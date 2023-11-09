UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at September 30,
As at June 30,
2023
2023
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
$
$
Assets
Current assets
28,933,670
36,210,495
Cash and cash equivalents
Accounts receivable and contract asset
21,239,671
20,605,741
Inventory
16,552,502
17,280,115
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,277,386
1,333,035
Non-current assets
68,003,229
75,429,386
248,996
246,285
Lease deposits
Equipment deposits
2,439,232
799,989
Right-of-use assets [Note 4a]
8,571,187
8,997,822
Property, plant and equipment [Note 4b]
61,236,209
61,824,268
Intangible assets [Note 5]
14,244,395
14,522,038
Goodwill
1,919,673
1,919,673
Deferred tax assets
1,538,199
1,506,342
Total assets
158,201,120
165,245,803
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
1,182,880
1,478,300
Operating loans [Note 6]
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
17,922,435
19,868,734
Contract liability
843,365
1,016,019
Current portion of lease liability [Note 6]
2,793,078
2,805,990
Current portion of long-term debt [Note 6]
4,670,633
4,558,624
Non-current liabilities
27,412,391
29,727,667
543,431
572,463
Defined benefit liabilities
Lease liability [Note 6]
11,785,338
12,412,813
Long-term debt [Note 6]
2,827,835
3,317,264
Deferred tax liabilities
2,843,403
2,939,526
Total liabilities
45,412,398
48,969,733
Shareholders' equity
180,308,703
180,308,703
Share capital
Reserve
5,301,724
4,999,662
Foreign currency translation reserve
(60,083)
34,552
Deficit
(72,761,622)
(69,066,847)
Total shareholders' equity
112,788,722
116,276,070
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
158,201,120
165,245,803
See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors
Soroush Nazarpour
Soroush Nazarpour
Benoit Gascon
Benoit Gascon
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
Three-month periods ended September 30,
2023
2022
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
$
$
Revenues
28,706,752
Revenues from customers
27,147,167
Other income
229,279
85,358
28,936,031
27,232,525
Cost of sales and expenses
23,047,454
Cost of sales
23,986,964
Research and development expenses
1,281,053
721,105
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,095,856
4,501,488
Share-based compensation expenses
302,062
222,832
Depreciation (production)
1,517,147
1,455,612
Depreciation (other)
667,844
259,874
Amortization
452,699
245,210
Foreign exchange
572,596
1,614,040
32,936,711
33,007,125
Operating loss
(4,000,680)
(5,774,600)
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
18,260
-
Interest on operating loans and long-term debt
(167,400)
(210,059)
Interest accretion on lease liability
(159,067)
(152,041)
Interest revenue
356,380
306,447
Share of loss of a joint venture
-
(311,430)
Loss before income taxes
(3,952,507)
(6,141,683)
Current income tax recovery (expense)
130,306
(46,408)
Deferred income tax recovery
96,123
264,019
226,429
217,611
Loss
(3,726,078)
(5,924,072)
Other comprehensive loss
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit and loss:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign
(94,635)
subsidiaries
(162,801)
Items that will not be reclassified to profit and loss:
31,303
Retirement benefits - Net actuarial gains (losses)
(44,244)
Total comprehensive loss
(3,789,410)
(6,131,117)
Loss per share
(0.02)
Basic and diluted
(0.04)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (basic and diluted)
169,378,431
165,442,612
In light of the loss recognized for the periods, stock options were excluded from the calculation of diluted loss per share due to their anti-dilutive effect.
