Three customers will present inaugural studies powered by the novel CosMx Whole Transcriptome Panel during annual AGBT meeting

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the commercial availability of the CosMx™ Human 6K Discovery Panel, the industry’s first single-cell spatial panel enabling research scientists to measure over 6,000 RNA targets, representing nearly every human biological pathway. Building on this breakthrough product developed for the CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager (SMI), NanoString and independent researchers will also highlight recently achieved whole transcriptome imaging capability - the pinnacle of spatial biology - at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting, February 5-8 in Orlando, Florida.

Under the banner, “Plex YES!”, a theme inspired by customer reactions to the high plex CosMx Human 6K Discovery Panel, NanoString team members and early access researchers will highlight the CosMx SMI’s expanded capabilities with the official product launch at the annual AGBT meeting. These will include showcasing superior cell segmentation, genomic breadth, and capacity to profile genes across nearly every biological pathway and over 400 ligand-receptor pairs.

With the recently announced achievement of the whole transcriptome prototype panel on the CosMx SMI, researchers can now analyze almost 19,000 genes at true single-cell and subcellular resolution. Dr. Miranda Orr of Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Dr. Holger Heyn of Centro Nacional de Análisis Genómico, and Dennis Hua Gong of Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard University will present novel research representing the first studies powered by whole transcriptome imaging.

"The CosMx Whole Transcriptome Panel is the ultimate tool for spatial biology; it resulted in new discoveries on my first run. I know I’m getting the maximum amount of data possible from precious tissue samples. It eliminates the tradeoff between resolution and plex," said Miranda Orr, Ph.D., of Wake Forest University School of Medicine. Following early access to the product, Dr. Orr observed, "The panel is advancing the understanding of senescent cells and unraveling the genomic signatures underlying their role in Alzheimer's Disease.”

Describing the CosMx Whole Transcriptome Panel as “groundbreaking technology,” Dr. Heyn predicts, “it will change the way my lab addresses the most challenging research questions, and undoubtedly, it will advance our understanding of colorectal cancer, paving the way for significant improvements in diagnostics and targeted therapies."

NanoString’s spatial solutions will be featured in ten AGBT-accepted abstracts, including two independent academic researchers presenting data on the company’s ground-breaking innovation, whole transcriptome imaging on the CosMx SMI.

CosMx Whole Transcriptome Panel:

“Spatio-temporal dissection of colorectal cancer initiation using Whole Transcriptome imaging,” presented by Holger Heyn, Ph.D., of Centro Nacional de Análisis Genómico, Tuesday, February 6, 8:50-9:10 PM ET.

“Integration of Live Cell Holotomography and Single Cell Spatial Transcriptomics to Visualize Acquired and Intrinsic Resistance to Targeted Therapy,” single cell analysis, integrating in-depth analysis of cell morphologies via label-free live cell holotomography leveraging the CosMx SMI’s Whole Transcriptome analysis to examine cell phenotypes and genetic response to perturbations, a poster flash talk presented by Dennis Hua Gong, of Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard University, Tuesday, February 6 at 11:25 AM ET.

“Ultra-high plex single-cell spatial multi-omic imaging of tau neuropathology in human brain sections,” a 64-plex protein and whole transcriptome RNA imaging study accomplished from the same sample revealing spatial correlations of tau proteins with gene expression in Alzheimer’s disease, presented by Miranda Orr, Ph.D., of Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Wednesday, February 7, 8:50-9:10 PM ET.

CosMx Human 6K Discovery Panel & CosMx Whole Transcriptome Panel:

“NanoString Spatial Biology Roadmap: The Holy Grail of Spatial is Here,” presented by Joseph Beechem, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, NanoString, Wednesday, February 7, 3:35-3:50 PM ET.

GeoMx DSP and CosMx SMI:

“The Spatial Atlas of Human Anatomy (SAHA) project: unveiling cellular landscapes and orchestrating a new paradigm in precision medicine,” a foundational database for benchmarking spatial medicine, an update on the first samples analyzed using GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and CosMx SMI, presented by Jiwoon Park, Ph.D., of Weill Cornell Medicine, Tuesday, February 6, 4:20-4:40 PM ET.

To celebrate the launch and commercial shipment of the CosMx Human 6K Discovery Panel, NanoString invites AGBT attendees to participate in “6K All Day!” and welcomes AGBT attendees to visit its booth, Curacao 1. For those unable to attend AGBT, NanoString will host a webinar with Dr. Beechem that will include his AGBT workshop and live Q & A with Joe.

NanoString plans to make the CosMx Human Whole Transcriptome panel commercially available in 2025.

