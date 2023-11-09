UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at September 30,

As at June 30,

2023

2023

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

$

$

Assets

Current assets

28,933,670

36,210,495

Cash and cash equivalents

Accounts receivable and contract asset

21,239,671

20,605,741

Inventory

16,552,502

17,280,115

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,277,386

1,333,035

Non-current assets

68,003,229

75,429,386

248,996

246,285

Lease deposits

Equipment deposits

2,439,232

799,989

Right-of-use assets [Note 4a]

8,571,187

8,997,822

Property, plant and equipment [Note 4b]

61,236,209

61,824,268

Intangible assets [Note 5]

14,244,395

14,522,038

Goodwill

1,919,673

1,919,673

Deferred tax assets

1,538,199

1,506,342

Total assets

158,201,120

165,245,803

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities

1,182,880

1,478,300

Operating loans [Note 6]

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

17,922,435

19,868,734

Contract liability

843,365

1,016,019

Current portion of lease liability [Note 6]

2,793,078

2,805,990

Current portion of long-term debt [Note 6]

4,670,633

4,558,624

Non-current liabilities

27,412,391

29,727,667

543,431

572,463

Defined benefit liabilities

Lease liability [Note 6]

11,785,338

12,412,813

Long-term debt [Note 6]

2,827,835

3,317,264

Deferred tax liabilities

2,843,403

2,939,526

Total liabilities

45,412,398

48,969,733

Shareholders' equity

180,308,703

180,308,703

Share capital

Reserve

5,301,724

4,999,662

Foreign currency translation reserve

(60,083)

34,552

Deficit

(72,761,622)

(69,066,847)

Total shareholders' equity

112,788,722

116,276,070

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

158,201,120

165,245,803

See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors

Soroush Nazarpour

Soroush Nazarpour

Benoit Gascon

Benoit Gascon

1

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Three-month periods ended September 30,

2023

2022

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

$

$

Revenues

28,706,752

Revenues from customers

27,147,167

Other income

229,279

85,358

28,936,031

27,232,525

Cost of sales and expenses

23,047,454

Cost of sales

23,986,964

Research and development expenses

1,281,053

721,105

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,095,856

4,501,488

Share-based compensation expenses

302,062

222,832

Depreciation (production)

1,517,147

1,455,612

Depreciation (other)

667,844

259,874

Amortization

452,699

245,210

Foreign exchange

572,596

1,614,040

32,936,711

33,007,125

Operating loss

(4,000,680)

(5,774,600)

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

18,260

-

Interest on operating loans and long-term debt

(167,400)

(210,059)

Interest accretion on lease liability

(159,067)

(152,041)

Interest revenue

356,380

306,447

Share of loss of a joint venture

-

(311,430)

Loss before income taxes

(3,952,507)

(6,141,683)

Current income tax recovery (expense)

130,306

(46,408)

Deferred income tax recovery

96,123

264,019

226,429

217,611

Loss

(3,726,078)

(5,924,072)

Other comprehensive loss

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit and loss:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign

(94,635)

subsidiaries

(162,801)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit and loss:

31,303

Retirement benefits - Net actuarial gains (losses)

(44,244)

Total comprehensive loss

(3,789,410)

(6,131,117)

Loss per share

(0.02)

Basic and diluted

(0.04)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (basic and diluted)

169,378,431

165,442,612

In light of the loss recognized for the periods, stock options were excluded from the calculation of diluted loss per share due to their anti-dilutive effect.