See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Number of
Foreign currency
Shareholders'
translation
common
Share capital
Reserve
reserve
Deficit
equity
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
shares
$
$
$
$
$
Balance as at June 30, 2022
165,223,525
169,354,272
4,185,185
12,070
(56,020,132)
117,531,395
Loss
-
-
-
-
(5,924,072)
(5,924,072)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
(162,801)
(44,244)
(207,045)
Comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(162,801)
(5,968,316)
(6,131,117)
Exercise of stock options
352,000
232,320
(73,920)
-
-
158,400
Share-based compensation
-
-
222,832
-
-
222,832
Balance as at September 30, 2022
165,575,525
169,586,592
4,334,097
(150,731)
(61,988,448)
111,781,510
Loss
-
-
-
-
(6,874,102)
(6,874,102)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
185,283
(204,297)
(19,014)
Comprehensive loss
-
-
-
185,283
(7,078,399)
(6,893,116)
Issuance of common shares (net of issuing costs of $24,650)
3,420,406
9,962,936
-
-
-
9,962,936
Exercise of stock options
382,500
759,175
(230,375)
-
-
528,800
Share-based compensation
-
-
895,940
-
-
895,940
Balance as at June 30, 2023
169,378,431
180,308,703
4,999,662
34,552
(69,066,847)
116,276,070
Loss
-
-
-
-
(3,726,078)
(3,726,078)
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(94,635)
31,303
(63,332)
Comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(94,635)
(3,694,775)
(3,789,410)
Share-based compensation
-
-
302,062
-
-
302,062
Balance as at September 30, 2023
169,378,431
180,308,703
5,301,724
(60,083)
(72,761,622)
112,788,722
See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three-month periods ended September 30,
2023
2022
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
$
$
Cash flows from operating activities
(3,726,078)
Loss
(5,924,072)
Items not affecting cash:
2,637,690
1,960,696
Depreciation and amortization
Share-based compensation expenses
302,062
222,832
Share of loss of a joint venture
-
311,430
Interest accretion on lease liability
159,067
152,041
Interest accretion on long-term debt
25,042
29,942
Other financial expenses
12,234
11,699
Deferred income tax recovery
(96,123)
(264,019)
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(18,260)
-
Difference between amounts paid for employee benefits and current period expenses
2,154
968
Net change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives
911,105
2,566,218
Unrealized foreign exchange
(313,237)
(617,956)
Changes in non-cash operating working capital items:
(633,930)
(1,055,990)
Accounts receivable and contract asset
Inventory
732,454
(579,405)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
95,660
(3,469)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(2,757,967)
(1,235,130)
Contract liability
(172,666)
293,492
(2,840,793)
(4,130,723)
Cash flows from financing activities
-
158,400
Exercise of stock options
Variation of operating loans
(295,720)
1,200,000
Repayment of lease liability
(889,644)
(788,881)
Repayment of long-term debt
(407,089)
(484,207)
(1,592,453)
85,312
Cash flows from investing activities
(174,314)
Additions to intangible assets
(1,694,900)
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(1,068,999)
(2,738,638)
Variation of equipment deposits
(1,630,931)
-
Disposal of property, plant and equipment
28,600
-
(2,845,644)
(4,433,538)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(7,278,890)
(8,478,949)
Net effect of currency exchange rate on cash
2,065
21,786
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
36,210,495
51,232,068
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
28,933,670
42,774,905
Interest on operating loans, long-term debt and lease liability paid
301,986
377,379
Additions to property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
149,295
-
Amount included in cash and cash equivalents consisting of guaranteed investment certificates bearing interest at
a rate 3.81% and having terms of 90 days
-
25,000,000
See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements
NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022
[EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS]
____________________________________________________________________________________________________
[Unaudited - Unless specified otherwise, amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars]
1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS
NanoXplore Inc., and its subsidiaries (together "NanoXplore" or the "Corporation"), is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. Also, the Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene-enhancedLi-ion battery manufacturer for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets. The Corporation was formed by amalgamation under the Canada Business Corporations Act by certificate of amalgamation dated September 21, 2017 and is headquartered at 4500 Thimens Blvd, Montreal, QC, Canada.
NanoXplore is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and traded under "GRA" and is also listed on the OTCQX and traded under "NNXPF".
The Corporation has two reportable segments based on products: Advanced materials, plastics and composite products and Battery cells [Note 9].
The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were reviewed, approved and authorized for issue by the Corporation's Board of Directors on November 7, 2023.
