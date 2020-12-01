Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NanoString Technologies, Inc.    NSTG

NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(NSTG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NanoString Technologies : Investor & Analyst Day presentations

12/01/2020 | 02:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Forward-looking Statements

  • This presentation and the accompanying oral commentary contain forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for our business; any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations; any statements of expectation or belief regarding future events, future regulatory clearances or approvals, potential markets or market size, technology developments, or enforceability of our intellectual property rights; the anticipated terms of the proposed offering; the timing of, and our ability to consummate, the proposed offering on the anticipated terms, if at all; the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the proposed offering; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the items mentioned.

  • These statements are based on estimates and information available to us at the time of this presentation and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from our current expectations as a result of many factors, including but not limited to: quarterly fluctuations in our business; market acceptance of our products; the effects of competition and technological advances on our ability to successfully commercialize our products; delays or denials of reimbursement for diagnostic products; the regulatory regime for our products; and any adverse changes in our strategic relationships, including with licensors of our technologies and manufacturers and distributors of our products. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business are described in the preliminary offering memorandum related to the proposed offering and the documents incorporated therein by reference, and in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward- looking statements or to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Agenda

The Spatial Biology Revolution

Brad Gray, President & CEO

GeoMx DSP - Spatial Profiling Leadership

Chad Brown, SVP Commercial

Introducing the Spatial Molecular Imager

Joe Beechem, CSO & SVP R&D

Capturing the Spatial Market Opportunity

Brad Gray, President & CEO

Q&A

Team

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NanoString Technologies Inc. published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 19:24:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
02:25pNANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES : Investor & Analyst Day presentations
PU
06:02aNANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES : Unveils Spatial Molecular Imaging Platform, Complement..
BU
11/18NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES : to Host Virtual Investor and Analyst Day on December 1..
BU
11/17NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES : and Oregon Health & Science University Announce Collab..
BU
11/12NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Confe..
BU
11/11NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES : Highlights Growing Body of Spatial Biology Research Pr..
BU
11/09NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
11/09NANOSTRING : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/09NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
11/09NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES : Investor Presentation Q3 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 114 M - -
Net income 2020 -108 M - -
Net cash 2020 289 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -17,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 187 M 2 187 M -
EV / Sales 2020 16,6x
EV / Sales 2021 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 551
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
NanoString Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 45,67 $
Last Close Price 49,64 $
Spread / Highest target 4,75%
Spread / Average Target -8,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Bradley Gray President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William D. Young Chairman
Mark A. Winham Senior Vice President-Operations
Kenneth Thomas Bailey Chief Financial Officer
Joseph M. Beechem Chief Science Officer & SVP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.78.43%2 187
ABBOTT LABORATORIES24.59%191 805
MEDTRONIC PLC0.22%152 480
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-13.65%68 111
HOYA CORPORATION33.11%49 894
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.03%38 858
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