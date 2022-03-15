Log in
    NVU   AU0000024796

NANOVEU LIMITED

(NVU)
Nanoveu : Launches Disinfection Robot Under a RaaS Model

03/15/2022 | 06:48pm EDT
For personal use only

Nanoveu Limited U1, 18 Olive Street Subiaco WA 6008 +61 8 6244 9095 www.nanoveu.com

ASX RELEASE

16 March 2022

ASX: NVU

Nanoveu Launches Disinfection Robot Under a RaaS Model

Highlights

  • Nanoveu has launched NanoshieldTM Bot - a Robot as a Service ("RaaS") based disinfection robot that will dispense a fine mist of the Company's newly launched e-water, which contains Complex Oxygen Compounds with excellent antiviral and antibacterial efficacy, e-wateris:
    • Chemical and alcohol-free, halal certified, pH neutral disinfectant; and
    • Of food grade1, safe to inhale2, causes no eye3 or skin irritation4.
  • e-wateris proven effective in eliminating viruses - inactivating 99.93% of SARS-CoV-2(COVID-19) after 30 minutes5, >99.99% of feline coronavirus within 30 seconds6, and 99.86% of Influenza A within 30 seconds.7
  • e-waterhas excellent antibacterial efficacy, reducing >99.999% of Escherichia coli, Salmonella enterica, Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus within 30 seconds8.
  • The product will be marketed and sold under the NanoshieldTM brand as a RaaS, whereby the Company will provide a complete autonomous robot based disinfecting solution.
  • The RaaS business model significantly reduces the capital expenditure for clients, and has the potential to result in cost savings of disinfecting public areas.
  • The NanoshieldTM Bot was trialled at several hotels in Singapore with highly positive feedback received, and Nanoveu will initially focus on the Singapore market.
  • With international travel reopening and staff shortages due to the global pandemic, the NanoshieldTM Bot will reduce manpower through automation, and staff exposure to the virus.
  • The technology targets a significant market with 700,000 hotels and resorts globally9 and the RaaS market expected to reach US$103.3 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 23.3%10.
  • Appended Report - Food Inspection Report, Gifu Research Center for Public Health, 17 My 2021

For personal use only

Nanoveu Limited ("Nanoveu" or the "Company") (ASX: NVU) is pleased to announce that it has launched the NanoshieldTM Bot - the world's first disinfection robot which kills viruses and bacteria using their new e-water;a chemical and alcohol-free formulation which is Halal certified.

e-water is a pH neutral sanitation water containing Complex Oxygen Compounds. It is food grade1 and not harmful to inhale2, causes no eye3 or skin irritation4, deodorises air, moisturises the skin, can be used with existing ultrasonic humidifier technology and passes Japanese tap water standards.

e-water is effective in eliminating coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), inactivating 99.93% of SARS-CoV-2(COVID-19) within 30 minutes, tested by Shokukanken Inc, Japan5. Founded in 1998, Shokukanken is a full-servicefood testing and analysis laboratory operating in Maebashi City, Gunma, Japan. It is also effective in eliminating feline coronavirus within 30 seconds6 and Influenza A within 30 seconds.7

e-water is made from a diaphragm free electrolytic cell method and vibrates molecules at a constant frequency to create ions that have strong antiviral efficacy, whilst maintaining pH neutrality.

Nanoveu Founder and CEO, Alfred Chong, commented: "We are very excited to announce the launch of our NanoshieldTM Bot following the successful laboratory test results received from Japan Food Research Laboratories, Shokukanken Inc and Tokyo Metropolitan Food Technology Centre. Importantly, with our new Robot as a Service business model, we hope to appeal to a broader customer market by taking the hassle out of using robots and significantly reducing the upfront capital expenditure. With successful trials already undertaken at several renowned hotels in Singapore, we look forward to rolling out this service immediately and expect a robust take-up for such an offering."

Image 1 - NanoshieldTM Bot - a Robot as a Service ("RaaS") based disinfection robot

2

For personal use only

e-water has excellent antibacterial efficacy, reducing >99.999% of Escherichia coli, Salmonella enterica, Pseudomonas aeruginosa & Staphylococcus aureus within 30 seconds, tested by TokyoMetropolitan Food Technology Centre, Japan6.

NanoshieldTM Bot will be marketed and sold under the NanoshieldTM brand as a Robot as a Service ("RaaS"), whereby the Company will provide a complete solution including the supply of robot, maintenance, software management, the e-water disinfectant solution, public liability insuranceand mapping.

Under the RaaS model, Nanoveu plans to lease robots to the hotel under a monthly service charge for a 12-24 month contract, with the robots currently supplied to the Company under a third partymanufacturing contract.

Traditionally robots have been expensive and difficult to maintain, hence the Company's RaaS business model provides an accessible solution for hotels to maintain a high level of healthstandards, whilst also minimising the initial capital outlay required to deploy a robot.

The RaaS business model significantly reduces the capital expenditure for clients, and has the potential to result in cost savings, with the RaaS offering anticipated to be cheaper than full timestaffing to perform the same tasks.

The NanoshieldTM Bot was trialled at several five star hotels in Singapore including Resort World Sentosa & Ascott Hotel, with the trials including mapping, e-water and 3 day load period. Following the highly positive feedback received, there are currently a backlog of hotels awaiting trials, with Nanoveu to initially focus in the Singaporean market including hotels, hospitals, malls and airports with plans to expand into further jurisdictions. The recurring service fee will provide a robust baseline of revenue for the company.

With the positive feedback, Nanoveu expects to be able to deploy further commercial units, however, notes that currently, it does not yet have signed deployment contracts.

- Ends -

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors

For further information, please

For media / investor enquiries,

contact:

please contact:

Scott Beeton

Jane Morgan

Non-executive Chairman

Investor Relations

t: +65 6557 0155

t: 0405 555 618

e: info@nanoveu.com

e: info@janemorganmanagement.com.au

3

For personal use only

About Nanoveu Limited

Nanoveu (ASX:NVU) is technology innovation company specialised in modern, cutting-edge nanotechnology that improve the way that people live, from reducing contagious transmissions on high touch points to immersive vision-based entertainment. https://www.nanoveu.com/

Nanoshield - is a film which uses a patented polymer of Cuprous embedded film to self-disinfect surfaces. Nanoshield antiviral protection which is available in a variety of shapes and forms, from mobile screen covers, to mobile phone cases and as a PVC commercial film, capable of being applied to a number of surfaces such as doorhandles and push panels. The perfectly clear plastic film contains a layer of charged copper nanoparticles which have antiviral and antimicrobial properties. This technology is also being applied to fabric applications targeting use in the personal protective equipment sector.

EyeFly3D - is a film applied to digital displays that allowed users to experience 3D without the need for glasses on everyday mobile handheld devices.

Customskins - are vending machines capable of precisely applying screen covers to mobile phones with an alignment accuracy of 150 microns.

EyeFyx - currently in research and development stage, EyeFyx is a vision correction solution using hardware and software to manipulate screen output addressing long-sightedness without the need to wear reading glasses.

4

For personal use only

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nanoveu Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 22:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
