Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NanoString Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSTG

NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(NSTG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NanoString Technologies : Apr 28, 2021

04/29/2021 | 03:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. )

Filed by the Registrant ýFiled by a party other than the Registrant ¨

Check the appropriate box:

  • Preliminary Proxy Statement
  • Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule14a-6(e)(2))
  • Definitive Proxy Statement
  • Definitive Additional Materials
  • Soliciting Material Pursuant to§240.14a-12

NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

  • No fee required.
  • Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
    1. Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
    2. Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
    3. Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
    4. Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
    5. Total fee paid:
  • Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
  • Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
    1. Amount Previously Paid:
    2. Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
    3. Filing Party:
    4. Date Filed:

Disclaimer

NanoString Technologies Inc. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 07:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
03:43aNANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES  : Apr 28, 2021
PU
04/14NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES  : Insiders Make Significant Stock Sales in NanoString T..
MT
04/13INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sale at NanoString Technologies Slowing 90-Days of Buyi..
MT
04/13INSIDER TRENDS : NanoString Technologies Insider Disposition Interrupting 90-Day..
MT
04/13INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend Eased Back with Sale of NanoString ..
MT
04/08NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES  : Highlights Spatial Biology Research from the 2021 Ame..
BU
04/06NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES  : to Release First Quarter 2021 Operating Results and H..
BU
03/31NANOSTRING  : 's GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler Reveals Insights into COVID-19 i..
BU
03/22NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES  : Illumina Accelerator and Doloromics Announce GeoMx Di..
BU
03/19INSIDER TRENDS : NanoString Technologies Insider Sale Scales Back 90-Days of Buy..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 148 M - -
Net income 2021 -101 M - -
Net cash 2021 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -37,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 593 M 3 593 M -
EV / Sales 2021 22,2x
EV / Sales 2022 17,9x
Nbr of Employees 579
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
NanoString Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 77,67 $
Last Close Price 80,60 $
Spread / Highest target 5,46%
Spread / Average Target -3,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Bradley Gray President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth Thomas Bailey CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
William D. Young Chairman
Joseph M. Beechem Chief Science Officer & SVP-Research & Development
Mark A. Winham Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.51%3 593
ABBOTT LABORATORIES11.15%215 595
MEDTRONIC PLC10.95%175 209
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.91%75 025
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.14.78%49 203
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.8.41%43 881
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