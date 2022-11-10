NanoString to Webcast Presentations from Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that company management is scheduled to webcast presentations from two upcoming healthcare conferences.

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, November 15th

Brad Gray, NanoString’s chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside discussion hosted by Stifel analyst Dan Arias at 1:50pm ET.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Thursday, November 17th

Brad Gray, NanoString’s president and chief executive officer, will provide a corporate presentation at 3:15pm GMT.

Interested parties can access the live webcast with accompanying slides from the investor section of the company’s website at www.nanostring.com.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, a leader in spatial biology, offers an ecosystem of innovative discovery and translational research solutions, empowering our customers to map the universe of biology. The GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler, cited in more than 160 peer-reviewed publications, is a flexible and consistent solution combining the power of whole tissue imaging with gene expression and protein data for spatial whole transcriptomics and proteomics from one FFPE slide. The CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager (SMI) is an FFPE-compatible, single-cell imaging platform powered by spatial multiomics enabling researchers to map single cells in their native environments to extract deep biological insights and novel discoveries from one experiment. The AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform (SIP) is a cloud-based informatics solution with advanced analytics and global collaboration capabilities, enabling powerful spatial biology insights anytime, anywhere. The CosMx SMI and AtoMx SIP platforms are expected to launch in 2022. At the foundation of our research tools is our nCounter® Analysis System, cited in more than 6,200 peer-reviewed publications, which offers a secure way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

