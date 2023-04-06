NanoXplore Appoints Joseph Peter, Former CFO of Nissan Motor Corporation, to Its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore” or “the Corporation”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, appointed Mr. Joseph G. Peter as the newest member of its Board of Directors. Mr. Peter brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Board, having spent more than 35 years working in the automotive industry. He was previously the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Nissan Motor Corporation from 2009 to 2018. Prior to joining Nissan, he spent 25 years at General Motors Corporation and served in a number of executive roles including as CFO of General Motors North America and International Operations.



As CFO of Nissan, Mr. Peter had a wide-ranging role that encompassed responsibility for the full financial strategy of the company, working closely with operational and regional management. Since 2009, he was responsible for the company's global finance activity including Control, Accounting, Treasury, IR, Tax and M&A support. In addition, Mr. Peter had operational and P&L responsibility for Nissan’s global sales finance business and was also responsible for the overall performance and administration of Nissan’s affiliated companies and its global IS/IT operations. He was a member of Nissan's Executive Committee and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Nissan’s sales finance companies located in Japan, United States and Mexico. Mr. Peter earned both his MBA and BS in corporate finance from Wayne State University.

“At such a pivotal point in NanoXplore's history, we are delighted to welcome Mr. Peter to the Board of Directors of the Corporation. Joseph’s extensive experience and knowledge of the automotive industry will be instrumental for the growth of NanoXplore and his leadership will help guide the Corporation in its next stages of expansion. Joseph will provide high-valued perspectives as we carry out our 5-year strategy plan as well as broaden our exposure to many key stakeholders in the transportation industry which will also contribute to the success of VoltaXplore’s gigafactory,” said Benoît Gascon, Lead Director of the Board of Directors of NanoXplore.

The Corporation would also like to announce that Ms. Jodie Morgan has decided to resign from the Board of Directors of NanoXplore to focus her efforts on other professional duties. The whole team at NanoXplore would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Ms. Morgan for her valuable insights and dedicated services. Jodie has served on the Corporation’s Board since November 2020.

“On behalf of the entire Board and NanoXplore’s team, we would like to express our sincere appreciation to Jodie for her service and contributions to the Corporation. We have all benefited from her thoughtful counsel, her leadership and her wisdom that she has provided since joining the Board. We wish Jodie all the best in her future endeavors,” concluded Benoît Gascon, Lead Director of the Board of Directors of NanoXplore.

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca.

