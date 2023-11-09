UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at September 30, As at June 30, 2023 2023 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars) $ $ Assets Current assets 28,933,670 36,210,495 Cash and cash equivalents Accounts receivable and contract asset 21,239,671 20,605,741 Inventory 16,552,502 17,280,115 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,277,386 1,333,035 Non-current assets 68,003,229 75,429,386 248,996 246,285 Lease deposits Equipment deposits 2,439,232 799,989 Right-of-use assets [Note 4a] 8,571,187 8,997,822 Property, plant and equipment [Note 4b] 61,236,209 61,824,268 Intangible assets [Note 5] 14,244,395 14,522,038 Goodwill 1,919,673 1,919,673 Deferred tax assets 1,538,199 1,506,342 Total assets 158,201,120 165,245,803 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities 1,182,880 1,478,300 Operating loans [Note 6] Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 17,922,435 19,868,734 Contract liability 843,365 1,016,019 Current portion of lease liability [Note 6] 2,793,078 2,805,990 Current portion of long-term debt [Note 6] 4,670,633 4,558,624 Non-current liabilities 27,412,391 29,727,667 543,431 572,463 Defined benefit liabilities Lease liability [Note 6] 11,785,338 12,412,813 Long-term debt [Note 6] 2,827,835 3,317,264 Deferred tax liabilities 2,843,403 2,939,526 Total liabilities 45,412,398 48,969,733 Shareholders' equity 180,308,703 180,308,703 Share capital Reserve 5,301,724 4,999,662 Foreign currency translation reserve (60,083) 34,552 Deficit (72,761,622) (69,066,847) Total shareholders' equity 112,788,722 116,276,070 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 158,201,120 165,245,803 See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors Soroush Nazarpour Soroush Nazarpour Benoit Gascon Benoit Gascon 1

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss Three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars) $ $ Revenues 28,706,752 Revenues from customers 27,147,167 Other income 229,279 85,358 28,936,031 27,232,525 Cost of sales and expenses 23,047,454 Cost of sales 23,986,964 Research and development expenses 1,281,053 721,105 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,095,856 4,501,488 Share-based compensation expenses 302,062 222,832 Depreciation (production) 1,517,147 1,455,612 Depreciation (other) 667,844 259,874 Amortization 452,699 245,210 Foreign exchange 572,596 1,614,040 32,936,711 33,007,125 Operating loss (4,000,680) (5,774,600) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment 18,260 - Interest on operating loans and long-term debt (167,400) (210,059) Interest accretion on lease liability (159,067) (152,041) Interest revenue 356,380 306,447 Share of loss of a joint venture - (311,430) Loss before income taxes (3,952,507) (6,141,683) Current income tax recovery (expense) 130,306 (46,408) Deferred income tax recovery 96,123 264,019 226,429 217,611 Loss (3,726,078) (5,924,072) Other comprehensive loss Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit and loss: Exchange differences on translation of foreign (94,635) subsidiaries (162,801) Items that will not be reclassified to profit and loss: 31,303 Retirement benefits - Net actuarial gains (losses) (44,244) Total comprehensive loss (3,789,410) (6,131,117) Loss per share (0.02) Basic and diluted (0.04) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 169,378,431 165,442,612 In light of the loss recognized for the periods, stock options were excluded from the calculation of diluted loss per share due to their anti-dilutive effect. See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements 2

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Number of Foreign currency Shareholders' translation common Share capital Reserve reserve Deficit equity (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars) shares $ $ $ $ $ Balance as at June 30, 2022 165,223,525 169,354,272 4,185,185 12,070 (56,020,132) 117,531,395 Loss - - - - (5,924,072) (5,924,072) Other comprehensive income - - - (162,801) (44,244) (207,045) Comprehensive loss - - - (162,801) (5,968,316) (6,131,117) Exercise of stock options 352,000 232,320 (73,920) - - 158,400 Share-based compensation - - 222,832 - - 222,832 Balance as at September 30, 2022 165,575,525 169,586,592 4,334,097 (150,731) (61,988,448) 111,781,510 Loss - - - - (6,874,102) (6,874,102) Other comprehensive income - - - 185,283 (204,297) (19,014) Comprehensive loss - - - 185,283 (7,078,399) (6,893,116) Issuance of common shares (net of issuing costs of $24,650) 3,420,406 9,962,936 - - - 9,962,936 Exercise of stock options 382,500 759,175 (230,375) - - 528,800 Share-based compensation - - 895,940 - - 895,940 Balance as at June 30, 2023 169,378,431 180,308,703 4,999,662 34,552 (69,066,847) 116,276,070 Loss - - - - (3,726,078) (3,726,078) Other comprehensive loss - - - (94,635) 31,303 (63,332) Comprehensive loss - - - (94,635) (3,694,775) (3,789,410) Share-based compensation - - 302,062 - - 302,062 Balance as at September 30, 2023 169,378,431 180,308,703 5,301,724 (60,083) (72,761,622) 112,788,722 See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements 3