See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements

2

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Number of

Foreign currency

Shareholders'

translation

common

Share capital

Reserve

reserve

Deficit

equity

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

shares

$

$

$

$

$

Balance as at June 30, 2022

165,223,525

169,354,272

4,185,185

12,070

(56,020,132)

117,531,395

Loss

-

-

-

-

(5,924,072)

(5,924,072)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

(162,801)

(44,244)

(207,045)

Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(162,801)

(5,968,316)

(6,131,117)

Exercise of stock options

352,000

232,320

(73,920)

-

-

158,400

Share-based compensation

-

-

222,832

-

-

222,832

Balance as at September 30, 2022

165,575,525

169,586,592

4,334,097

(150,731)

(61,988,448)

111,781,510

Loss

-

-

-

-

(6,874,102)

(6,874,102)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

185,283

(204,297)

(19,014)

Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

185,283

(7,078,399)

(6,893,116)

Issuance of common shares (net of issuing costs of $24,650)

3,420,406

9,962,936

-

-

-

9,962,936

Exercise of stock options

382,500

759,175

(230,375)

-

-

528,800

Share-based compensation

-

-

895,940

-

-

895,940

Balance as at June 30, 2023

169,378,431

180,308,703

4,999,662

34,552

(69,066,847)

116,276,070

Loss

-

-

-

-

(3,726,078)

(3,726,078)

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(94,635)

31,303

(63,332)

Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(94,635)

(3,694,775)

(3,789,410)

Share-based compensation

-

-

302,062

-

-

302,062

Balance as at September 30, 2023

169,378,431

180,308,703

5,301,724

(60,083)

(72,761,622)

112,788,722

See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements

3

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three-month periods ended September 30,

2023

2022

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

$

$

Cash flows from operating activities

(3,726,078)

Loss

(5,924,072)

Items not affecting cash:

2,637,690

1,960,696

Depreciation and amortization

Share-based compensation expenses

302,062

222,832

Share of loss of a joint venture

-

311,430

Interest accretion on lease liability

159,067

152,041

Interest accretion on long-term debt

25,042

29,942

Other financial expenses

12,234

11,699

Deferred income tax recovery

(96,123)

(264,019)

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(18,260)

-

Difference between amounts paid for employee benefits and current period expenses

2,154

968

Net change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives

911,105

2,566,218

Unrealized foreign exchange

(313,237)

(617,956)

Changes in non-cash operating working capital items:

(633,930)

(1,055,990)

Accounts receivable and contract asset

Inventory

732,454

(579,405)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

95,660

(3,469)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(2,757,967)

(1,235,130)

Contract liability

(172,666)

293,492

(2,840,793)

(4,130,723)

Cash flows from financing activities

-

158,400

Exercise of stock options

Variation of operating loans

(295,720)

1,200,000

Repayment of lease liability

(889,644)

(788,881)

Repayment of long-term debt

(407,089)

(484,207)

(1,592,453)

85,312

Cash flows from investing activities

(174,314)

Additions to intangible assets

(1,694,900)

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(1,068,999)

(2,738,638)

Variation of equipment deposits

(1,630,931)

-

Disposal of property, plant and equipment

28,600

-

(2,845,644)

(4,433,538)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

(7,278,890)

(8,478,949)

Net effect of currency exchange rate on cash

2,065

21,786

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

36,210,495

51,232,068

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

28,933,670

42,774,905

Interest on operating loans, long-term debt and lease liability paid

301,986

377,379

Additions to property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

149,295

-

Amount included in cash and cash equivalents consisting of guaranteed investment certificates bearing interest at

a rate 3.81% and having terms of 90 days

-

25,000,000

See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements

4

NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022

[EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS]

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

[Unaudited - Unless specified otherwise, amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars]

1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS

NanoXplore Inc., and its subsidiaries (together "NanoXplore" or the "Corporation"), is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. Also, the Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene-enhancedLi-ion battery manufacturer for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets. The Corporation was formed by amalgamation under the Canada Business Corporations Act by certificate of amalgamation dated September 21, 2017 and is headquartered at 4500 Thimens Blvd, Montreal, QC, Canada.

NanoXplore is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and traded under "GRA" and is also listed on the OTCQX and traded under "NNXPF".

The Corporation has two reportable segments based on products: Advanced materials, plastics and composite products and Battery cells [Note 9].

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were reviewed, approved and authorized for issue by the Corporation's Board of Directors on November 7, 2023.

