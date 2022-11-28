Advanced search
    NAOV   US63008J1088

NANOVIBRONIX, INC.

(NAOV)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
0.6329 USD   +144.27%
05:13pNanoVibronix Shares Higher After Hours Following 144% Surge on FDA Approval
DJ
03:49pNanoVibronix Says It Received FDA Premarket Clearance for Pain Therapy Device; Shares Surge
MT
03:19pNanoVibronix Receives FDA 510(k) Premarket Clearance for PainShield Plus
BU
NanoVibronix Shares Higher After Hours Following 144% Surge on FDA Approval

11/28/2022 | 05:13pm EST
By Kathryn Hardison


Shares of NanoVibronix Inc. rose 11% to 70 cents in after-hours trading Monday, continuing to climb after a 144% surge in the regular session prompted by the Food and Drug Administration's premarket clearance of its PainShield MD Plus pain therapy device.

Shares during Monday's regular session reached an intraday high of 65 cents, a level not seen since Aug. 15, when shares traded at an intraday high of 73 cents, according to FactSet. For the year, shares traded 39% lower.

The company said Monday that the FDA awarded premarket clearance to its PainShield MD Plus product, which the company described as a dual-actuator ultrasound pain therapy device.

Chief Executive Brian Murphy said the clearance is an important milestone toward achieving permanent clearance from the FDA as well as "full-scale commercial marketability" for the product.

The clearance also paves the way for the company to submit an application for its over-the-counter PainShield Relief product in the near term, Mr. Murphy said.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


