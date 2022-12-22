Advanced search
NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(NSTG)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-21 pm EST
7.610 USD   +2.15%
NanoString to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
12/14Insider Buy: Nanostring Technologies
MT
12/14Insider Buy: Nanostring Technologies
MT
NanoString to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/22/2022 | 06:02am EST
NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that the company’s management is scheduled to present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Brad Gray, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023, at 3:00pm PT. Interested parties can access the live webcast with accompanying slides from the investor section of the company’s website at www.nanostring.com. The webcast replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live presentation and archived for 60 days.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, a leader in spatial biology, offers an ecosystem of innovative discovery and translational research solutions, empowering our customers to map the universe of biology. The GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler, cited in more than 190 peer-reviewed publications, is a flexible and consistent solution combining the power of whole tissue imaging with gene expression and protein data for spatial whole transcriptomics and proteomics from one FFPE slide. The CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager is an FFPE-compatible, single-cell imaging platform powered by spatial multiomics enabling researchers to map single cells in their native environments to extract deep biological insights and novel discoveries from one experiment. The AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform is a cloud-based informatics solution with advanced analytics and global collaboration capabilities, enabling powerful spatial biology insights anytime, anywhere. At the foundation of our research tools is our nCounter® Analysis System, cited in more than 6,500 peer-reviewed publications, which offers a secure way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision. For more information, visit www.nanostring.com.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

NanoString, NanoString Technologies, the NanoString logo, GeoMx, and nCounter are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in various jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 126 M - -
Net income 2022 -144 M - -
Net cash 2022 2,59 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 355 M 355 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 766
Free-Float 99,1%
Managers and Directors
Robert Bradley Gray President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth Thomas Bailey Chief Financial Officer
William D. Young Chairman
Joseph M. Beechem Chief Science Officer & SVP-Research & Development
Mark A. Winham Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-81.98%355
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-24.34%188 550
MEDTRONIC PLC-25.86%102 637
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY1.41%72 022
DEXCOM, INC.-15.71%44 327
HOYA CORPORATION-23.82%35 169