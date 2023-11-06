NanoString Technologies, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was USD 48.09 million compared to USD 29.54 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 37.41 million compared to USD 36.69 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.78 compared to USD 0.79 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.78 compared to USD 0.79 a year ago.
For the nine months, revenue was USD 128.05 million compared to USD 92.84 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 122.32 million compared to USD 115.43 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 2.58 compared to USD 2.49 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 2.58 compared to USD 2.49 a year ago.
NanoString Technologies, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 06, 2023 at 05:23 pm EST
