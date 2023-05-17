Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  NanoRepro AG
  News
  Summary
    NN6   DE0006577109

NANOREPRO AG

(NN6)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:57:30 2023-05-17 am EDT
2.320 EUR   +0.43%
DD: NanoRepro AG: Lisa Jüngst, buy

05/17/2023 | 05:47am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.05.2023 / 11:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Lisa
Last name(s): Jüngst

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NanoRepro AG

b) LEI
3912008FCA63AGIMEV74 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006577109

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.25 EUR 11250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.2500 EUR 11250.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


17.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: NanoRepro AG
Untergasse 8
35037 Marburg
Germany
Internet: www.nanorepro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

83271  17.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1635403&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 163 M 177 M 177 M
Net income 2021 29,7 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
Net cash 2021 27,9 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,26x
Yield 2021 6,68%
Capitalization 29,8 M 32,4 M 32,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NANOREPRO AG
Duration : Period :
NanoRepro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANOREPRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lisa Jüngst Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Pieh Chief Financial Officer
Olaf Stiller Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael J. Tillman Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bhuwnesh Agrawal Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANOREPRO AG4.76%32
SARTORIUS AG-8.66%22 864
QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION0.63%5 744
SHANGHAI AOHUA PHOTOELECTRICITY ENDOSCOPE CO., LTD.0.70%1 260
REVENIO GROUP OYJ-13.73%962
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION8.97%893
