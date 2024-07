Nanologica AB (publ) is a Sweden-based materials development company. The Company specializes in developing nanoporous materials from nanoporous silica (silicon dioxide) for a variety of applications, ranging from purification to pharmaceutical excipients. The Company's core competency has been developed and expanded in two areas of application, in particular: Drug Delivery and Chromatography, a technology used for the separation and purification of products on the market and in development. The Company's Drug Delivery sector operates within a niche domain of nanocarriers. Nanologica AB (publ)’s drug delivery technology is aimed on absorption of the medicine by the body for drugs that are poorly soluble in water.

Sector Commodity Chemicals