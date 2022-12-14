Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. NanoXplore Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRA   CA63010G1000

NANOXPLORE INC.

(GRA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-12-14 pm EST
2.440 CAD   -4.31%
05:26pNanoXplore Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
12/02NanoXplore Brief: Says To Discuss Its Five-Year Strategic Plan at Upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, December 14, 2022
MT
12/02NanoXplore To Discuss Its Five-Year Strategic Plan at Its Upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NanoXplore Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

12/14/2022 | 05:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) in person on December 14, 2022. All resolutions were adopted by the shareholders. During the Meeting, Soroush Nazarpour, CEO of the Corporation, shared a presentation on the 5Y Strategic Plan. Such presentation can be found on NanoXplore’s website in the Investors section under Events and Presentation at www.nanoxplore.ca or by clicking here. It can also be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Altogether, 90,420,419 shares (54.61% of outstanding common shares) were accounted for at the Meeting. As part of the formal proceedings, the Corporation’s shareholders elected the Board of Directors and approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent auditor of the Corporation. The complete voting results from the Meeting are presented below.

Election of Directors

The Board of Directors fixed at eight the number of directors of the Corporation to be elected at the Meeting. Each of the eight nominees listed in the Management Information Circular was elected as a director of NanoXplore. All of the nominee directors were already members of the Board of Directors of the Corporation.

Nominee

Votes ForVotes Against
#%#%
Rob Wildeboer40,944,29299.904%
39,1550.096%
Benoît Gascon36,870,70689.965%
4,112,74110.035%
Soroush Nazarpour40,957,17999.936%
26,2680.064%
Cameron Harris40,939,56999.893%
43,8780.107%
Denis Labrecque40,602,48999.070%
380,9580.930%
Arinder S. Mahal40,739,27999.404%
244,1680.596%
Jodie Morgan40,787,25099.521%
196,1970.479%
Catherine Loubier40,933,19999.877%
50,2480.123%

Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as auditor of NanoXplore until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Votes ForVotes Withheld
#%#%
42,886,04999.772%
97,8640.228%

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Gagné
Director, Investor Relations
martin.gagne@nanoxplore.ca
Tel: 1.438.476.1342


All news about NANOXPLORE INC.
05:26pNanoXplore Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
12/02NanoXplore Brief: Says To Discuss Its Five-Year Strategic Plan at Upcom..
MT
12/02NanoXplore To Discuss Its Five-Year Strategic Plan at Its Upcoming Annual Meeting of Sh..
GL
12/02NanoXplore To Discuss Its Five-Year Strategic Plan at Its Upcoming Annual Meeting of Sh..
AQ
11/15Transcript : NanoXplore Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2022
CI
11/15NanoXplore Announces Appointment of New Board Member
GL
11/15NanoXplore Announces Appointment Catherine Loubier as New Board Member
CI
11/14NanoXplore Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/14NanoXplore Brief: Reports Q1 2023 Revenues from customers grew 52% to C..
MT
11/14Earnings Flash (GRA) NANOXPLORE Posts Q1 Revenue $27.2M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NANOXPLORE INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 115 M 84,7 M 84,7 M
Net income 2023 -16,6 M -12,2 M -12,2 M
Net cash 2023 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
P/E ratio 2023 -25,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 422 M 311 M 311 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,68x
EV / Sales 2024 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 450
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart NANOXPLORE INC.
Duration : Period :
NanoXplore Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANOXPLORE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,55 CAD
Average target price 6,82 CAD
Spread / Average Target 168%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Soroush Nazarpour President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pedro Azevedo Chief Financial Officer
Rocco Marinaccio Chief Operating Officer
Benoit Gascon Lead Independent Director
Cameron Harris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANOXPLORE INC.-60.95%312
ECOLAB INC.-34.90%43 499
SIKA AG-36.06%40 408
GIVAUDAN SA-35.35%30 912
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION12.04%30 683
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-7.23%28 759