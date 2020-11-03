Nanophase Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results as Solésence Expands Beauty Footprint
ROMEOVILLE, Ill., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in minerals-based and scientifically-driven health care innovations across various beauty and life science categories, protecting skin from environmental aggressors and aiding in medical diagnostics, today reported financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020.
Jess Jankowski, President and CEO, commented: “the third quarter continued our strong progress in profitably growing Nanophase. Our medical diagnostics materials for Covid-19-related applications continue to receive broad use during the global pandemic, while our fully formulated Solésence products have seen triple digit growth despite the challenges of 2020. Although our third major business segment, personal care ingredients, has experienced a sales downturn that we believe is related to the pandemic, our growth in total has been exceptional.”
Third Quarter and YTD 2020 Financial Highlights
Revenue for the third quarter was $3.9 million, vs. $3.1 million for the same period in 2019. Revenue for the nine-month period was $12.3 million vs. $10.1 million for the same period in 2019.
For the nine-month period of 2020:
Solésence revenue was $4.4 million, up 164% from $1.7 million in 2019
Advanced Materials revenue was $3.7 million, up 85% from $2.0 million in 2019
Personal Care Ingredients revenue was $4.2 million, down 35% from $6.5 million in 2019
Net income for the quarter was $0.4 million in 2020, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million, or $0.02 per share, for 2019. Net income for the nine-month period was $0.8 million in 2020, or $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.0 million, or $0.06 per share, for 2019.
We note that the PPP funding we received in the second quarter of 2020 is recorded on the balance sheet as a liability and has not had any impact on our income statement to date.
The Company finished the quarter with approximately $1.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.
Jankowski continued, “Our gross profit and bottom line have improved nicely since the first quarter. This is a function of growing product volume, improvements in operational efficiency, and prudent cost-cutting. We expect these gains combined with a slight improvement in the personal care ingredients segment to result in the fourth quarter exceeding last year's results.”
”The growth in our Solésence business is a validation of our beauty products strategy,” offered Kevin Cureton, Chief Operating Officer. “As expected, our two largest Solésence clients have each exceeded $1 million in revenue, while we have launched products with over a dozen different beauty and personal care brands, demonstrating the broadening of our customer base.”
Jankowski added, “We are also honored to contribute to our national public health through the materials we make for use in medical diagnostics, and we are keenly aware of the suffering of our fellow citizens under current conditions. We remain committed to protecting our employees, their families, and our communities, as we work to provide essential products for the health and safety of those we serve.”
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
Nanophase believes that the presentation of results excluding certain items, such as non-cash equity compensation charges, provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors, facilitating the evaluation of performance across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures for internal planning and reporting purposes. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or net income per share prepared in accordance with GAAP.
About Nanophase Technologies Nanophase Technologies Corporation (NANX), www.nanophase.com, is a leading innovator in minerals-based and scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, as well as other legacy advanced materials applications. Leveraging a platform of integrated patented and proprietary technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance, enhancing consumers health and well-being. We deliver commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients and as part of fully formulated products in a variety of formats.
Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains words such as “expects,”” shall,” “will,” “believes,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements in this announcement are made based on the Company’s current beliefs, known events and circumstances at the time of publication, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s results of operations, performance and achievements to differ materially from current expectations expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: a decision by a customer to cancel a purchase order or supply agreement in light of the Company’s dependence on a limited number of key customers; uncertain demand for, and acceptance of, the Company’s engineered materials, ingredients, and fully formulated products; the Company’s manufacturing capacity and product mix flexibility in light of customer demand; the Company’s limited marketing experience; changes in development and distribution relationships; the impact of competitive products and technologies; the Company’s dependence on patents and protection of proprietary information; the resolution of litigation in which the Company may become involved; the impact of any potential new government regulations that could be difficult to respond to or too costly to comply with while remaining financially viable; the ability of the Company to maintain an appropriate electronic trading venue; and other factors described in the Company’s Form 10-K filed March 30, 2020. In addition, the Company’s forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-lookingstatements to reflect new events, uncertainties or other contingencies.
NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited Consolidated Condensed)
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
2020
2019
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,133,850
$
1,193,994
Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $9,000 on September 30, 2020 and on December 31, 2019
2,451,324
970,472
Inventories, net
3,583,944
2,553,620
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
599,387
266,587
Total current assets
7,768,505
4,984,673
Equipment and leasehold improvements, net
2,649,619
2,255,158
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,916,993
2,118,883
Other assets, net
10,840
12,528
$
12,345,957
$
9,371,242
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Line of credit, bank
$
500,000
$
500,000
Line of credit, related party
1,541,113
223,871
Current portion of long-term debt, related party
500,000
500,000
Current portion of finance lease obligations
185,621
218,345
Current portion of operating lease obligations
411,421
356,949
Accounts payable
1,668,492
1,748,021
Current portion of deferred revenue
309,122
482,349
Accrued expenses
645,998
379,314
Total current liabilities
5,761,767
4,408,849
Long-term portion of finance lease obligations
148,369
287,660
Long-term portion of operating lease obligations
1,766,066
2,034,592
Long-term convertible loan, related party
1,030,340
829,721
PPP SBA Loan
951,600
-
Long-term portion of deferred revenue
-
92,750
Asset retirement obligations
212,247
206,221
Total long-term liabilities
4,108,622
3,450,944
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 24,088 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $.01 par value, 55,000,000 shares authorized; 38,215,069 and 38,136,792 shares issued and outstanding on September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
381,928
381,368
Additional paid-in capital
102,054,867
101,886,411
Accumulated deficit
(99,961,227
)
(100,756,330
)
Total stockholders' equity
2,475,568
1,511,449
$
12,345,957
$
9,371,242
NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited Consolidated Condensed)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue:
Product revenue, net
$
3,826,918
$
3,043,036
$
11,929,496
$
9,796,944
Other revenue
60,538
26,350
332,768
321,058
Net revenue
3,887,456
3,069,386
12,262,264
10,118,002
Operating expense:
Cost of revenue
2,203,105
2,506,720
7,832,125
7,839,443
Gross profit
1,684,351
562,666
4,430,139
2,278,559
Research and development expense
402,216
487,798
1,133,120
1,449,646
Selling, general and administrative expense
729,779
889,659
2,133,586
2,710,710
Income/(Loss) from operations
552,356
(814,791
)
1,163,433
(1,881,797
)
Interest income
-
-
-
-
Interest expense
122,137
47,139
368,330
140,282
Other, net
-
-
-
-
Income/(Loss) before provision for income taxes
430,219
(861,930
)
795,103
(2,022,079
)
Provision for income taxes
-
-
-
-
Net income/(loss)
$
430,219
$
(861,930
)
$
795,103
$
(2,022,079
)
Net income/(loss) per basic shares
$
0.01
$
(0.02
)
$
0.02
$
(0.06
)
Weighted average number of basic common shares outstanding
38,141,741
38,136,792
38,138,453
36,077,257
Net income/(loss) per diluted share
$
0.01
$
(0.02
)
$
0.02
$
(0.06
)
Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding
38,432,741
38,136,792
38,228,453
36,077,257
NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - EXPANDED SCHEDULE
(Unaudited Consolidated Condensed)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue:
Product revenue, net
$
3,826,918
$
3,043,036
$
11,929,496
$
9,796,944
Other revenue
60,538
26,350
332,768
321,058
Net revenue
3,887,456
3,069,386
12,262,264
10,118,002
Operating expense:
Cost of revenue detail:
Depreciation
73,572
61,612
217,578
181,494
Non-Cash equity compensation
19,426
13,297
38,086
33,609
Other costs of revenue
2,110,107
2,431,811
7,576,461
7,624,340
Cost of revenue
2,203,105
2,506,720
7,832,125
7,839,443
Gross profit
1,684,351
562,666
4,430,139
2,278,559
Research and development expense detail:
Depreciation
10,579
12,250
31,755
36,699
Non-Cash equity compensation
13,930
15,804
42,797
42,196
Other research and development expense
377,707
459,744
1,058,568
1,370,751
Research and development expense
402,216
487,798
1,133,120
1,449,646
Selling, general and administrative expense detail:
Depreciation and amortization
4,871
5,159
15,025
15,948
Non-Cash equity compensation
14,998
34,746
66,019
103,414
Other selling, general and administrative expense
709,910
849,754
2,052,542
2,591,348
Selling, general and administrative expense
729,779
889,659
2,133,586
2,710,710
Income/(Loss) from operations
552,356
(814,791
)
1,163,433
(1,881,797
)
Interest income
-
-
-
-
Interest expense
122,137
47,139
368,330
140,282
Other, net
-
-
Income/(Loss) before provision for income taxes
430,219
(861,930
)
795,103
(2,022,079
)
Provision for income taxes
-
-
-
-
Net income/(loss)
$
430,219
$
(861,930
)
$
795,103
$
(2,022,079
)
Non-GAAP Disclosure (see note regarding Non-GAAP disclosures):