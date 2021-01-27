PRESS RELEASE : NanoViricides, Inc.: -2

disease than the earlier infection. Such new variants can be logically expected to be resistant to antibodies as well as vaccines. Additionally, it has already been found or suspected that many of the new variants are or are expected to be resistant to existing antibody drugs. Given the known weak effectiveness of available antibody drugs, even a small resistance would likely allow a variant to escape the current antibody drugs. Of note, the currently approved drugs, namely remdesivir, the Regeneron antibody cocktail, or the Eli Lilly single antibody drug, had demonstrated only moderate effectiveness in clinical trials. Remdesivir reduced the length to recovery in severe disease cases in hospitalized patients by approximately six days, from 18 days to 12 days in a clinical trial, NIAID ACIT-1, reported in its European (CHMP) Product Information. The Regeneron drug dosing in a clinical trial was at 2.4g or 8g of total antibody, while the Eli Lilly antibody drug dose in the combination therapy clinical trial was at 5.6g, although single antibody therapy dosages from 700mg upwards are also being evaluated. These high dosage levels are indicative of relatively weak effectiveness. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Regeneron REGN-COV-2 cocktail, and also to a Eli Lilly single antibody bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) with both authorizations restricted to the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 only. Thus, further loss of effectiveness of the existing drugs as new variants emerge would have devastating consequences. Vaccines, it is now clearly apparent, are neither the great hope nor panacea that the scientific community had once thought for this pandemic. The South African variant, 501Y.v2 is of great concern as scientists believe it may escape current vaccines. Its mutations are also shared by the Brazilian variant, P.1. Vaccinated persons coming down with SARS-CoV-2 infection has already been witnessed. As more variants emerge, existing vaccines would very likely lose effectiveness. An additional concern is that some of the variants are expected to result in greater total fatality numbers. A more contagious variant would cause more number of cases and thus greater number of fatalities. A more lethal variant would lead to a greater proportion of infected patients dying (i.e. a greater case fatality rate). The UK B.1.1.7 variant is currently estimated by the UK scientific advisory body, namely New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG), to be highly contagious (transmissible), infectious, and more lethal than previous variants. The SARS-CoV-2 virus, despite its current and future variants, is extremely unlikely to escape a broad-spectrum anti-coronavirus drug like the one being developed by NanoViricides. This is in complete contrast with drugs based on antibodies, antibody cocktails, as well as with preventative vaccines. NanoViricides has been developing broad-spectrum anti-coronavirus drug candidates since the early reports of the new virus from China, then known as 2019-nCoV. We were able to bootstrap this development using our knowledge gained in the earlier endeavors working on SARS-CoV-1 and MERS coronaviruses. NanoViricides has been able to conduct this novel drug development at an accelerated pace because of the benefits of its platform technology. We were able to bootstrap our SARS-CoV-2 drug development efforts using the c-GMP-compatible manufacturing processes developed for our then flagship NV-HHV-101 drug candidate for shingles dermal treatment. Further, NanoViricides has a tremendous advantage in that the Company has its own cGMP-capable manufacturing facility in Shelton, CT. This facility is capable of producing approximately 4kg of the COVID-19 drug per batch. We anticipate that this scale would be sufficient for human clinical trials, and possibly for initial introduction under Compassionate Use, Emergency Use Authorization or similar regulatory approval. "We are well poised and are advancing the fight against the coronaviruses with a weapon that has perhaps the best characteristics for succeeding in taming this pandemic," said Anil R. Diwan, PhD, President and co-Founder of NanoViricides, Inc., and co-Inventor of its platform technologies and drug candidates. About NanoViricides NanoViricides, Inc. (the "Company")(www.nanoviricides.com) is a development stage company that is creating special purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy. The Company's novel nanoviricide(R) class of drug candidates are designed to specifically attack enveloped virus particles and to dismantle them. Our lead drug candidate is NV-HHV-101 with its first indication as dermal topical cream for the treatment of shingles rash. In addition, we are developing a clinical candidate for the treatment of COVID-19 disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The Company cannot project an exact date for filing an IND for this drug because of its dependence on a number of external collaborators and consultants. The Company is now working on performing required safety pharmacology studies and completing an IND application. The Company believes that since remdesivir already is US FDA approved, our drug candidate encapsulating remdesivir is likely to be an approvable drug, if safety is comparable. Remdesivir is developed by Gilead. The Company has developed our own drug candidates independently. The Company intends to re-engage into an IND application to the US FDA for NV-HHV-101 drug candidate for the treatment of shingles once its COVID-19 project moves into clinical trials, based on resources availability. The NV-HHV-101 program was slowed down because of the effects of recent COVID-19 restrictions, and re-prioritization for COVID-19 drug development work. The Company is also developing drugs against a number of viral diseases including oral and genital Herpes, viral diseases of the eye including EKC and herpes keratitis, H1N1 swine flu, H5N1 bird flu, seasonal Influenza, HIV, Hepatitis C, Rabies, Dengue fever, and Ebola virus, among others. NanoViricides' platform technology and programs are based on the TheraCour(R) nanomedicine technology of TheraCour, which TheraCour licenses from AllExcel. NanoViricides holds a worldwide exclusive perpetual license to this technology for several drugs with specific targeting mechanisms in perpetuity for the treatment of the following human viral diseases: Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV/AIDS), Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV), Rabies, Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2), Varicella-Zoster Virus (VZV), Influenza and Asian Bird Flu Virus, Dengue viruses, Japanese Encephalitis virus, West Nile Virus and Ebola /Marburg viruses. The Company has executed a Memorandum of Understanding with TheraCour that provides a limited license for research and development for drugs against human coronaviruses. The Company intends to obtain a full license and has begun the process for the same. The Company's technology is based on broad, exclusive, sub-licensable, field licenses to drugs developed in these areas from TheraCour Pharma, Inc. 