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars) $ $ Cash flows from operating activities (3,726,078) Loss (5,924,072) Items not affecting cash: 2,637,690 1,960,696 Depreciation and amortization Share-based compensation expenses 302,062 222,832 Share of loss of a joint venture - 311,430 Interest accretion on lease liability 159,067 152,041 Interest accretion on long-term debt 25,042 29,942 Other financial expenses 12,234 11,699 Deferred income tax recovery (96,123) (264,019) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (18,260) - Difference between amounts paid for employee benefits and current period expenses 2,154 968 Net change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives 911,105 2,566,218 Unrealized foreign exchange (313,237) (617,956) Changes in non-cash operating working capital items: (633,930) (1,055,990) Accounts receivable and contract asset Inventory 732,454 (579,405) Prepaid expenses and other assets 95,660 (3,469) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,757,967) (1,235,130) Contract liability (172,666) 293,492 (2,840,793) (4,130,723) Cash flows from financing activities - 158,400 Exercise of stock options Variation of operating loans (295,720) 1,200,000 Repayment of lease liability (889,644) (788,881) Repayment of long-term debt (407,089) (484,207) (1,592,453) 85,312 Cash flows from investing activities (174,314) Additions to intangible assets (1,694,900) Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,068,999) (2,738,638) Variation of equipment deposits (1,630,931) - Disposal of property, plant and equipment 28,600 - (2,845,644) (4,433,538) Change in cash and cash equivalents (7,278,890) (8,478,949) Net effect of currency exchange rate on cash 2,065 21,786 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 36,210,495 51,232,068 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 28,933,670 42,774,905 Interest on operating loans, long-term debt and lease liability paid 301,986 377,379 Additions to property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 149,295 - Amount included in cash and cash equivalents consisting of guaranteed investment certificates bearing interest at a rate 3.81% and having terms of 90 days - 25,000,000 See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements 4

NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022 [EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS] ____________________________________________________________________________________________________ [Unaudited - Unless specified otherwise, amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars] 1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS NanoXplore Inc., and its subsidiaries (together "NanoXplore" or the "Corporation"), is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. Also, the Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene-enhancedLi-ion battery manufacturer for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets. The Corporation was formed by amalgamation under the Canada Business Corporations Act by certificate of amalgamation dated September 21, 2017 and is headquartered at 4500 Thimens Blvd, Montreal, QC, Canada. NanoXplore is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and traded under "GRA" and is also listed on the OTCQX and traded under "NNXPF". The Corporation has two reportable segments based on products: Advanced materials, plastics and composite products and Battery cells [Note 9]. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were reviewed, approved and authorized for issue by the Corporation's Board of Directors on November 7, 2023. 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES BASIS OF PRESENTATION The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Corporation and its subsidiaries for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ["IFRS"], as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ["IASB"], and applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, the Corporation's functional currency, except where otherwise indicated. Each entity of the Corporation determines its own functional currency and items included in the financial statements of each entity are measured using that functional currency. The significant accounting judgments, estimates and assumptions used in these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are consistent with those disclosed in the most recent audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, at historical cost, except for financial assets and liabilities classified as financial assets/liabilities at fair value through profit or loss and measured at fair value. Management considers that the fair value of financial assets and liabilities recorded in the financial statements approximates the carrying amount. BASIS OF CONSOLIDATION The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Corporation and its subsidiaries. The subsidiaries are using consistent accounting policies and the same reporting period as the parent company. All intercompany transactions, balances and unrealized gains or losses have been eliminated. 5

NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022 [EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS] ____________________________________________________________________________________________________ The Corporation has the following subsidiaries: Subsidiaries Reporting segment NanoXplore Switzerland Holding SA ("NanoXplore Switzerland"), based in Switzerland, with an Advanced materials, equity interest of 100% [2022 - 100%]. NanoXplore Switzerland holds 100% of CEBO Injections plastics and SA ("CEBO") composite NanoXplore Holdings USA, Inc. ("NanoXplore Holdings USA"), based in the United States, with an Advanced materials, equity interest of 100% [2022 - 100%]. NanoXplore Holdings USA holds 100% of NanoXplore USA, plastics and Inc. [2022 - 100%] and RMC Advanced Technologies Inc. [2022 - nil]. composite Sigma Industries Inc. ("Sigma"), based in Canada, with an equity interest of 100% [2022 - 100%]. Advanced materials, Sigma has two active wholly owned subsidiaries; Faroex Ltd., based in Manitoba, and Rene plastics and Composite Materials Ltd., based in Quebec. Rene Composite Materials Ltd. owns no subsidiary composite [2022 - one active wholly owned subsidiary; RMC Advanced Technologies Inc., based in the United States, that is now owned by NanoXplore Holdings USA, Inc.] Canuck Compounders Inc. ("Canuck"), based in Canada, with an equity interest of 100% Advanced materials, [2022 - 100%] plastics and composite VoltaXplore Inc. ("VoltaXplore"), based in Canada, with an equity interest of 100% [2022 - 50%] Battery cells STANDARDS, INTERPRETATIONS AND AMENDMENTS TO PUBLISHED STANDARDS ADOPTED WITH AN EFFECT ON THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The same accounting policies and methods of computation are followed in these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as compared with the most recent annual consolidated financial statements. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited annual consolidated financial statements and notes for the year ended June 30, 2023, except for the amendments to certain accounting standards which are relevant to the Company and were adopted by the Corporation as of July 1, 2023 as described below: Amendment to IAS 1 - Presentation of Financial Statements On January 23, 2020, the IASB issued amendments to IAS 1, Presentation of Financial Statements, to clarify the requirements for classifying liabilities as current or non-current. More specifically, the amendments specify that the conditions which exist at the end of the reporting period are those which will be used to determine if a right to defer settlement of a liability exists. Management expectations about events after the consolidated statement of financial position date, for example on whether a covenant will be breached, or whether early settlement will take place, are not relevant; and the amendments clarify the situations that are considered settlement of a liability. On February 12, 2021, the IASB issued amendments to IAS 1, Presentation of Financial Statements, to add a requirement to disclose the material accounting policy information, instead of significant accounting policies. The amendment also clarifies that accounting policy information is expected to be material if, without it, the users of the financial statements would be unable to understand other material information in the financial statements. There has been no impact of the adoption of this amendment as at July 1st, 2023. Amendments to IAS 8 - Accounting policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors The amendments to IAS 8 introduce a definition of accounting estimates and provide clarifications to distinguish accounting policies from accounting estimates. There has been no impact of the adoption of this amendment as at July 1st, 2023. THE FOLLOWING STANDARDS AND AMENDMENTS TO EXISTING STANDARDS HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED, AND THEIR ADOPTION IS MANDATORY FOR FUTURE ACCOUNTING PERIODS Amendments to IAS 7 - Statement of Cash Flows and to IFRS 7 - Financial Instruments: Disclosures On May 25, 2023, the IASB issued the final amendments to IAS 7 and IFRS 7 which address the disclosure requirements to enhance the transparency of supplier finance arrangements and their effects on a company's liabilities, cash flows and exposure to liquidity risk. The new guidance will be effective for annual periods starting on or after January 1, 2024. Management has not yet determined the impact, if any, on the Corporation. 6

NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022 [EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS] ____________________________________________________________________________________________________ 3. ASSETS ACQUISITION V OLTA X PLORE On April 14, 2021, NanoXplore and Martinrea Innovation Developments Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Martinrea International Inc. ("Martinrea"), formed a joint venture through VoltaXplore, a battery-based initiative to service the electric transportation and grid storage market. On March 24, 2023, NanoXplore Inc. purchased Martinrea Innovation Developments Inc.'s 50% equity stake in VoltaXplore for an aggregate equity consideration of $9,987,586. NanoXplore now owns 100% of VoltaXplore. The VoltaXplore acquisition has been recorded as an acquisition of assets as VoltaXplore does not meet the definition of a business under IFRS 3, Business Combinations. The assets acquired and liabilities assumed were initially recognized applying a cost accumulation approach. The consideration paid and the allocation to the net assets acquired are summarized as follow: Net identifiable assets acquired: $ Cash 329,823 Accounts receivable and contract asset 37,127 Prepaid expenses and other assets 57,185 Lease deposits 60,066 Equipment deposits 236,291 Right-of-use assets 1,183,379 Property, plant and equipment 7,264,853 Intangible assets 6,717,680 15,886,404 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (328,054) Lease liability (1,391,870) Advance from NanoXplore Inc. (1,000,000) (2,719,924) Net assets acquired 13,166,480 Consideration paid $ Common shares issuance 9,987,586 50% equity stake previously owned 3,178,894 Total consideration paid 13,166,480 XG S CIENCES I NC . On August 24, 2022, the Corporation purchased a significant portion of the assets of XG Sciences Inc. ("XG") for an amount of $3,894,900 [US$3,000,000] in a sale conducted by XG's senior secured creditor pursuant to Article 9 of Michigan's enactment of the Uniform Commercial Code. The Corporation and the senior creditor have entered into an asset purchase agreement pursuant to which NanoXplore is acquiring XG's mechanical milling platform, research and development lab and all issued and pending patents and trademarks, among other items. To account for the transaction, the Corporation has estimated the value of the assets acquired and recorded such value in the inventory, property, plant and equipment and intangible assets based on this estimate. 7

NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022 [EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS] ____________________________________________________________________________________________________ 4. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS R IGHT - OF - USE ASSETS Three-month Year ended period ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 $ $ Balance at the beginning 8,997,822 8,381,031 Additions [Note 3a] - 2,116,908 Depreciation (460,697) (1,639,144) Effect of foreign exchange differences 34,062 139,027 Balance at the end 8,571,187 8,997,822 Balance at the end 14,891,087 14,857,025 Cost Accumulated amortization (6,319,900) (5,859,203) Net book value 8,571,187 8,997,822 The majority of right-of-use assets are leases of land and building. P ROPERTY , PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Laboratory, Land & Production Leasehold computer, office equipment and Total Building equipment improvements rolling stock $ $ $ $ $ Balance as at July 1, 2022 9,451,109 41,499,039 2,863,112 515,935 54,329,195 Additions [Note 3a, 3b] 531,848 1,426,323 437,987 10,890,228 13,286,386 Disposals - (129,578) - (2,396) (131,974) Depreciation (466,635) (4,322,877) (358,044) (872,059) (6,019,615) Effect of foreign exchange differences - 301,582 38,685 20,009 360,276 Balance as at June 30, 2023 9,516,322 38,774,489 2,981,740 10,551,717 61,824,268 Additions 5,360 543,082 2,858 410,794 962,094 Disposals (10,340) - - - (10,340) Depreciation (107,545) (1,128,577) (112,233) (375,939) (1,724,294) Effect of foreign exchange differences - 146,703 10,349 27,429 184,481 Balance as at September 30, 2023 9,403,797 38,335,697 2,882,714 10,614,001 61,236,209 As at June 30, 2023 Cost 11,092,695 52,596,473 4,000,950 12,831,919 80,522,037 Accumulated depreciation (1,576,373) (13,821,984) (1,019,210) (2,280,202) (18,697,769) Net book value 9,516,322 38,774,489 2,981,740 10,551,717 61,824,268 As at September 30, 2023 11,087,715 53,242,247 4,011,052 13,261,913 81,602,927 Cost Accumulated depreciation (1,683,918) (14,906,550) (1,128,338) (2,647,912) (20,366,718) Net book value 9,403,797 38,335,697 2,882,714 10,614,001 61,236,209 The majority of property, plant and equipment is pledged as security for the credit facilities (Note 6). 8