    NAN   AU000000NAN9

NANOSONICS LIMITED

(NAN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/08 02:10:11 am EDT
3.390 AUD   +0.30%
02:42aNANOSONICS : Application for quotation of securities - NAN
PU
05/31Nanosonics Chair to Transition to Deputy Chair Role
MT
05/30Nanosonics Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
Nanosonics : Application for quotation of securities - NAN

06/08/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

NANOSONICS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday June 08, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

NAN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,947

08/06/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

NANOSONICS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

11095076896

1.3

ASX issuer code

NAN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

8/6/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

NANAO : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

NAN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

1,947

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20191018/pdf/449n03c3bt5xjs.pdf

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate No

Issue date

8/6/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,947

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

N/A

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nanosonics Limited published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 06:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
