Nanophase Technologies Announces Third Quarter

2021 Financial Conference Call

Romeoville, IL, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in minerals-based and scientifically-driven health care solutions across various beauty and life science categories — with innovations that protect skin from environmental aggressors and aid in medical diagnostics, today announced the Company will disseminate a financial news release for the third quarter 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. CDT, 4:00 p.m. EDT. The news release will be followed by the third quarter financial conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. CDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Third Quarter 20 2 1 Conference Call

The Nanophase conference call will be hosted by Jess Jankowski, the Company’s President & CEO. He will be joined by Kevin Cureton, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer. The call is scheduled for November 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. CDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT. The dial-in number for U.S. callers is 877-312-8776 and for international callers is 408-774-4007. The conference ID is 6190086. Please dial in to the conference at least five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

The call may also be accessed through the company’s website, at www.nanophase.com, by clicking on Investor Relations, Investor News, and the link in the conference call announcement release.