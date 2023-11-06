NanoString Technologies, Inc. is a provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. It develops, manufactures, and markets technologies of biological materials for life science researchers in the fields of genomics and proteomics. Its product platforms include nCounter Analysis System (nCounter), CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager, AtoMx Spatial Informatics Platform, and GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (GeoMx DSP). Its nCounter is a multi-application, digital detection and counting system which directly profiles hundreds of molecules simultaneously, using optical barcoding chemistry. Its nCounter platform is based on automated instruments that prepare and analyze biological samples using reagents. GeoMx DSP is used to analyze selected regions of an intact biological sample without the need to break down the sample, enabling researchers to see how gene expression might vary across those regions. Its CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager is a spatial biology product platform.