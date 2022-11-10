Advanced search
    NSTG   US63009R1095

NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(NSTG)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-09 pm EST
5.860 USD   -5.79%
NanoString to Webcast Presentations from Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences
BU
11/09Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on NanoString Technologies to $17 From $28, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
11/09NanoString and Abcam Expand Collaboration to Advance Spatial Multiomics Research
BU
NanoString to Webcast Presentations from Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

11/10/2022 | 06:01am EST
NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that company management is scheduled to webcast presentations from two upcoming healthcare conferences.

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, November 15th
Brad Gray, NanoString’s chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside discussion hosted by Stifel analyst Dan Arias at 1:50pm ET.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Thursday, November 17th
Brad Gray, NanoString’s president and chief executive officer, will provide a corporate presentation at 3:15pm GMT.

Interested parties can access the live webcast with accompanying slides from the investor section of the company’s website at www.nanostring.com.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, a leader in spatial biology, offers an ecosystem of innovative discovery and translational research solutions, empowering our customers to map the universe of biology. The GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler, cited in more than 160 peer-reviewed publications, is a flexible and consistent solution combining the power of whole tissue imaging with gene expression and protein data for spatial whole transcriptomics and proteomics from one FFPE slide. The CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager (SMI) is an FFPE-compatible, single-cell imaging platform powered by spatial multiomics enabling researchers to map single cells in their native environments to extract deep biological insights and novel discoveries from one experiment. The AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform (SIP) is a cloud-based informatics solution with advanced analytics and global collaboration capabilities, enabling powerful spatial biology insights anytime, anywhere. The CosMx SMI and AtoMx SIP platforms are expected to launch in 2022. At the foundation of our research tools is our nCounter® Analysis System, cited in more than 6,200 peer-reviewed publications, which offers a secure way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

The NanoString logo, NanoString, NanoString Technologies, GeoMx, CosMx, and nCounter are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 126 M - -
Net income 2022 -144 M - -
Net cash 2022 7,63 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 272 M 272 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 766
Free-Float 98,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,86 $
Average target price 22,00 $
Spread / Average Target 275%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Bradley Gray President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth Thomas Bailey Chief Financial Officer
William D. Young Chairman
Joseph M. Beechem Chief Science Officer & SVP-Research & Development
Mark A. Winham Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-86.12%272
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-29.20%173 416
MEDTRONIC PLC-22.48%105 389
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-10.69%62 255
DEXCOM, INC.-15.71%43 705
HOYA CORPORATION-20.31%32 892