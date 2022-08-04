Log in
NanoString to Webcast Presentations from Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences
BU
NanoString to Release Second Quarter 2022 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 4, 2022
BU
NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
NanoString to Webcast Presentations from Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

08/04/2022 | 06:04am EDT
NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that company management is scheduled to webcast presentations from two upcoming healthcare conferences.

42nd Annual Canaccord Global Growth Conference
Wednesday, August 10th
Brad Gray, NanoString’s chief executive officer, will participate in a spatial biology panel titled, “The New Frontier of Life Sciences: Spatial Omics is Transforming Biological Analysis,” at 12:00pm ET. Mr. Gray will also participate in a fireside discussion hosted by Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Mikson at 2:30pm ET.

UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovation Conference
Thursday, August 11th
Brad Gray, NanoString’s chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside discussion at 10:00am PT hosted by UBS analyst John Sourbeer.

Interested parties can access the live webcast with accompanying slides from the investor section of the company’s website at www.nanostring.com.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company provides three platforms that allow researchers to map the universe of biology. The nCounter® Analysis System, cited in more than 6,000 peer-reviewed publications, offers a way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision. NanoString’s GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in various sample types, including FFPE tissue sections, and has been cited in more than 140 peer-reviewed publications. The CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager, with commercial availability expected in 2022, enables highly sensitive, high-resolution imaging of hundreds to thousands of RNAs or proteins directly from single cells within morphologically intact whole tissue sections.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

The NanoString logo, NanoString, NanoString Technologies, GeoMx, CosMx, and nCounter are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 155 M - -
Net income 2022 -126 M - -
Net cash 2022 28,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,55x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 661 M 661 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,08x
EV / Sales 2023 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 766
Free-Float 99,1%
Managers and Directors
Robert Bradley Gray President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth Thomas Bailey Chief Financial Officer
William D. Young Chairman
Joseph M. Beechem Chief Science Officer & SVP-Research & Development
Mark A. Winham Senior Vice President-Operations
