Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Nanologica AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NICA   SE0005454873

NANOLOGICA AB (PUBL)

(NICA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  12:29:35 2023-03-23 pm EDT
9.120 SEK   -4.00%
03:10aNanologica : Annual Report 2022 Published
PU
02/13Nanologica : CEO Comment Q4 2022
PU
02/10Nanologica : CEO Andreas Bhagwani presents Q4 2022 (in Swedish)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nanologica : Annual Report 2022 Published

03/24/2023 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nanologica's Annual Report 2022 Published

Nanologica AB's annual report for 2022 is now published on the company's website.

The annual report in Swedish, and an English translation, is available on www.nanologica.com as a pdf. The annual report in Swedish is also available in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

Swedish: https://nanologica.com/category/finansiella-rapporter/

English translation: https://nanologica.com/category/financial-reports/

For further information, please contact:

Johanna Johansson, Director IR, Communications and Marketing
Ph: +46 72 211 21 90 or e-mail: ir@nanologica.com

This information is information that Nanologica AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act (2005:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above on March 24, 2022, at 08.00 CET.

About Nanologica AB (publ)

Nanologica develops, manufactures, and sells nanoporous silica particles for life science applications. A proprietary production method enables the company to create world-class products by precisely controlling the shape, size, porosity, and surface properties of silica particles. Through the two business areas, Chromatography and Drug Development, the company strives to increase the availability of cost-effective drugs and innovative treatments in healthcare, for the benefit of patients around the world. In Chromatography, the aim is to make diabetes drugs and other peptide-based drugs available to more patients by providing products that can lower the manufacturing costs for these drugs. In Drug Development, our inhalation platform is developed to give patients with severe lung diseases access to new or improved treatments. Nanologica is headquartered in Södertälje, and the company's share (NICA) is listed for trade on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. For further information, please visit www.nanologica.com.

Annual Report 2022 Nanologica AB (publ)

2023-03-24 Nanologica's Annual Report 2022 Published

Share this:

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nanologica AB published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 07:09:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NANOLOGICA AB (PUBL)
03:10aNanologica : Annual Report 2022 Published
PU
02/13Nanologica : CEO Comment Q4 2022
PU
02/10Nanologica : CEO Andreas Bhagwani presents Q4 2022 (in Swedish)
PU
02/10Nanologica : Year-End Report 2022
PU
02/10Nanologica AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/10Nanologica AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Nanologica : CEO Andreas Bhagwani presents Nanologica's Interim Report Q3 2022
PU
2022Nanologica : CEO Comment Q3 2023
PU
2022Nanologica : Interim Report Jan-Sep 2022
PU
2022Nanologica AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2,00 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
Net income 2022 -53,0 M -5,17 M -5,17 M
Net cash 2022 8,00 M 0,78 M 0,78 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,16x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 330 M 32,1 M 32,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 161x
EV / Sales 2023 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart NANOLOGICA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Nanologica AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 9,12 SEK
Average target price 14,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target 59,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Bhagwani Chief Executive Officer
Eva Osterman Chief Financial Officer
Gisela Marie Sitbon Chairman
Anna-Karin Renström Director-Operations & Strategies
Lena Margareta Torlegård Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANOLOGICA AB (PUBL)-8.80%32
LG CHEM, LTD.17.17%41 135
DOW INC.2.50%36 568
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION5.30%19 197
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-16.20%14 219
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-1.28%13 432
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer