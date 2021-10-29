Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Nanophase Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NANX   US6300791018

NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(NANX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nanophase Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Conference Call

10/29/2021 | 03:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nanophase Technologies Announces Third Quarter
2021 Financial Conference Call

Romeoville, IL, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in minerals-based and scientifically-driven health care solutions across various beauty and life science categories — with innovations that protect skin from environmental aggressors and aid in medical diagnostics, today announced the Company will disseminate a financial news release for the third quarter 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. CDT, 4:00 p.m. EDT. The news release will be followed by the third quarter financial conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. CDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call

The Nanophase conference call will be hosted by Jess Jankowski, the Company’s President & CEO. He will be joined by Kevin Cureton, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer. The call is scheduled for November 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. CDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT. The dial-in number for U.S. callers is 877-312-8776 and for international callers is 408-774-4007. The conference ID is 6190086. Please dial in to the conference at least five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

The call may also be accessed through the company’s website, at www.nanophase.com, by clicking on Investor Relations, Investor News, and the link in the conference call announcement release.

About Nanophase Technologies
Nanophase Technologies Corporation (NANX), www.nanophase.com, is a leading innovator in minerals-based and scientifically driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, as well as other legacy advanced materials applications. Leveraging a platform of integrated patented and proprietary technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance, enhancing consumers health and well-being. We deliver commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients and as part of fully formulated products in a variety of formats.


All news about NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
03:51pNanophase Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Conference Call
GL
08/17NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Record Second Quarter Financial Results as Solésence Beau..
PU
08/17NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/16NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
08/16NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES : *NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis..
AQ
08/16NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Revie..
AQ
08/16NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Record Second Quarter Financial Results as Solésence Beau..
AQ
08/16Nanophase Technologies Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ende..
CI
06/14NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES : EXCLUSIVE SUPPLY AGREEMENT (Form 8-K)
PU
06/14NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17,1 M - -
Net income 2020 0,99 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6,62 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 153 M 153 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
EV / Sales 2020 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nanophase Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jess A. Jankowski President, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Rebecca Janet Whitmore Chairman
Harry W. Sarkas Vice President-Research & Development
Kevin Cureton Chief Operating Officer
Richard W. Siegel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION271.18%153
ECOLAB INC.2.14%63 254
SIKA AG29.86%48 758
GIVAUDAN SA18.15%44 547
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.105.77%40 222
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.392.73%29 789