S. ('ORTA')



- ORTA is a global leader in the development, manufacture, and supply of sustainable denim - the group services major international brands including Armani, Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney and Isabel Marant, leading denim brands including Levi's, Lee, Wrangler, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein, and retail brands such as GAP, H&M and COS



- Denim fabric production highlights the versatility of the Company's Nullarbor-20(TM) fibre



ORTA is a global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of sustainable denim. The group is based in Turkey and has a total production capacity of 40 million metres of denim per annum.



ORTA supplies denim to luxury brands including Armani, Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney and Isabel Marant, leading denim brands including Levi's, Lee, Wrangler, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein, and retail brands such as GAP, H&M and COS. ORTA has over 1,500 employees and is a leader in the field of sustainability with the aim of creating a more robust denim ecosystem where design meets technology and ethics.



ORTA incorporated 12% of Nullarbor-20 fibre into the denim fabrics, from which they subsequently made sample pairs of jeans (see image link*). The 50kg of Nullarbor-20 staple fibre used to make the denim was part of the 260kg batch produced by Birla Cellulose at their pilot facilities earlier this year (refer ASX announcement: 28 February 2022).



Completion of the denim production follows a collaboration agreement between Nanollose and ORTA, focused on developing and manufacturing denim textiles incorporating Nullarbor(TM) TreeFree and Forest-Friendly fibres (refer ASX announcement: 19 April 2022). Both Nanollose and ORTA are seeking to pursue additional collaboration opportunities with increased volumes and will provide additional updates as they materialise.



Nanollose Executive Chairman, Dr Wayne Best, said: "The outcome of this first batch of fabric from ORTA highlights the considerable potential of Nullarbor-20 fibre and its versatility for use in a range of fabrics and garments.



"To have attracted a partner of ORTA's calibre to produce denim from our fibre provides us with confidence around the future for our product. We continue to receive very positive feedback and strong demand from partner groups working with Nullarbor-20 and look forward to additional collaborative work which can lead to a reduction in the fashion industry's environmental impact."



Dr. Sedef Uncu Aki, who leads ORTA's Sales & Marketing, PD, R&D, Planning and Operations said: "At ORTA, sustainability is 'business as usual.' Our aim is to create a more robust denim ecosystem where ART (DESIGN) MEETS TECHNOLOGY MEETS ETHICS for new infinite possibilities of denim today and tomorrow. As a company that incorporates emerging trends and fashion in its denim production, ORTA collaborates with artists, designers, vintage dealers and trend-setters. Every season, new ORTA fabrics are accompanied by trend presentations, capsule packages, and seasonal journals reflecting the constantly evolving world of denim. In addition, we are trying to combine new outsource innovations in our own products and so we are excited to use Nullarbor in our line."



