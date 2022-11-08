Nanologica : Rights Issue Registered – Conversion of BTA to Shares

Nanologica's Rights Issue Registered - Conversion of BTA to Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG, NEW ZEALAND, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE ADDITIONAL REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES.

Nanologica AB's (publ) rights issue of shares that ended on October 5, 2022 has today been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The rights issue was subscribed to 85 percent and meant that the company received MSEK 79.8 before issue costs.

The rights issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and the last day for trading in paid subscribed shares ("BTA") is November 11, 2022. The record date is November 15, 2022, after which the BTA is converted into shares. The newly issued shares are expected to be available in each shareholder's custody/securities account on November 17, 2022.

Through the rights issue, the share capital in Nanologica increases by approximately SEK 3,272,151 through the issuance of 7,980,316 shares. After registration of the rights issue with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the share capital amounts to approximately SEK 14,820,923 and the number of shares to 36,146,142 shares.

ISIN code for shares in Nanologica, ticker NICA: SE0005454873

ISIN code for BTA in Nanologica, ticker NICA BTA: SE0018689077

For further information, please contact:

Johanna Johansson, Director IR, Communications and Marketing

Ph: +46 72 211 21 90 or e-mail: ir@nanologica.com

About Nanologica AB (publ)

Nanologica manufactures, develops, and sells nanoporous silica particles for applications within life science. Nanologica is world-leading in controlling the shape, size, porosity, and surface properties of silica particles, creating opportunities to develop unique products. Through the two business areas, Drug Development and Chromatography, the company strives towards increasing the accessibility of innovative treatments and medicines in healthcare, for the benefit of patients around the world. In Chromatography, the company aims to make insulin and other peptide drugs available to more patients in need, by lowering the cost of manufacturing. In Drug Development, Nanologica develops a unique drug delivery platform for local delivery of drugs to the lung, to provide new treatment options for patients with lung diseases. Nanologica is headquartered in Södertälje, and the company's share (NICA) is listed for trade on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market since 29 mars, 2022. For further information, please visit www.nanologica.com.