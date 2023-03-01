Advanced search
    NSTG   US63009R1095

NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(NSTG)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-01 pm EST
9.270 USD   -5.02%
NanoString to Webcast Panel on AI-Based Genomics and Drug Discovery from the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference
BU
02/28NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02/28Transcript : NanoString Technologies, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023
CI
NanoString to Webcast Panel on AI-Based Genomics and Drug Discovery from the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

03/01/2023 | 05:40pm EST
NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that company management is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion, “AI-Driven Disruptions To Genomics & Computational Drug Discovery”, from the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference. The conference will be held March 6-8, 2023.

Participants will include Kimberly Powell, vice president and general manager for NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) healthcare business, and Molly Gibson, PhD, chief strategy & innovation officer at Generate Biomedicines, a Flagship Pioneering portfolio company. The panel will be moderated by members of the Cowen healthcare research team.

Brad Gray, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate on the panel that is being held Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 2:10-3:10pm ET. Interested parties can access the live webcast from the investor section of the company’s website at www.nanostring.com. The webcast replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live presentation and archived for 30 days.

About NanoString

NanoString Technologies, a leader in spatial biology, offers an ecosystem of innovative discovery and translational research solutions, empowering our customers to map the universe of biology. The GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler, cited in approximately 200 peer-reviewed publications, is a flexible and consistent solution combining the power of whole tissue imaging with gene expression and protein data for spatial whole transcriptomics and proteomics from one FFPE slide. The CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager is an FFPE-compatible, single-cell imaging platform powered by spatial multiomics enabling researchers to map single cells in their native environments to extract deep biological insights and novel discoveries from one experiment. The AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform is a cloud-based informatics solution with advanced analytics and global collaboration capabilities, enabling powerful spatial biology insights anytime, anywhere. At the foundation of our research tools is our nCounter® Analysis System, cited in approximately 6,500 peer-reviewed publications, which offers a secure way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

NanoString, NanoString Technologies, the NanoString logo, GeoMx, AtoMx and nCounter are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in various jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 175 M - -
Net income 2023 -123 M - -
Net Debt 2023 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,85x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 457 M 457 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,25x
EV / Sales 2024 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 766
Free-Float 99,1%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 9,76 $
Average target price 16,71 $
Spread / Average Target 71,3%
Managers and Directors
Robert Bradley Gray President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth Thomas Bailey Chief Financial Officer
William D. Young Chairman
Joseph M. Beechem Chief Science Officer & SVP-Research & Development
Mark A. Winham Senior Vice President-Operations
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.31%455
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-7.35%176 784
MEDTRONIC PLC6.54%110 155
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-7.77%66 589
DEXCOM, INC.-1.97%42 896
HOYA CORPORATION6.02%35 271