Nanollose Limited (ASX:NC6) to Launch Designer Garment at Global Fashion Summit

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Nanollose Limited (ASX:NC6) (FRA:N0L) a leading bio-materials company focused on commercialising scalable technology to create fibres and fabrics with minimal environmental impact, is pleased to unveil its world-first garment made from 100% Tree-Free and Forest-Friendly NullarborTM lyocell fibre.



The garment was designed by Australian fashion designer Lee Mathews and will be launched in collaboration with leading man-made cellulosic fibre manufacturer Birla Cellulose at the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen on 7 and 8 June.



Lee Mathews (www.leemathews.com.au) is a leading fashion designer in ethical womenswear. Founded in Sydney and now with four Australian retail locations, Lee Mathews has grown to become a global fashion force selling throughout Australia and several respected international platforms.



Birla Cellulose is a global leader in sustainable fibres and operates with an integrated value chain from forest plantations to fibre production. Its operations span 9 countries and 12 manufacturing locations globally. The fabric brands Liva and Livaeco are from the house of Birla Cellulose. These brands have become household names with major global brands, with a presence across several countries carrying Liva/Livaeco tags. Birla Cellulose is delighted to be part of this new journey.



The 100% Tree-Free Nullarbor fibre was made in collaboration with Birla Cellulose at its R&D facilities in India. The fibre was then spun into yarn by The Institute for Frontier Materials at Deakin University, Victoria, using standard industrial yarn making equipment. The resulting Nullarbor yarn was then provided to Victorian knitwear developer, Knovus, who made two copies of the Lee Mathews designed garment and sample swatches using the latest zero-waste 3D knitting technology. The process demonstrated that Nullarbor lyocell fibre integrates seamlessly with existing industrial equipment to produce high-quality garments.



The production and promotion of this 100% Tree-Free Nullarbor garment complements Nanollose's first pilot production in February 2022 which led to the creation of 250kg of Nullarbor-20 ForestFriendly fibre from a blend of 20% microbial cellulose and 80% conventional wood pulp, and demonstrates the potential of the technology and resulting fibres.



The Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen is the leading international forum for sustainability in fashion and fosters industry collaboration to drive positive impact. Attendees feature influential voices in the industry including commentators, visionaries, researchers, politicians, designers, environmentalists, and journalists.



Launching at a widely respected global industry event provides Nanollose with the opportunity to unveil the new garment and promote Nullarbor to a wide audience of industry professionals. With Nanollose's innovative processes providing a potential solution to some of the critical environmental issues facing the industry, particularly deforestation, the Company anticipates an increased level of interest following the successful launch at the summit. Progress is being made across a number of business development initiatives as discussions with several potential partners including leading global fashion and textile brands continue.



Executive Chairman, Dr Wayne Best, said: "This is an exciting opportunity for Nanollose to showcase what can be achieved by designers and fashion labels incorporating our Forest-Friendly Nullarbor fibres. To this end, Lee Mathews has incorporated several knits into the garment which highlight the properties and versatility of the fibre. We are also delighted to be able to share this opportunity with our colleagues at Birla Cellulose who have been instrumental in the creation of the fibre.



"The Summit is the perfect setting to introduce our new Nullarbor garment, with the event attracting the brightest and most innovative in the fashion industry. With a focus on sustainability and leading positive change, we will have access to a wide audience who set the agenda on the most critical environmental, ethical and social issues facing the industry and look for the solutions to fix them.



Attending alongside our strategic partner Birla Cellulose, we expect to see an increased level of interest following the event as more potential partners get to see and feel the benefits of the fibre first-hand."



Mr Rajnikant Sabnavis, Chief Marketing Officer, Birla Cellulose, said: "At Birla Cellulose, we are committed towards developing ideas that meet the exacting needs of the fashion industry while meeting our ambitious sustainability goals, so vital for the planet. The Summit is a great opportunity for showcasing the innovation that has been codeveloped with Nanollose to bring a non-tree fibre to life in combination with our own sustainable lyocell fibre. We are looking forward to more such developments and we have more innovations particularly in the space of Circular fibres in the pipeline. We, at Birla Cellulose will always endeavour to bring fashion closer to the ideals of sustainability".



About Birla Cellulose



Birla Cellulose, the Pulp and Fibre business of Aditya Birla Group (ABG), is a leading sustainability focused man made cellulosic fibre producer. Its nature based fibres come from natural renewable sources from responsibly managed forestry. Grasim Industries Limited, a flagship company of ABG, ranks amongst the top publicly listed companies in India and operates Indian facilities of Birla Cellulose.



Birla Cellulose operates 12 pulp and fibre sites globally that apply closed-loop processes and environmentally efficient technologies that recycle raw materials and conserve natural resources. It's five global advanced research centers are equipped with state of the art facilities and pilot plants. It's new generation innovative products like Livaeco by Birla Cellulose, Liva Reviva, Birla Excel and Birla Spunshades are designed with superior sustainable credentials. With an aim to create bigger and broader impact, Birla Cellulose collaborates actively with its value chain partners and works closely with organizations like, Canopy Planet, Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC), Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC), Changing Markets Foundation, Textile Exchange, WBSCD, Fashion for Good amongst others to continually learn and apply the best practices within its global operations and across its value chain.



About Nanollose Limited:



Nanollose Limited (ASX:NC6) is an innovative Australian company that uses a low cost and eco-friendly fermentation process to grow fibres that could become a sustainable alternative to conventional plant-derived cellulose fibres. The Company's process, which uses streams from various large-scale industries like sugar, wine and food, has the ability to produce 'Plant-Free' Cellulose. Cellulose is the hidden building block polymer most consumers know nothing about, but forms a huge part of items used in their everyday life such as clothing, paper and hygiene products.





