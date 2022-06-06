NanoString Unveils AtoMx Spatial Informatics Portal at the 2022 Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting

A cloud-based, integrated informatics ecosystem for spatial biology with advanced analytics enabling data sharing and collaboration

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, announced today the commercial unveiling of its new AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Portal (SIP) at the Spatial Multiomic Symposium at the 2022 AGBT General Meeting in Orlando, FL. Attendees of the conference will have a chance to preview AtoMx SIP at the symposium on Monday, June 6, 2022, from noon to 4:00 pm EDT. The event will be live-streamed and in-person. Visit Spatial Multiomics Symposium - NanoString to register.

The AtoMx SIP is a new cloud-based informatics portal that will provide an integrated ecosystem with streamlined workflows to manage, analyze and share data from NanoString's GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager (SMI) platforms. AtoMx provides spatial biology researchers with a scalable solution reducing compute times from days to hours and enabling secure data sharing and collaboration across laboratories and institutions.

By harnessing the cloud's unlimited compute power and storage capacities, AtoMx is expected to revolutionize spatial multi-omics data analysis. AtoMx will enable researchers to easily access, visualize, collaborate, analyze, and store data securely at a scale that has not been available in the spatial biology market.

AtoMx provides an integrated platform to work with spatial biology data from multiple instrument systems. Built on cloud infrastructure, AtoMx provides compute capabilities that scale with datasets and the complexity of the analysis pipeline. In addition, AtoMx provides easy access to analysis methods for CosMX SMI through a pipeline orchestrator that enables users to create custom analysis pipelines and, for GeoMx DSP, the system offers all current local data analysis tools in the cloud.

As datasets become available within AtoMx, the platform will enable new and innovative multi-omics data analysis methods based on artificial intelligence.

"The AtoMx Spatial Informatics Portal addresses spatial biology's data analysis and informatics challenges and vastly expands the impact of our GeoMx DSP and CosMx SMI platforms," said Brad Gray, president and CEO of NanoString. "We expect the new AtoMx informatics portal to democratize spatial biology at scale, delivering an unprecedented informatics platform to unlock the full potential of spatial biology research."

AtoMx SIP will be deployed as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering for the academic research and pharma/biotech markets. In addition, a Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) offering is also planned for those customers who may need more direct control over their data. AtoMx SIP is currently in beta testing and is expected to launch commercially in Fall 2022.

For more information about the AtoMx SIP, visit www.nanostring.com/atomx.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company provides three platforms that allow researchers to map the universe of biology. The nCounter® Analysis System, cited in more than 5,300 peer-reviewed publications, offers a way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision. NanoString's GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in various sample types, including FFPE tissue sections, and has been cited in more than 120 peer-reviewed publications. The CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager, with commercial availability expected in 2022, enables highly sensitive, high-resolution imaging of hundreds to thousands of RNAs or proteins directly from single cells within morphologically intact whole tissue sections. For more information, visit www.nanostring.com.

