Nanoveu : Launches Disinfection Robot Under a RaaS Model

Nanoveu Limited ("Nanoveu" or the "Company") (ASX: NVU) is pleased to announce that it has launched the NanoshieldTM Bot - the world's first disinfection robot which kills viruses and bacteria using their new e-water;a chemical and alcohol-free formulation which is Halal certified.

e-water is a pH neutral sanitation water containing Complex Oxygen Compounds. It is food grade1 and not harmful to inhale2, causes no eye3 or skin irritation4, deodorises air, moisturises the skin, can be used with existing ultrasonic humidifier technology and passes Japanese tap water standards.

e-water is effective in eliminating coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), inactivating 99.93% of SARS-CoV-2(COVID-19) within 30 minutes, tested by Shokukanken Inc, Japan5. Founded in 1998, Shokukanken is a full-servicefood testing and analysis laboratory operating in Maebashi City, Gunma, Japan. It is also effective in eliminating feline coronavirus within 30 seconds6 and Influenza A within 30 seconds.7

e-water is made from a diaphragm free electrolytic cell method and vibrates molecules at a constant frequency to create ions that have strong antiviral efficacy, whilst maintaining pH neutrality.

Nanoveu Founder and CEO, Alfred Chong, commented: "We are very excited to announce the launch of our NanoshieldTM Bot following the successful laboratory test results received from Japan Food Research Laboratories, Shokukanken Inc and Tokyo Metropolitan Food Technology Centre. Importantly, with our new Robot as a Service business model, we hope to appeal to a broader customer market by taking the hassle out of using robots and significantly reducing the upfront capital expenditure. With successful trials already undertaken at several renowned hotels in Singapore, we look forward to rolling out this service immediately and expect a robust take-up for such an offering."