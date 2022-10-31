Nanologica : Change of Number of Shares in Nanologica AB (publ)

Change of Number of Shares in Nanologica AB (publ)

The number of shares and votes in Nanologica AB (publ) has changed during the month of October as a result of the completion of the previously communicated preferential rights issue.

As previously communicated, Nanologica's board of directors on August 23, 2022, decided on a new share issue of approximately MSEK 94 with preferential rights for existing shareholders, in order to finance intensified investments in preparative chromatography. On October 10, Nanologica announced that the rights issue had been subscribed to 85 percent and that Nanologica through the rights issue had received approximately MSEK 79.8, before transaction costs.

The rights issue has resulted in an increase in the number of shares in Nanologica of 7 980 316 shares during the month of October from 28,165,826 to 36,146,142 shares and an increase in the share capital of approx. SEK 3,272,151 from approx. SEK 11,548,771 SEK to approx. SEK 14,820,923.

As of October 31, 2022, the total number of shares and votes in Nanologica AB amounted to 36 146 142. The new shares are currently under registration at the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

For further information, please contact:

Johanna Johansson, Director IR, Communications and Marketing

Ph: +46 72 211 21 90 or e-mail: ir@nanologica.com

This information is information that Nanologica AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person above, on October 31, 2022, at 14.00 CET.