2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Corporation and its subsidiaries for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ["IFRS"], as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ["IASB"], and applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting.

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, the Corporation's functional currency, except where otherwise indicated. Each entity of the Corporation determines its own functional currency and items included in the financial statements of each entity are measured using that functional currency.

The significant accounting judgments, estimates and assumptions used in these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are consistent with those disclosed in the most recent audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023.

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, at historical cost, except for financial assets and liabilities classified as financial assets/liabilities at fair value through profit or loss and measured at fair value. Management considers that the fair value of financial assets and liabilities recorded in the financial statements approximates the carrying amount.

BASIS OF CONSOLIDATION

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Corporation and its subsidiaries. The subsidiaries are using consistent accounting policies and the same reporting period as the parent company. All intercompany transactions, balances and unrealized gains or losses have been eliminated.

5

NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022

[EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS]

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

The Corporation has the following subsidiaries:

Subsidiaries

Reporting segment

NanoXplore Switzerland Holding SA ("NanoXplore Switzerland"), based in Switzerland, with an

Advanced materials,

equity interest of 100% [2022 - 100%]. NanoXplore Switzerland holds 100% of CEBO Injections

plastics and

SA ("CEBO")

composite

NanoXplore Holdings USA, Inc. ("NanoXplore Holdings USA"), based in the United States, with an

Advanced materials,

equity interest of 100% [2022 - 100%]. NanoXplore Holdings USA holds 100% of NanoXplore USA,

plastics and

Inc. [2022 - 100%] and RMC Advanced Technologies Inc. [2022 - nil].

composite

Sigma Industries Inc. ("Sigma"), based in Canada, with an equity interest of 100% [2022 - 100%].

Advanced materials,

Sigma has two active wholly owned subsidiaries; Faroex Ltd., based in Manitoba, and Rene

plastics and

Composite Materials Ltd., based in Quebec. Rene Composite Materials Ltd. owns no subsidiary

composite

[2022 - one active wholly owned subsidiary; RMC Advanced Technologies Inc., based in the United

States, that is now owned by NanoXplore Holdings USA, Inc.]

Canuck Compounders Inc. ("Canuck"), based in Canada, with an equity interest of 100%

Advanced materials,

[2022 - 100%]

plastics and

composite

VoltaXplore Inc. ("VoltaXplore"), based in Canada, with an equity interest of 100% [2022 - 50%]

Battery cells

STANDARDS, INTERPRETATIONS AND AMENDMENTS TO PUBLISHED STANDARDS ADOPTED WITH AN EFFECT ON THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The same accounting policies and methods of computation are followed in these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as compared with the most recent annual consolidated financial statements. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited annual consolidated financial statements and notes for the year ended June 30, 2023, except for the amendments to certain accounting standards which are relevant to the Company and were adopted by the Corporation as of July 1, 2023 as described below:

Amendment to IAS 1 - Presentation of Financial Statements

On January 23, 2020, the IASB issued amendments to IAS 1, Presentation of Financial Statements, to clarify the requirements for classifying liabilities as current or non-current. More specifically, the amendments specify that the conditions which exist at the end of the reporting period are those which will be used to determine if a right to defer settlement of a liability exists. Management expectations about events after the consolidated statement of financial position date, for example on whether a covenant will be breached, or whether early settlement will take place, are not relevant; and the amendments clarify the situations that are considered settlement of a liability.

On February 12, 2021, the IASB issued amendments to IAS 1, Presentation of Financial Statements, to add a requirement to disclose the material accounting policy information, instead of significant accounting policies. The amendment also clarifies that accounting policy information is expected to be material if, without it, the users of the financial statements would be unable to understand other material information in the financial statements.

There has been no impact of the adoption of this amendment as at July 1st, 2023.

Amendments to IAS 8 - Accounting policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors

The amendments to IAS 8 introduce a definition of accounting estimates and provide clarifications to distinguish accounting policies from accounting estimates. There has been no impact of the adoption of this amendment as at July 1st, 2023.

