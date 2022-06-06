Log in
    2108   TW0002108008

NANTEX INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2108)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  06-01
51.00 TWD   -1.92%
12:52aNANTEX INDUSTRY : Announcement of the chairman of the company as the chief strategy officer.
PU
12:52aNANTEX INDUSTRY : Announcement that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the appointment of members of the 5th Remuneration Committee.
PU
12:52aNANTEX INDUSTRY : Announcement that the board of directors of the company approved the appointment of the general manager.
PU
NANTEX Industry : Announcement of the chairman of the company as the chief strategy officer.

06/06/2022 | 12:52am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: NANTEX INDUSTRY.CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/06 Time of announcement 12:41:52
Subject 
 Announcement of the chairman of the company as
the chief strategy officer.
Date of events 2022/06/06 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):CSO
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/06
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Tung-Yuan Yang,President.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Tung-Yuan Yang,President.
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):new replacement
6.Reason for the change:On 2022/06/06, the board of directors of the company
approved the appointment of Mr.Tung-Yuan Yang,the chairman of the board, as
the chief strategy officer.
7.Effective date:2022/06/06
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Nantex Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 04:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 23 518 M 801 M 801 M
Net income 2021 7 346 M 250 M 250 M
Net cash 2021 13 106 M 446 M 446 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,74x
Yield 2021 8,22%
Capitalization 25 113 M 855 M 855 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chien Chu Hsu General Manager
Hsin Fu Tai Head-Finance
Tung Yuan Yang Chairman
Te Kuang Chou Independent Director
Yung Tzu Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANTEX INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-40.14%855
DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG-42.29%4 097
ZHEJIANG SANWEI RUBBER ITEM CO., LTD.2.13%2 366
CHENGDU GUIBAO SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-10.81%1 055
TSRC CORPORATION-24.38%859
SEMPERIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT HOLDING-25.77%480