2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
BASIS OF PRESENTATION
The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Corporation and its subsidiaries for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ["IFRS"], as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ["IASB"], and applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting.
These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, the Corporation's functional currency, except where otherwise indicated. Each entity of the Corporation determines its own functional currency and items included in the financial statements of each entity are measured using that functional currency.
The significant accounting judgments, estimates and assumptions used in these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are consistent with those disclosed in the most recent audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023.
These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, at historical cost, except for financial assets and liabilities classified as financial assets/liabilities at fair value through profit or loss and measured at fair value. Management considers that the fair value of financial assets and liabilities recorded in the financial statements approximates the carrying amount.
BASIS OF CONSOLIDATION
The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Corporation and its subsidiaries. The subsidiaries are using consistent accounting policies and the same reporting period as the parent company. All intercompany transactions, balances and unrealized gains or losses have been eliminated.
NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022
[EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS]
____________________________________________________________________________________________________
The Corporation has the following subsidiaries:
Subsidiaries
Reporting segment
NanoXplore Switzerland Holding SA ("NanoXplore Switzerland"), based in Switzerland, with an
Advanced materials,
equity interest of 100% [2022 - 100%]. NanoXplore Switzerland holds 100% of CEBO Injections
plastics and
SA ("CEBO")
composite
NanoXplore Holdings USA, Inc. ("NanoXplore Holdings USA"), based in the United States, with an
Advanced materials,
equity interest of 100% [2022 - 100%]. NanoXplore Holdings USA holds 100% of NanoXplore USA,
plastics and
Inc. [2022 - 100%] and RMC Advanced Technologies Inc. [2022 - nil].
composite
Sigma Industries Inc. ("Sigma"), based in Canada, with an equity interest of 100% [2022 - 100%].
Advanced materials,
Sigma has two active wholly owned subsidiaries; Faroex Ltd., based in Manitoba, and Rene
plastics and
Composite Materials Ltd., based in Quebec. Rene Composite Materials Ltd. owns no subsidiary
composite
[2022 - one active wholly owned subsidiary; RMC Advanced Technologies Inc., based in the United
States, that is now owned by NanoXplore Holdings USA, Inc.]
Canuck Compounders Inc. ("Canuck"), based in Canada, with an equity interest of 100%
Advanced materials,
[2022 - 100%]
plastics and
composite
VoltaXplore Inc. ("VoltaXplore"), based in Canada, with an equity interest of 100% [2022 - 50%]
Battery cells
STANDARDS, INTERPRETATIONS AND AMENDMENTS TO PUBLISHED STANDARDS ADOPTED WITH AN EFFECT ON THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The same accounting policies and methods of computation are followed in these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as compared with the most recent annual consolidated financial statements. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited annual consolidated financial statements and notes for the year ended June 30, 2023, except for the amendments to certain accounting standards which are relevant to the Company and were adopted by the Corporation as of July 1, 2023 as described below:
Amendment to IAS 1 - Presentation of Financial Statements
On January 23, 2020, the IASB issued amendments to IAS 1, Presentation of Financial Statements, to clarify the requirements for classifying liabilities as current or non-current. More specifically, the amendments specify that the conditions which exist at the end of the reporting period are those which will be used to determine if a right to defer settlement of a liability exists. Management expectations about events after the consolidated statement of financial position date, for example on whether a covenant will be breached, or whether early settlement will take place, are not relevant; and the amendments clarify the situations that are considered settlement of a liability.
On February 12, 2021, the IASB issued amendments to IAS 1, Presentation of Financial Statements, to add a requirement to disclose the material accounting policy information, instead of significant accounting policies. The amendment also clarifies that accounting policy information is expected to be material if, without it, the users of the financial statements would be unable to understand other material information in the financial statements.
There has been no impact of the adoption of this amendment as at July 1st, 2023.
Amendments to IAS 8 - Accounting policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors
The amendments to IAS 8 introduce a definition of accounting estimates and provide clarifications to distinguish accounting policies from accounting estimates. There has been no impact of the adoption of this amendment as at July 1st, 2023.