THE FOLLOWING STANDARDS AND AMENDMENTS TO EXISTING STANDARDS HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED, AND THEIR ADOPTION IS MANDATORY FOR FUTURE ACCOUNTING PERIODS

Amendments to IAS 7 - Statement of Cash Flows and to IFRS 7 - Financial Instruments: Disclosures

On May 25, 2023, the IASB issued the final amendments to IAS 7 and IFRS 7 which address the disclosure requirements to enhance the transparency of supplier finance arrangements and their effects on a company's liabilities, cash flows and exposure to liquidity risk. The new guidance will be effective for annual periods starting on or after January 1, 2024. Management has not yet determined the impact, if any, on the Corporation.

6

NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022

[EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS]

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

3. ASSETS ACQUISITION

  1. VOLTAXPLORE

On April 14, 2021, NanoXplore and Martinrea Innovation Developments Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Martinrea International Inc. ("Martinrea"), formed a joint venture through VoltaXplore, a battery-based initiative to service the electric transportation and grid storage market.

On March 24, 2023, NanoXplore Inc. purchased Martinrea Innovation Developments Inc.'s 50% equity stake in VoltaXplore for an aggregate equity consideration of $9,987,586. NanoXplore now owns 100% of VoltaXplore.

The VoltaXplore acquisition has been recorded as an acquisition of assets as VoltaXplore does not meet the definition of a business under IFRS 3, Business Combinations. The assets acquired and liabilities assumed were initially recognized applying a cost accumulation approach.

The consideration paid and the allocation to the net assets acquired are summarized as follow:

Net identifiable assets acquired:

$

Cash

329,823

Accounts receivable and contract asset

37,127

Prepaid expenses and other assets

57,185

Lease deposits

60,066

Equipment deposits

236,291

Right-of-use assets

1,183,379

Property, plant and equipment

7,264,853

Intangible assets

6,717,680

15,886,404

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(328,054)

Lease liability

(1,391,870)

Advance from NanoXplore Inc.

(1,000,000)

(2,719,924)

Net assets acquired

13,166,480

Consideration paid

$

Common shares issuance

9,987,586

50% equity stake previously owned

3,178,894

Total consideration paid

13,166,480

  1. XG SCIENCES INC.

On August 24, 2022, the Corporation purchased a significant portion of the assets of XG Sciences Inc. ("XG") for an amount of $3,894,900 [US$3,000,000] in a sale conducted by XG's senior secured creditor pursuant to Article 9 of Michigan's enactment of the Uniform Commercial Code. The Corporation and the senior creditor have entered into an asset purchase agreement pursuant to which NanoXplore is acquiring XG's mechanical milling platform, research and development lab and all issued and pending patents and trademarks, among other items. To account for the transaction, the Corporation has estimated the value of the assets acquired and recorded such value in the inventory, property, plant and equipment and intangible assets based on this estimate.

7

NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022

[EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS]

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

4. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

  1. RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

Three-month

Year ended

period ended

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

$

$

Balance at the beginning

8,997,822

8,381,031

Additions [Note 3a]

-

2,116,908

Depreciation

(460,697)

(1,639,144)

Effect of foreign exchange differences

34,062

139,027

Balance at the end

8,571,187

8,997,822

Balance at the end

14,891,087

14,857,025

Cost

Accumulated amortization

(6,319,900)

(5,859,203)

Net book value

8,571,187

8,997,822

The majority of right-of-use assets are leases of land and building.

