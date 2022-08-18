Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NanoVibronix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAOV   US63008J1088

NANOVIBRONIX, INC.

(NAOV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:48 2022-08-18 am EDT
0.5370 USD   -4.96%
08/15Note 2 - liquidity and plan of operations
AQ
08/15NanoVibronix, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/12NanoVibronix Announces Webinar Series to Promote UroShield
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NanoVibronix Provides Business Update in Letter to Shareholders

08/18/2022 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company utilizing the Company's proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology, today provided the following business update in a letter to shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer, Brian Murphy:

To Our Shareholders:

We are making progress toward further commercialization and efficiencies of our supply chain. We continue to grow our business as exemplified by our 53% year-over-year growth in Q2. I can assure you that our vision for a fully commercialized portfolio of distinct and effective therapies and the investment thesis for our business remain unchanged.

PainShield

Our PainShield family of products, which includes the original PainShield MD, and pending clearance of PainShield MD Plus, continues to comprise the majority of our business. There are a number of work streams that are happening simultaneously to increase distribution and get these products to those that can benefit from them.

First, sales of PainShield MD to Veterans Administration (VA) facilities are starting to increase, and we are encouraged by increasing adoption. We have encountered a few administrative challenges that have tamped down a more material increase in orders. However, we are working diligently to overcome these ‘speed bumps’ and are encouraged by the opportunities to further strengthen this important revenue stream. Together with our VA partner, Delta Medical, we are now ‘vendorized’ in over 100 Veterans facilities. In each of these facilities, many of the clinicians support utilizing PainShield to address chronic pain and prevention of opioids.

In May, we informed you that we submitted a 510(k) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for our PainShield® MD PLUS, a dual-actuator ultrasound pain therapy device. PainShield Plus leverages the technology of its predicate device, PainShield MD, to provide pain relief and treat soft tissue injuries. Since that time, the FDA has requested clarifications, and we are working to provide a timely response. We look forward to providing further updates as we progress through the process with the FDA. Upon approval, we believe that this product can help increase our revenue, and we expect to have available inventory to meet the expected demand.

PainShield Relief, our over-the-counter product, is ready for submission to the FDA pending a small-scale technical study. Given that this product will be made available without a prescription, the opportunities are vast. Not only will we be able to leverage our sports injury research, but also allow consumer access to a distinct and highly effective source of pain relief.

We are continuing our efforts to gain approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) to receive a reimbursement code for our PainShield products. We presented to the HCPCS Work Group earlier this summer and have provided the requested documentation. There has been a high degree of communication and cooperation between CMS and NanoVibronix, including a recent on-on-one committee call. We are hopeful of receiving a positive Benefit Category Determination and valuation.

In the Workers’ Compensation space, we are in advanced discussions with another large workers’ compensation intermediary to include PainShield. We expect this relationship can further accelerate our penetration into the workers’ comp space as we exit 2022. Furthermore, we will be attending the Workers’ Compensation Institute (WCI) national conference to meet with prospective customers and network with professional to generate additional sales leads. The WCI conference brings together insurance companies, clinicians, key decision makers and influencers.

We believe that each of these workstreams is a key lever for increasing units sold and accelerating our growth. Collectively, we expect they will drive meaningful improvement to our top-line.

UroShield

The opportunities for UroShield remain plentiful, and we expect contribution from this product will increase over time as we continue with our marketing initiatives and launch our ‘Gold Standard’ study.

The Randomized Control Trial (RCT) , which is currently in the design stage, will soon initiate a contract with a Principal Investigator. The study is intended to fill the gap in our clinical evidence which will be required by the FDA for permanent 510K clearance.

Earlier this year, we signed an international marketing, sales and clinical management agreement with Medtech Solutions Group (MTSG), a leader in the commercialization of healthcare technologies, to help us commercialize UroShield and PainShield in certain parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, South America and the Middle East. Since that time, we are evaluating with several opportunities that have been presented to our management team.

Our Australian distributor, DukeHill, launched an educational webinar series for UroShield a few weeks ago to increase awareness of the product and drive increased sales. It is our intent to conduct additional webinars like this, to assist them in the adoption of UroShield in Australia.

Operations

Earlier this summer, we announced our plans to shift the majority of our third-party manufacturing operations to Singapore. This transition is nearly completed, and we will benefit from increased efficiencies while reducing our risk of supply disruptions and geopolitical instability going forward. This move also puts us in a stronger position to be able to scale our manufacturing and increase throughput to meet increases in demand. The first finished product is expected to be delivered in September.

Thank you for your continued support.

Kind regards,

Brian Murphy
Chief Executive Officer

About NanoVibronix, Inc.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, New York, with research and development in Nesher, Israel, focused on developing medical devices utilizing its patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. The proprietary technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including for disruption of biofilms and bacterial colonization, as well as for pain relief. The devices can be administered at home without the assistance of medical professionals. The Company’s primary products include PainShield® and UroShield®, which are portable devices suitable for administration at home without assistance of medical professionals. Additional information about NanoVibronix is available at: www.nanovibronix.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with: (i) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s ability to conduct its business and raise capital in the future when needed, (ii) market acceptance of our existing and new products or lengthy product delays in key markets; (iii) negative or unreliable clinical trial results; (iv) inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products; (v) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger, multinational companies; (vi) product liability claims; (vii) product malfunctions; (viii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractor assistance; (ix) insufficient or inadequate reimbursements by governmental and/or other third party payers for our products; (x) our ability to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products; (xi) legislative or regulatory reform impacting the healthcare system in the U.S. or in foreign jurisdictions; (xii) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (xiii) the need to raise additional capital to meet our future business requirements and obligations, given the fact that such capital may not be available, or may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain; (xiv) our conducting business in foreign jurisdictions exposing us to additional challenges, such as foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, the burden and cost of compliance with foreign laws, and political and/or economic instabilities in specific jurisdictions; and (xv) market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at: http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NANOVIBRONIX, INC.
08/15Note 2 - liquidity and plan of operations
AQ
08/15NanoVibronix, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
07/12NanoVibronix Announces Webinar Series to Promote UroShield
BU
06/29NanoVibronix to Shift Majority of Manufacturing Operations to Singapore
MT
06/29NanoVibronix Strengthening Supply Chain Increasing Efficiency and Scalability
BU
06/29Nanovibronix, Inc. Announces of Shifting the Majority of Its Manufacturing Operations t..
CI
05/17SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Rising Ahead of Tuesday Close
MT
05/17SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Firming with Broader Market Gains
MT
05/17NanoVibronix Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
05/17Earnings Flash (NAOV) NANOVIBRONIX Posts Q1 Revenue $272,000
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,70 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 7,69 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,83x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,8 M 15,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,17x
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart NANOVIBRONIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
NanoVibronix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANOVIBRONIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brian M. Murphy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Russell Brown Chief Financial Officer
Christopher M. Fashek Chairman
Harold Jacob Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas R. Mika Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANOVIBRONIX, INC.-45.67%16
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-21.45%193 597
MEDTRONIC PLC-8.26%126 108
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY7.51%75 357
HOYA CORPORATION-11.46%39 823
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-17.41%37 347