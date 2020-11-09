Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NanoString Technologies, Inc.    NSTG

NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(NSTG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NanoString Technologies : Launches GeoMx DSP Protein Assays for Next Generation Sequencing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 06:01am EST

GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) Now Enables Multi-Analyte Spatial Analysis Using Both NGS and nCounter Read-outs

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the launch of GeoMx® DSP Protein Assays for next generation sequencing (NGS) readout, enabling multi-analyte analysis for both nCounter® and NGS readout.

The GeoMx DSP Protein Assays for NGS readout available today include greater than 50 targets focused on immuno-oncology applications. These assays will provide GeoMx Cancer Transcriptome Atlas users complementary protein content designed for NGS readout. These new protein assays have been tested for multi-plex performance on both formalin-fixed paraffin embedded and fresh frozen tissue.

“The GeoMx Protein Assays for NGS readout have enabled us to easily compare the protein expression levels in our prostate cancer samples to the results obtained with the GeoMx Cancer Transcriptome Atlas,” said Peter Nelson, Endowed Chair for Prostate Cancer Research at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. “We were able to use spatially-resolved RNA and protein to accurately classify tumor subtypes, measure tumor heterogeneity and discover new aspects of tumor biology involving the immunological composition of metastases.”

“We’ve seen growing interest in the GeoMx Cancer Transcriptome Atlas from researchers that are interested in using next generation sequencing to study spatial biology,” said Chad Brown, senior vice president of sales and marketing of NanoString. “We are excited to introduce multi-analyte assays that provide the spatially resolved analysis of both RNA and proteins.”

GeoMx Protein Assays for NGS readout expand the protein plex capabilities of GeoMx DSP from tens to now hundreds of validated proteins to be analyzed from a single tissue section with spatial resolution. Additionally, these assays leverage existing NGS infrastructure to perform spatially-resolved protein analysis. The currently available content covers applications in immuno-oncology and future content releases are planned to cover immunology and neuroscience. GeoMx DSP protein readout using NGS is immediately available through the company’s Technology Access Program. Researchers interested in accessing NanoString’s Technology Access Program should do so at TAP@nanostring.com.

In addition to the launch of GeoMx Protein Assays for NGS, the company is launching three new 10-plex GeoMx Mouse Immuno-Oncology Protein Assays for readout using the nCounter Analysis System. This brings the total portfolio for GeoMx Protein Assays for nCounter readout to over 300 validated antibodies.

To learn more about NanoString’s GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, please visit https://www.nanostring.com/products/geomx-digital-spatial-profiler/geomx-dsp.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company’s nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 3,800 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company’s GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

NanoString, NanoString Technologies, the NanoString logo, GeoMx, and nCounter are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in various jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
06:01aNANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES : Launches GeoMx DSP Protein Assays for Next Generation ..
BU
11/06NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare..
BU
10/13NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Closing of Public Offering of $230.0 Million..
BU
10/08NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES : OnRamp Bio and NanoString Announce Global Availability..
BU
10/07NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of $200 M..
BU
10/07Levi Strauss, United rise; DraftKings, NanoString fall
AQ
10/07Levi Strauss, United rise; DraftKings, NanoString fall
AQ
10/06NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common St..
BU
10/06NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/06NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES : Provides Preliminary Financial and Operational Highlig..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 111 M - -
Net income 2020 -111 M - -
Net cash 2020 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 783 M 1 783 M -
EV / Sales 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 551
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
NanoString Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 45,00 $
Last Close Price 40,77 $
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Bradley Gray President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William D. Young Chairman
Mark A. Winham Senior Vice President-Operations
Kenneth Thomas Bailey Chief Financial Officer
Joseph M. Beechem Chief Science Officer & SVP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.46.55%1 783
ABBOTT LABORATORIES31.73%202 794
MEDTRONIC PLC-8.72%139 227
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-13.00%68 589
HOYA CORPORATION20.24%45 518
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.61%40 319
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group