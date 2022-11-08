Advanced search
    NICA   SE0005454873

NANOLOGICA AB (PUBL)

(NICA)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  09:42 2022-11-08 am EST
9.800 SEK   -3.45%
Nanologica : Rights Issue Registered – Conversion of BTA to Shares
PU
Nanologica : Change of Number of Shares in Nanologica AB (publ)
PU
Nanologica : Announces Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
Nanologica : Rights Issue Registered – Conversion of BTA to Shares

11/08/2022 | 09:54am EST
Nanologica's Rights Issue Registered - Conversion of BTA to Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG, NEW ZEALAND, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE ADDITIONAL REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES.

Nanologica AB's (publ) rights issue of shares that ended on October 5, 2022 has today been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The rights issue was subscribed to 85 percent and meant that the company received MSEK 79.8 before issue costs.

The rights issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and the last day for trading in paid subscribed shares ("BTA") is November 11, 2022. The record date is November 15, 2022, after which the BTA is converted into shares. The newly issued shares are expected to be available in each shareholder's custody/securities account on November 17, 2022.

Through the rights issue, the share capital in Nanologica increases by approximately SEK 3,272,151 through the issuance of 7,980,316 shares. After registration of the rights issue with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the share capital amounts to approximately SEK 14,820,923 and the number of shares to 36,146,142 shares.

ISIN code for shares in Nanologica, ticker NICA: SE0005454873

ISIN code for BTA in Nanologica, ticker NICA BTA: SE0018689077

For further information, please contact:

Johanna Johansson, Director IR, Communications and Marketing

Ph: +46 72 211 21 90 or e-mail: ir@nanologica.com

About Nanologica AB (publ)

Nanologica manufactures, develops, and sells nanoporous silica particles for applications within life science. Nanologica is world-leading in controlling the shape, size, porosity, and surface properties of silica particles, creating opportunities to develop unique products. Through the two business areas, Drug Development and Chromatography, the company strives towards increasing the accessibility of innovative treatments and medicines in healthcare, for the benefit of patients around the world. In Chromatography, the company aims to make insulin and other peptide drugs available to more patients in need, by lowering the cost of manufacturing. In Drug Development, Nanologica develops a unique drug delivery platform for local delivery of drugs to the lung, to provide new treatment options for patients with lung diseases. Nanologica is headquartered in Södertälje, and the company's share (NICA) is listed for trade on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market since 29 mars, 2022. For further information, please visit www.nanologica.com.

2022-11-08 Nanologica's Rights Issue Registered - Conversion of BTA to Shares
Disclaimer

Nanologica AB published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 14:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6,00 M 0,55 M 0,55 M
Net income 2022 -56,3 M -5,19 M -5,19 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,08x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 286 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 47,6x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 57,6%
