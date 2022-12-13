Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NanoString Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSTG   US63009R1095

NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(NSTG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:59 2022-12-13 pm EST
7.590 USD   +2.43%
12:25pNanoString's CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager Recognized by The Scientist Magazine as a Top 10 Innovation of 2022
BU
12/06NanoString Starts Commercial Shipment of Two New Spatial Biology Platforms
MT
12/06NanoString Begins Commercial Shipments of CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager and AtoMx Spatial Informatics Platform
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NanoString's CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager Recognized by The Scientist Magazine as a Top 10 Innovation of 2022

12/13/2022 | 12:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Panel of Independent Judges Selects Top New Products in the Life Science Industry

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that the company’s CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager (SI) has been recognized by The Scientist magazine as one of the Top 10 Innovations of the 2022 (https://www.the-scientist.com/ts-digest/view/the-scientist-top-10-innovations-2022-12-2). This recognition identifies CosMx SMI as a product poised to revolutionize research and advance scientific knowledge with the potential to foster rapid advances and address specific problems in their respective fields.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005381/en/

High-resolution RNA imaging of lung tissue. (Graphic: Business Wire)

High-resolution RNA imaging of lung tissue. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CosMx SMI enables high-resolution imaging of more than 1,000 RNA and over 64 protein analytes within morphologically intact whole tissue sections. The CosMx instrument allows researchers to visualize and quantify gene and protein expression at single cell and subcellular resolutions within both fresh frozen and formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue samples. Using a multi-modality approach, including protein imaging, CosMx SMI delivers best-in-class cell segmentation. With high-plex in situ analysis, researchers can perform cell typing, cell state, functional, and cell-cell interaction analyses in a single experiment to generate high-resolution cell atlases.

“The CosMx SMI is the only instrument that has provided us with the opportunity to simultaneously visualize thousands of genes, at subcellular resolution, and across all cells in a tissue,” says Miranda Orr, PhD, an Alzheimer’s disease researcher at Wake Forest University School of Medicine in North Carolina who purchased both NanoString’s CosMx SMI and GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP). “We are able to develop maps of the brain at an unprecedented resolution.”

CosMx SMI serves scientists across the continuum of research using a tunable workflow that can prioritize either unbiased whole-slide imaging at high-plex for discovery or high-throughput biology-driven analysis for translational research applications. Researchers can choose from a wide variety of CosMx SMI assays, including pre-defined panels, pre-defined panels combined with custom content, or fully customized assays supporting studies of any species.

The CosMx SMI is the newest product in the company's industry-leading spatial analysis portfolio, joining the GeoMx® DSP. The GeoMx DSP is a fully-automated spatial profiler allowing multi-cellular analysis of whole transcriptome for both human and mouse applications. Both platforms are also customizable for other species.

To learn more about NanoString's CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager, visit www.nanostring.com/CosMx

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, a leader in spatial biology, offers an ecosystem of innovative discovery and translational research solutions, empowering our customers to map the universe of biology. The GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler, cited in more than 170 peer-reviewed publications, is a flexible and consistent solution combining the power of whole tissue imaging with gene expression and protein data for spatial whole transcriptomics and proteomics from one FFPE slide. The CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager is an FFPE-compatible, single-cell imaging platform powered by spatial multiomics enabling researchers to map single cells in their native environments to extract deep biological insights and novel discoveries from one experiment. The AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform is a cloud-based informatics solution with advanced analytics and global collaboration capabilities, enabling powerful spatial biology insights anytime, anywhere. At the foundation of our research tools is our nCounter® Analysis System, cited in more than 6,000 peer-reviewed publications, which offers a secure way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision. For more information, visit www.nanostring.com.

NanoString, NanoString Technologies, the NanoString logo, CosMx, GeoMx, AtoMx, and nCounter are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in various jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
12:25pNanoString's CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager Recognized by The Scientist Magazine as a T..
BU
12/06NanoString Starts Commercial Shipment of Two New Spatial Biology Platforms
MT
12/06NanoString Begins Commercial Shipments of CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager and AtoMx Spat..
BU
12/06NanoString Technologies, Inc Begins Commercial Shipments of CosMx Spatial Molecular Ima..
CI
11/10NanoString to Webcast Presentations from Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences
BU
11/09Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on NanoString Technologies to $17 From $28, Maintai..
MT
11/09NanoString and Abcam Expand Collaboration to Advance Spatial Multiomics Research
BU
11/09NanoString and Abcam Expand Collaboration to Advance Spatial Multiomics Research
CI
11/08Cowen Adjusts Price Target on NanoString Technologies to $24 From $31, Maintains Outper..
MT
11/08Baird Adjusts Price Target on NanoString Technologies to $14 From $21, Maintains Outper..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 126 M - -
Net income 2022 -144 M - -
Net cash 2022 2,59 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,40x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 346 M 346 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
EV / Sales 2023 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 766
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
NanoString Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,41 $
Average target price 17,00 $
Spread / Average Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Bradley Gray President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth Thomas Bailey Chief Financial Officer
William D. Young Chairman
Joseph M. Beechem Chief Science Officer & SVP-Research & Development
Mark A. Winham Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-82.45%346
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-23.61%190 904
MEDTRONIC PLC-24.03%106 029
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.37%71 994
DEXCOM, INC.-13.24%45 107
HOYA CORPORATION-19.37%35 761