NanoVibronix Announces Webinar Series to Promote UroShield

Educational Marketing Aimed at Expanding Product Awareness in Australia and New Zealand

NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company utilizing the Company's proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology, today announced its Australian distributor, DukeHill HC, is launching a series of educational webinars to present the Company’s UroShield technology to clinicians. The series, which will feature clinicians and patients’ experiences, seeks to inform clinicians about the use, benefits and outcomes achieved when using the Company’s device.

“This webinar series is designed to increase awareness of UroShield and drive increased sales through our Australian distribution partner, DukeHill HC,” stated Brian Murphy, CEO of NanoVibronix, Inc. “Over the course of three, one-hour webinars, our technology will be introduced to hundreds of clinicians. Clinicians can gain valuable insight into our UroShield device by learning how it is used and the patients who can benefit from its use. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions, and each webinar will feature case studies and testimonials from patients who have been treated with the device.”

Murphy added, “Subsequent to the webinar series, DukeHill will be launching a social media campaign to supplement the marketing efforts and further increase product and brand awareness.”

The first webinar is scheduled for July 21, 2022. Subsequent sessions are scheduled for August 4 and 18, 2022. For additional information, please visit DukeHill Webinar Promo - YouTube.

The webinars will be recorded and made available for replay on the Company’s website at: https://www.nanovibronix.com.

About DukeHill HC

DukeHill HC is a leader in advancing clinical education and has a high level of clinical and technical expertise with a strong focus on meeting the changing healthcare requirements in Australia. DukeHill HC’s purpose is to address the needs of healthcare professionals with the supply of quality, cost effective, minimally invasive, and consumable devices which will enable clinicians to obtain best practice outcomes for their patients.

About NanoVibronix, Inc.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, New York, with research and development in Nesher, Israel, focused on developing medical devices utilizing its patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. The proprietary technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including for disruption of biofilms and bacterial colonization, as well as for pain relief. The devices can be administered at home without the assistance of medical professionals. The Company’s primary products include PainShield® and UroShield®, which are portable devices suitable for administration at home without assistance of medical professionals. Additional information about NanoVibronix is available at: www.nanovibronix.com.

