Nanosonics : Appendix 4D and Half Year Report

Appendix 4D Nanosonics Limited Half Yearly Report ABN: 11 095 076 896 Reporting period: 31 December 2021 Previous period: 31 December 2020 only Results for announcement to the market 31 December 31 December 2021 2020 Movement $'000 $'000 % $'000 Revenue from ordinary activities 60,646 43,148 up 41% 17,498 Profit from ordinary activities before tax 3,261 203 up 1,506% 3,058 use Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members 3,875 1,464 up 165% 2,411 Net profit for the period attributable to members 3,875 1,464 up 165% 2,411 Cents Cents Cents Basic earnings per share 1.29 0.49 up 163% 0.80 Dividend per share - - Net tangible assets per share¹ 42.47 38.73 up 10% 3.74 personal

¹ For the period ended 31 December 2021 and prior period, the Company has included the right-of-use asset in the calculation of the net tangible asset backing per ordinary security.

The information in this report should be read in conjunction with the 30 June 2021 Annual Report.

Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend and dividend payment date are not applicable. There were no distributions of dividends during the period or in the previous corresponding period. No dividend reinvestment plans were in operation during or since the half-year.

During the period, Nanosonics (Shanghai) Co Ltd was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary. There were no entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period.

The Group has no associates or joint venture entities.

The Group applies International Financial Reporting Standards in compiling the financial report of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Nanosonics Europe GmbH, Nanosonics, Inc., Nanosonics Canada, Inc., Nanosonics Europe Limited, Nanosonics UK Limited, Nanosonics Japan K.K., Nanosonics (Shanghai) Co Ltd, Nanosonics Investments Pty Ltd and Saban Ventures Pty Ltd.

The financial statements included in the half yearly report are not subject to audit dispute or qualification.

Sydney, 22 February 2022