  1. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

Laboratory,

Land &

Production

Leasehold

computer, office

equipment and

Total

Building

equipment

improvements

rolling stock

$

$

$

$

$

Balance as at July 1, 2022

9,451,109

41,499,039

2,863,112

515,935

54,329,195

Additions [Note 3a, 3b]

531,848

1,426,323

437,987

10,890,228

13,286,386

Disposals

-

(129,578)

-

(2,396)

(131,974)

Depreciation

(466,635)

(4,322,877)

(358,044)

(872,059)

(6,019,615)

Effect of foreign exchange differences

-

301,582

38,685

20,009

360,276

Balance as at June 30, 2023

9,516,322

38,774,489

2,981,740

10,551,717

61,824,268

Additions

5,360

543,082

2,858

410,794

962,094

Disposals

(10,340)

-

-

-

(10,340)

Depreciation

(107,545)

(1,128,577)

(112,233)

(375,939)

(1,724,294)

Effect of foreign exchange differences

-

146,703

10,349

27,429

184,481

Balance as at September 30, 2023

9,403,797

38,335,697

2,882,714

10,614,001

61,236,209

As at June 30, 2023

Cost

11,092,695

52,596,473

4,000,950

12,831,919

80,522,037

Accumulated depreciation

(1,576,373)

(13,821,984)

(1,019,210)

(2,280,202)

(18,697,769)

Net book value

9,516,322

38,774,489

2,981,740

10,551,717

61,824,268

As at September 30, 2023

11,087,715

53,242,247

4,011,052

13,261,913

81,602,927

Cost

Accumulated depreciation

(1,683,918)

(14,906,550)

(1,128,338)

(2,647,912)

(20,366,718)

Net book value

9,403,797

38,335,697

2,882,714

10,614,001

61,236,209

The majority of property, plant and equipment is pledged as security for the credit facilities (Note 6).

8

NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022

[EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS]

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

There was no addition of production equipment under lease during the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 and the year ended June 30, 2023.

As at September 30, 2023, there are $296,821 and $368,298 of production equipment and laboratory equipment and computer, respectively, that are not yet available for use and for which depreciation has not started [As at June 30, 2023 - $127,757 and $177,015].

5.

INTANGIBLE ASSETS

Customer

Technology

Patents, licenses

Total

relationship

and software

$

$

$

$

Balance as at July 1, 2022

6,408,108

-

848,232

7,256,340

Additions [Note 3a, 3b]

-

6,688,953

1,790,423

8,479,376

Amortization

(832,559)

(167,224)

(231,890)

(1,231,673)

Effect of foreign exchange differences

860

-

17,135

17,995

Balance as at June 30, 2023

5,576,409

6,521,729

2,423,900

14,522,038

Additions

-

-

174,314

174,314

Amortization

(208,680)

(167,224)

(76,795)

(452,699)

Effect of foreign exchange differences

263

-

479

742

Balance as at September 30, 2023

5,367,992

6,354,505

2,521,898

14,244,395

As at June 30, 2023

Cost

8,573,755

6,688,953

2,938,875

18,201,583

Accumulated depreciation

(2,997,346)

(167,224)

(514,975)

(3,679,545)

Net book value

5,576,409

6,521,729

2,423,900

14,522,038

As at September 30, 2023

8,574,018

6,688,953

3,113,668

18,376,639

Cost

Accumulated depreciation

(3,206,026)

(334,448)

(591,770)

(4,132,244)

Net book value

5,367,992

6,354,505

2,521,898

14,244,395

As at September 30, 2023, there are $134,975 of software that are not yet available for use and for which amortization has not started [As at June 30, 2023 - $368,484].

6.

CREDIT FACILITIES

Effective

As at

As at

Maturity

interest rate

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

Operating loans, fixed and variable rates

%

$

$

2023

7.5% to 9.3%

1,182,880

1,478,300

- Authorized amount of $11,830,600

Lease liability

2023 to 2032

2.2% to 8.2%

14,578,416

15,218,803

Long-term debt, fixed and variable rates

2024 to 2030

5.0% to 8.0%

7,498,468

7,875,888

23,259,764

24,572,991

Less: current portion of operating loans

1,182,880

1,478,300

Less: current portion of lease liability

2,793,078

2,805,990

Less: current portion of long-term debt

4,670,633

4,558,624

14,613,173

15,730,077

9

