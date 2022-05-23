Nanomix Announces Upgrade to OTCQB® Venture Market

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanomix Corporation (OTCQB: NNMX) (“Nanomix” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of mobile, affordable, point-of-care diagnostics, is pleased to announce that it has upgraded to the OTCQB® Venture Market (“OTCQB“), and will continue to trade under the symbol NNMX. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com .

“Upgrading to the OTCQB is a timely and important milestone for Nanomix, as we continue to commercialize our Nanomix eLab® system, a mobile point-of-care diagnostic testing platform. Joining the OTCQB elevates Nanomix's profile within the investment community, which we expect will help improve liquidity and broaden our shareholder base.”

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., offers investors transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage United States’ and international companies. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and must undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions.

About Nanomix Corporation

Nanomix (OTCQB: NNMX) is developing mobile point-of-care diagnostics with its Nanōmix eLab® System platform and assays that provide rapid, accurate, quantitative information for use in settings where time is critical to clinical decision-making and improved patient care. The company’s products are designed to broadly impact healthcare delivery by bringing diagnostics to the point of initial patient interaction, whether in the hospital or in pre-hospital, remote or alternate-care settings, thereby enabling faster clinical decision-making and potentially treatment-in-place. Nanomix’s first assays address the need for faster diagnosis of critical infections as well as the rapid identification of current and prior SARS-CoV-2 infection. The company is developing a pipeline of other tests designed to improve patient outcomes by making high-quality diagnostic information available within minutes. For more information, visit www.nano.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product development; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

