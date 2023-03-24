Nanologica : Annual Report 2022 Published

Nanologica's Annual Report 2022 Published

Nanologica AB's annual report for 2022 is now published on the company's website.

The annual report in Swedish, and an English translation, is available on www.nanologica.com as a pdf. The annual report in Swedish is also available in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

Swedish: https://nanologica.com/category/finansiella-rapporter/

English translation: https://nanologica.com/category/financial-reports/

For further information, please contact:

Johanna Johansson, Director IR, Communications and Marketing

Ph: +46 72 211 21 90 or e-mail: ir@nanologica.com

This information is information that Nanologica AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act (2005:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above on March 24, 2022, at 08.00 CET.

About Nanologica AB (publ)

Nanologica develops, manufactures, and sells nanoporous silica particles for life science applications. A proprietary production method enables the company to create world-class products by precisely controlling the shape, size, porosity, and surface properties of silica particles. Through the two business areas, Chromatography and Drug Development, the company strives to increase the availability of cost-effective drugs and innovative treatments in healthcare, for the benefit of patients around the world. In Chromatography, the aim is to make diabetes drugs and other peptide-based drugs available to more patients by providing products that can lower the manufacturing costs for these drugs. In Drug Development, our inhalation platform is developed to give patients with severe lung diseases access to new or improved treatments. Nanologica is headquartered in Södertälje, and the company's share (NICA) is listed for trade on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. For further information, please visit www.nanologica.com.

2023-03-24 Nanologica's Annual Report 2022 Published