Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  NanoViricides, Inc.    NNVC

NANOVIRICIDES, INC.

(NNVC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : NanoViricides, Inc.: -3-

01/27/2021 | 06:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
CHMP refers to the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, which is the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) 
committee responsible for human medicines. 
Contact: 
NanoViricides, Inc. 
info@nanoviricides.com 
Public Relations Contact: 
MJ Clyburn 
TraDigital IR 
clyburn@tradigitalir.com 
SOURCE: NanoViricides, Inc. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-01-27 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1163537 2021-01-27

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2021 06:15 ET (11:15 GMT)

All news about NANOVIRICIDES, INC.
06:16aPRESS RELEASE : NanoViricides, Inc.: -3-
DJ
06:16aPRESS RELEASE : NanoViricides, Inc.: -2-
DJ
06:16aNANOVIRICIDES, INC. : Broad-Spectrum Direct Antiviral Nanomedicine Should Remain..
EQ
06:16aPRESS RELEASE : NanoViricides, Inc.: Broad-Spectrum Direct Antiviral Nanomedicin..
DJ
2020NANOVIRICIDES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
2020NANOVIRICIDES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State..
AQ
2020Small Caps Daily Features NanoViricides' Rapid Advancement to Clinical Trials..
NE
2020NANOVIRICIDES : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020NANOVIRICIDES : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020NanoViricides Fiscal Q1 Cash Sufficient for Initial Trials of Potential Anti-..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -8,42 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,50 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 44,5 M 44,5 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart NANOVIRICIDES, INC.
Duration : Period :
NanoViricides, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANOVIRICIDES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 14,50 $
Last Close Price 4,17 $
Spread / Highest target 248%
Spread / Average Target 248%
Spread / Lowest Target 248%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anil R. Diwan Executive Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Meeta R. Vyas Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Randall W. Barton Chief Scientific & Regulatory Officer
Jayant Tatake Vice President-Research & Development
Stanley Glick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NANOVIRICIDES, INC.54.36%44
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.49%83 610
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.36.65%64 891
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.55%61 795
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS12.62%57 427
BEIGENE, LTD.38.68%32 675
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