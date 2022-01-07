NanoVibronix to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

Presentation to be available on January 10

NanoVibronix Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the UroShield® and PainShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference to be held January 10-13, 2022.

Brian Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of NanoVibronix, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to listen to the company’s presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/bioconnect) to register for the conference.

Investors may listen to the NanoVibronix presentation online beginning on January 10 at 7 am ET via the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/1fb99e38-4b44-441c-9bbe-2941dd1583a8

The presentation recording will be available for 90 days from the start of the conference.

About NanoVibronix, Inc.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, New York, with research and development in Nesher, Israel, focused on developing medical devices utilizing its patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. The proprietary technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including for disruption of biofilms and bacterial colonization, as well as for pain relief. The devices can be administered at home without the assistance of medical professionals. The Company’s primary products include PainShield® and UroShield®, which are portable devices suitable for administration at home without assistance of medical professionals. Additional information about NanoVibronix is available at: www.nanovibronix.com.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

