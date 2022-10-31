Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Nanologica AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NICA   SE0005454873

NANOLOGICA AB (PUBL)

(NICA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  07:57 2022-10-31 am EDT
9.580 SEK   -3.82%
09:13aNanologica : Change of Number of Shares in Nanologica AB (publ)
PU
10/20Nanologica : Announces Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
10/10Nanologica : Raises MSEK 79,8 in Rights Issue
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nanologica : Change of Number of Shares in Nanologica AB (publ)

10/31/2022 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Change of Number of Shares in Nanologica AB (publ)

The number of shares and votes in Nanologica AB (publ) has changed during the month of October as a result of the completion of the previously communicated preferential rights issue.

As previously communicated, Nanologica's board of directors on August 23, 2022, decided on a new share issue of approximately MSEK 94 with preferential rights for existing shareholders, in order to finance intensified investments in preparative chromatography. On October 10, Nanologica announced that the rights issue had been subscribed to 85 percent and that Nanologica through the rights issue had received approximately MSEK 79.8, before transaction costs.

The rights issue has resulted in an increase in the number of shares in Nanologica of 7 980 316 shares during the month of October from 28,165,826 to 36,146,142 shares and an increase in the share capital of approx. SEK 3,272,151 from approx. SEK 11,548,771 SEK to approx. SEK 14,820,923.

As of October 31, 2022, the total number of shares and votes in Nanologica AB amounted to 36 146 142. The new shares are currently under registration at the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

For further information, please contact:

Johanna Johansson, Director IR, Communications and Marketing
Ph: +46 72 211 21 90 or e-mail: ir@nanologica.com

This information is information that Nanologica AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person above, on October 31, 2022, at 14.00 CET.

About Nanologica AB (publ)

Nanologica manufactures, develops, and sells nanoporous silica particles for applications within life science. Nanologica is world-leading in controlling the shape, size, porosity, and surface properties of silica particles, creating opportunities to develop unique products. Through the two business areas, Drug Development and Chromatography, the company strives towards increasing the accessibility of innovative treatments and medicines in healthcare, for the benefit of patients around the world. In Chromatography, the company aims to make insulin and other peptide drugs available to more patients in need, by lowering the cost of manufacturing. In Drug Development, Nanologica develops a unique drug delivery platform for local delivery of drugs to the lung, to provide new treatment options for patients with lung diseases. Nanologica is headquartered in Södertälje, and the company's share (NICA) is listed for trade on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market since 29 mars, 2022. For further information, please visit www.nanologica.com.

2022-10-31 Change in number of shares in Nanologica AB (publ)
Share this:

Disclaimer

Nanologica AB published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 13:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NANOLOGICA AB (PUBL)
09:13aNanologica : Change of Number of Shares in Nanologica AB (publ)
PU
10/20Nanologica : Announces Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
10/10Nanologica : Raises MSEK 79,8 in Rights Issue
PU
10/03Nanologica : Receives Order for Silica for Preparative Chromatography from US Customer
PU
09/20Nanologica : CEO Comment in Connection with the Preferential Rights Issue 2022
PU
09/20Nanologica : Publishes Prospectus in Connection with Preferential Rights Issue
PU
09/15Nanologica : Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Nanologica AB (publ)
PU
08/31Nanologica : Receives Order for Silica for Preparative Chromatography
PU
08/23Nanologica : presenterar på Erik Penser Banks bolagsdag 24 augusti
PU
08/23Nanologica : to Execute a Preferential Rights Issue of up to MSEK 94 to Intensify Efforts ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6,00 M 0,55 M 0,55 M
Net income 2022 -56,3 M -5,13 M -5,13 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,98x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 281 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 46,8x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart NANOLOGICA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Nanologica AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 9,96 SEK
Average target price 15,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target 55,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Bhagwani Chief Executive Officer
Eva Osterman Chief Financial Officer
Gisela Marie Sitbon Chairman
Anna-Karin Renström Director-Operations & Strategies
Lena Margareta Torlegård Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANOLOGICA AB (PUBL)0.00%26
DOW INC.-16.29%33 414
LG CHEM, LTD.0.00%31 851
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-40.50%18 301
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-20.29%16 423
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-16.21%12 323