Item 3.03 Material Modifications to the Rights of Security Holders.

As previously disclosed, on February 4, 2024, NanoString Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") and certain of its subsidiaries (together with the Company, the "Debtors") filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (such court, the "Court" and such cases, the "Cases").

On April 15, 2024 and May 7, 2024, the Debtors filed with the Court their proposed Disclosure Statement for the Chapter 11 Plan of NanoString Technologies Inc. and its Affiliated Debtors (the "Proposed Disclosure Statement") and the Chapter 11 Plan of NanoString Technologies Inc. and its Affiliated Debtors (the "Proposed Plan"). On May 22, 2024, the Debtors filed with the Court a revised Proposed Disclosure Statement and a revised Proposed Plan that describes the Debtors' plan to liquidate and distribute their remaining assets (primarily consisting of cash received from the sale of substantially all of their assets to Bruker Corporation) to their creditors. The Proposed Disclosure Statement and Proposed Plan are subject to further revision and changes, which may be material, based upon the Company's discussions with various stakeholders, objections to such documents from creditors of the Debtors, and are also subject to approval of the Court.