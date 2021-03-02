NanoVibronix : UroShield Joins PainShield on Federal Supply Schedule, Expanding Access to VA Market

Veterans Using At-Home Catheters Can Now Utilize UroShield to Prevent Catheter Associated Urinary Tract Infections

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the UroShield®, PainShield® and WoundShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced that its UroShield urology therapy device has been added to the Federal Supply Schedule through a service disabled veteran organization, thus making it easier for Veterans being treated by the Veterans Administration to secure and utilize the UroShield. On September 1, 2019, NanoVibronix's other proprietary device, the PainShield, was placed on the Federal Supply schedule insuring veterans access to a non-opioid pain therapy.

Veterans currently using indwelling Foley catheters are now able to receive UroShield to prevent Catheter Associated Urinary Tract Infections. It is estimated that 40 million Americans annually undergo Urinary Catheterization and Catheter-associated Urinary Tract Infections (CAUTI) is the leading cause of secondary hospital-acquired bloodstream infection. Estimates suggest that more than 500,000 episodes of CAUTI occur annually in the U.S. alone with more than 8,000 deaths related to the infection. UroShield is a disposable ultrasound device designed to reduce biofilm, this is accomplished by generating and propagating low frequency low intensity ultrasonic energy throughout the catheter. The Ultrasound interferes with the bacteria’s touch sensors discouraging bacterial docking on the catheter and leading to reduction of bacterial colonization and biofilm, thereby reducing risk of CAUTI. UroShield can be attached to any indwelling urinary catheter, transforming it into a therapeutic device. The UroShield can relieve Foley catheter pain, reduce urinary tract infections, alleviate spasms, and help any inconveniences caused by using any type of indwelling urinary catheter. As of March 1, 2021, veterans now have access to the UroShield to not only prevent CAUTIs, but also has the potential to prevent hospitalizations. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when the healthcare community is focusing on utilizing hospital beds for COVID patients.

“This is an important milestone for NanoVibronix, further expanding our addressable market and making it easier for us to bring innovative solutions to Veterans to prevent unnecessary hospitalization and the risk of dangerous infections,” stated Brian Murphy, CEO of NanoVibronix.

About NanoVibronix, Inc.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, New York, with research and development in Nesher, Israel, focused on developing medical devices utilizing its patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. The proprietary technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including for disruption of biofilms and bacterial colonization, as well as for pain relief. The devices can be administered at home without the assistance of medical professionals. The Company’s primary products include PainShield®, UroShield® and WoundShield®, all of which are portable devices suitable for administration at home without assistance of medical professionals. Additional information about NanoVibronix is available at: www.nanovibronix.com.