THE FOLLOWING STANDARDS AND AMENDMENTS TO EXISTING STANDARDS HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED, AND THEIR ADOPTION IS MANDATORY FOR FUTURE ACCOUNTING PERIODS
Amendments to IAS 7 - Statement of Cash Flows and to IFRS 7 - Financial Instruments: Disclosures
On May 25, 2023, the IASB issued the final amendments to IAS 7 and IFRS 7 which address the disclosure requirements to enhance the transparency of supplier finance arrangements and their effects on a company's liabilities, cash flows and exposure to liquidity risk. The new guidance will be effective for annual periods starting on or after January 1, 2024. Management has not yet determined the impact, if any, on the Corporation.
NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022
[EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS]
____________________________________________________________________________________________________
3. ASSETS ACQUISITION
- VOLTAXPLORE
On April 14, 2021, NanoXplore and Martinrea Innovation Developments Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Martinrea International Inc. ("Martinrea"), formed a joint venture through VoltaXplore, a battery-based initiative to service the electric transportation and grid storage market.
On March 24, 2023, NanoXplore Inc. purchased Martinrea Innovation Developments Inc.'s 50% equity stake in VoltaXplore for an aggregate equity consideration of $9,987,586. NanoXplore now owns 100% of VoltaXplore.
The VoltaXplore acquisition has been recorded as an acquisition of assets as VoltaXplore does not meet the definition of a business under IFRS 3, Business Combinations. The assets acquired and liabilities assumed were initially recognized applying a cost accumulation approach.
The consideration paid and the allocation to the net assets acquired are summarized as follow:
Net identifiable assets acquired:
$
Cash
329,823
Accounts receivable and contract asset
37,127
Prepaid expenses and other assets
57,185
Lease deposits
60,066
Equipment deposits
236,291
Right-of-use assets
1,183,379
Property, plant and equipment
7,264,853
Intangible assets
6,717,680
15,886,404
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(328,054)
Lease liability
(1,391,870)
Advance from NanoXplore Inc.
(1,000,000)
(2,719,924)
Net assets acquired
13,166,480
Consideration paid
$
Common shares issuance
9,987,586
50% equity stake previously owned
3,178,894
Total consideration paid
13,166,480
- XG SCIENCES INC.
On August 24, 2022, the Corporation purchased a significant portion of the assets of XG Sciences Inc. ("XG") for an amount of $3,894,900 [US$3,000,000] in a sale conducted by XG's senior secured creditor pursuant to Article 9 of Michigan's enactment of the Uniform Commercial Code. The Corporation and the senior creditor have entered into an asset purchase agreement pursuant to which NanoXplore is acquiring XG's mechanical milling platform, research and development lab and all issued and pending patents and trademarks, among other items. To account for the transaction, the Corporation has estimated the value of the assets acquired and recorded such value in the inventory, property, plant and equipment and intangible assets based on this estimate.
NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022
[EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS]
____________________________________________________________________________________________________
4. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
- RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
Three-month
Year ended
period ended
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
$
$
Balance at the beginning
8,997,822
8,381,031
Additions [Note 3a]
-
2,116,908
Depreciation
(460,697)
(1,639,144)
Effect of foreign exchange differences
34,062
139,027
Balance at the end
8,571,187
8,997,822
Balance at the end
14,891,087
14,857,025
Cost
Accumulated amortization
(6,319,900)
(5,859,203)
Net book value
8,571,187
8,997,822
The majority of right-of-use assets are leases of land and building.
- PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
Laboratory,
Land &
Production
Leasehold
computer, office
equipment and
Total
Building
equipment
improvements
rolling stock
$
$
$
$
$
Balance as at July 1, 2022
9,451,109
41,499,039
2,863,112
515,935
54,329,195
Additions [Note 3a, 3b]
531,848
1,426,323
437,987
10,890,228
13,286,386
Disposals
-
(129,578)
-
(2,396)
(131,974)
Depreciation
(466,635)
(4,322,877)
(358,044)
(872,059)
(6,019,615)
Effect of foreign exchange differences
-
301,582
38,685
20,009
360,276
Balance as at June 30, 2023
9,516,322
38,774,489
2,981,740
10,551,717
61,824,268
Additions
5,360
543,082
2,858
410,794
962,094
Disposals
(10,340)
-
-
-
(10,340)
Depreciation
(107,545)
(1,128,577)
(112,233)
(375,939)
(1,724,294)
Effect of foreign exchange differences
-
146,703
10,349
27,429
184,481
Balance as at September 30, 2023
9,403,797
38,335,697
2,882,714
10,614,001
61,236,209
As at June 30, 2023
Cost
11,092,695
52,596,473
4,000,950
12,831,919
80,522,037
Accumulated depreciation
(1,576,373)
(13,821,984)
(1,019,210)
(2,280,202)
(18,697,769)
Net book value
9,516,322
38,774,489
2,981,740
10,551,717
61,824,268
As at September 30, 2023
11,087,715
53,242,247
4,011,052
13,261,913
81,602,927
Cost
Accumulated depreciation
(1,683,918)
(14,906,550)
(1,128,338)
(2,647,912)
(20,366,718)
Net book value
9,403,797
38,335,697
2,882,714
10,614,001
61,236,209
The majority of property, plant and equipment is pledged as security for the credit facilities (Note 6).
NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022
[EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS]
____________________________________________________________________________________________________
There was no addition of production equipment under lease during the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 and the year ended June 30, 2023.
As at September 30, 2023, there are $296,821 and $368,298 of production equipment and laboratory equipment and computer, respectively, that are not yet available for use and for which depreciation has not started [As at June 30, 2023 - $127,757 and $177,015].
5.
INTANGIBLE ASSETS
Customer
Technology
Patents, licenses
Total
relationship
and software
$
$
$
$
Balance as at July 1, 2022
6,408,108
-
848,232
7,256,340
Additions [Note 3a, 3b]
-
6,688,953
1,790,423
8,479,376
Amortization
(832,559)
(167,224)
(231,890)
(1,231,673)
Effect of foreign exchange differences
860
-
17,135
17,995
Balance as at June 30, 2023
5,576,409
6,521,729
2,423,900
14,522,038
Additions
-
-
174,314
174,314
Amortization
(208,680)
(167,224)
(76,795)
(452,699)
Effect of foreign exchange differences
263
-
479
742
Balance as at September 30, 2023
5,367,992
6,354,505
2,521,898
14,244,395
As at June 30, 2023
Cost
8,573,755
6,688,953
2,938,875
18,201,583
Accumulated depreciation
(2,997,346)
(167,224)
(514,975)
(3,679,545)
Net book value
5,576,409
6,521,729
2,423,900
14,522,038
As at September 30, 2023
8,574,018
6,688,953
3,113,668
18,376,639
Cost
Accumulated depreciation
(3,206,026)
(334,448)
(591,770)
(4,132,244)
Net book value
5,367,992
6,354,505
2,521,898
14,244,395
As at September 30, 2023, there are $134,975 of software that are not yet available for use and for which amortization has not started [As at June 30, 2023 - $368,484].
6.
CREDIT FACILITIES
Effective
As at
As at
Maturity
interest rate
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Operating loans, fixed and variable rates
%
$
$
2023
7.5% to 9.3%
1,182,880
1,478,300
- Authorized amount of $11,830,600
Lease liability
2023 to 2032
2.2% to 8.2%
14,578,416
15,218,803
Long-term debt, fixed and variable rates
2024 to 2030
5.0% to 8.0%
7,498,468
7,875,888
23,259,764
24,572,991
Less: current portion of operating loans
1,182,880
1,478,300
Less: current portion of lease liability
2,793,078
2,805,990
Less: current portion of long-term debt
4,670,633
4,558,624
14,613,173
15,730,077
