  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Nanomix Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NNMX   US63008H2013

NANOMIX CORPORATION

(NNMX)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:07 2022-09-08 am EDT
0.4000 USD   +52.38%
08:31aNanomix Enters into Distribution Agreement for the eLab System and Future New Products with IPS Genomix s.a.l. in the Middle East
GL
08:30aNanomix Enters into Distribution Agreement for the eLab System and Future New Products with IPS Genomix s.a.l. in the Middle East
AQ
09/09NANOMIX CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nanomix Enters into Distribution Agreement for the eLab System and Future New Products with IPS Genomix s.a.l. in the Middle East

09/12/2022 | 08:31am EDT
SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanomix Corporation (OTCQB: NNMX) (“Nanomix” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of mobile, affordable, point-of-care diagnostics, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with IPS Genomix s.a.l. (“IPS”), a medical diagnostics distributor with offices in Beirut, Lebanon and Dubai, UAE. IPS will market and distribute the Nanōmix eLab® system, including the Nanōmix S1 Panel assay and future, new test products for the eLab system, in multiple countries throughout the Middle East.

Ahmed Yacout, Chief Executive Officer of IPS, stated, “Improving sepsis patient diagnosis and outcome improvements is a serious need in the regions we serve.  We are actively working with Nanomix to move forward this important solution with an aggressive launch effort planned in four countries in the Middle East as early as this month.”

John Hardesky, Chief Commercial Officer of Nanomix, stated, “Adding IPS, and the Middle East, to our growing distribution portfolio will serve Nanomix to accelerate our commercial roll-out of the eLab system.  IPS has a long history of successfully introducing new diagnostic technologies to its strong customer base throughout the region.”

Dr. Thomas Schlumpberger, Chief Executive Officer of Nanomix, said, “We are thrilled to work with IPS in rolling out our S-1 Critical Infection assay panel and future products in the Middle East.  I have worked successfully with IPS in the past and it’s a pleasure to work with them again.”

The Nanomix S-1 panel is designed to provide rapid test results for an aid in diagnosing critical infections including Sepsis.  Sepsis is a recognized global health crisis. Early identification and treatment is a need and a challenge for healthcare professionals around the globe. For many reasons, sepsis can be difficult to identify and is frequently under-diagnosed in the earliest stages. It affects as many as 50 million people every year, leading to approximately 11 million deaths annually.

The Nanōmix eLab® system is a mobile, hand-held immunoassay and chemistry diagnostic system designed for the needs of rapid point-of-care testing. The Nanōmix eLab® system offers a variety of benefits, including results in minutes, lower cost, and portability, while providing accurate, quantitative results comparable in quality to those provided by central lab testing. The S1 Panel Assay was developed as an aid in rapidly diagnosing critical infections including sepsis. The panel provides quantitative test results for procalcitonin (PCT), C-reactive protein (CRP) and lactate (LAC) from a single venous whole blood or plasma sample type. The assay runs on the eLab® Analyzer with results available in approximately 12 minutes from sample to answer, versus the current diagnostic solutions which can take hours to provide a test result. The S1 Panel assay has received the CE marking in Europe and has UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) registration.

About IPS Genomix.

IPS Genomix was founded in 2013 by a group of experts who have been in the healthcare domain for more than 25 years in the Middle East and Africa territory. IPS Genomix partners with US and European molecular diagnostic companies, to provide a diversification of genomic testing services focused on improving patient care utilizing the latest technologies of prognostic, predictive & personalized medicine. The treating physician can then individualize the treatment of his patients to enhance the prevention and/or treatment of certain conditions and cancer diseases. Given the rapid evolution of this particular field, IPS Genomix constantly incorporates new technology platforms and assays to offer physicians and their patients with the most up to date, reliable and cutting-edge personalized medicine tools.

About Nanomix Corporation

Nanomix (OTCQB: NNMX) is developing mobile point-of-care diagnostics with its Nanōmix eLab® System platform and assays that provide rapid, accurate, quantitative information for use in settings where time is critical to clinical decision-making and improved patient care. The company’s products are designed to broadly impact healthcare delivery by bringing diagnostics to the point of initial patient interaction, whether in the hospital or in pre-hospital, remote or alternate-care settings, thereby enabling faster clinical decision-making and potentially treatment-in-place. Nanomix’s first assays address the need for faster diagnosis of critical infections including sepsis. The company is developing a pipeline of other tests designed to improve patient outcomes by making high-quality diagnostic information available within minutes. For more information, visit www.nano.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product development; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
Natalya Rudman

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Email: NNMX@crescendo-ir.com
Tel: (212) 671-1020 Ext.304


