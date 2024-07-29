Romeoville, Ill., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in mineral-based and scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories — with innovations that protect skin from environmental aggressors and aid in medical diagnostics — today announced the Company will disseminate a financial news release for the Second Quarter 2024 after market close on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, with an investor conference call to follow on Wednesday, August 7.



Second Quarter 20 24 Conference Call

Nanophase will host its Second Quarter Conference Call on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. CDT, 12:00 p.m. EDT, to discuss its financial results and provide a business and financial update. On the call will be Jess Jankowski, the Company’s President & CEO, joined by Kevin Cureton, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer.

Participant Registration:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1f3051f859dd4b0e901722ef14e8ee82

To receive the dial-in number, as well as your personalized PIN, you must register at the above link. Once registered, you will also have the option to have the system dial-out to you once the conference call has begun. If you forget your PIN prior to the conference call, you can simply re-register.

Listen-Only Webcast & Replay:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/58zb87un

The call may also be accessed through the company’s website, at www.nanophase.com, by clicking on Investor Relations, Investor News, and the links in this conference call announcement release. Please connect to the conference at least five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

About Nanophas e

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), www.nanophase.com, is a leading innovator in minerals-based and scientifically driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, as well as other legacy advanced materials applications. Leveraging a platform of integrated, patented, and proprietary technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance, enhancing consumers’ health and well-being. We deliver commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients and as part of fully formulated products in a variety of formats.

###