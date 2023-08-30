(Alliance News) - nanosynth group PLC on Wednesday announced the resignation of Chief Financial Officer Andrew Stedman after just over a year in the role.

The London-based digital monitoring and safeguarding systems manufacturer, formerly known as Remote Monitored Systems, said Stedman was stepping down with immediate effect, even though he was just appointed as CFO last February.

The company did not give a reason for Stedman's resignation.

Last month, nanosynth reported its Chief Executive Officer Mark Duffin had resigned with immediate effect after the company failed to publish its 2022 results on its June 30 deadline, and was replaced by Gareth Cave. This resulted in a suspension of the company's shares from trading on AIM.

"The board would like to thank Andrew for his involvement and wish him all the best in his future endeavour," the firm commented.

Trading in the company's ordinary shares on AIM remains suspended.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.