NANOXPLORE INC.

NanoXplore Brief: Reports Q1 2023 Revenues from customers grew 52% to C$27.1 million vs Q1-2022; Unveils Its 5-year Strategic Plan
MT
Earnings Flash (GRA) NANOXPLORE Posts Q1 Revenue $27.2M
MT
NanoXplore Reports First Quarter 2023 Results and Unveils Its 5-year Strategic Plan
GL
NanoXplore Announces Appointment of New Board Member

11/15/2022 | 08:02am EST
MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, announces the nomination of Ms. Catherine Loubier to its Board of Directors.  

The nomination of Ms. Loubier followed an extensive search process by the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board. The Board will continue to ensure its composition is well aligned to support senior management with the execution of its new five-year strategic growth plan and with the next phase of the Company’s growth.

Ms. Loubier brings significant experience and expertise to complement the capabilities of the Board, and drive shareholder value.

“I’m pleased to announce the nomination of Catherine to the Board. With her skillsets in corporate governance and leadership, she is well positioned to provide the effective oversight and direction required for NanoXplore’s ambitious vision, plan, and purpose and I am confident that her presence will strengthen the ability to execute our mandate of value creation for all shareholders.” said Benoît Gascon, Lead Director of the Board.

Ms. Catherine Loubier is a senior advisor to the corporate world. In her recent role as Quebec's Delegate General in New York, from February 2019 to August 2021, she was instrumental in finalizing the largest renewable hydropower contract ever with New York State. She previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff to the Premier of Quebec from October 2018 to February 2019. From 2015 to 2018, she advised business leaders in various industries, including the President and CEO of Alliance Renault Nissan Mitsubishi. She spent nearly ten years in the federal government, including as senior adviser to the 22nd Prime Minister of Canada from 2013 to 2015 and a member of the senior staff of federal ministers from 2006. She is a member of the Women's Forum New York and a board member of administration of the Canadian American Business Council and the Council for Canadian American Relations. Ms. Loubier holds a bachelor's and master's degree from the University of Quebec in Montreal, obtained in 1996, and a certificate from Harvard Business School, obtained in 2020

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Gagné
Director of Investor Relations
martin.gagne@nanoxplore.ca
Tel: 438.476.1342


Financials
Sales 2023 125 M 94,1 M 94,1 M
Net income 2023 -7,00 M -5,27 M -5,27 M
Net cash 2023 11,2 M 8,42 M 8,42 M
P/E ratio 2023 -87,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 580 M 436 M 436 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,55x
EV / Sales 2024 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 450
Free-Float 71,6%
Managers and Directors
Soroush Nazarpour President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pedro Azevedo Chief Financial Officer
Rocco Marinaccio Chief Operating Officer
Benoit Gascon Lead Independent Director
Cameron Harris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANOXPLORE INC.-46.40%436
ECOLAB INC.-33.64%43 547
SIKA AG-33.27%41 289
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION35.33%37 061
GIVAUDAN SA-31.14%32 240
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-5.43%28 490