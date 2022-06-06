NANTEX Industry : Announcement that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the appointment of members of the 5th Remuneration Committee.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/06 2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee. 3.Name of the previous position holder:Te-Kuang Chou、Yung-Tzu Huang、 Ming-Tsai Lai、Wu-Jung Shih. 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Te-Kuang Chou(Vice President and Dean of the Office of International Affairs, Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology) Yung-Tzu Huang(Independent Director, Nantex Industry Co., Ltd.) Ming-Tsai Lai(Professor,EMBA Program, Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology)Wu-Jung Shih(Full-time Professor,Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology) 5.Name of the new position holder:Te-Kuang Chou、Yung-Tzu Huang、 Ming-Tsai Lai、Wu-Jung Shih. 6.Resume of the new position holder: Te-Kuang Chou(Vice President and Dean of the Office of International Affairs, Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology) Yung-Tzu Huang(Independent Director, Nantex Industry Co., Ltd.) Ming-Tsai Lai(Professor, EMBA Program, Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology)Wu-Jung Shih(Full-time Professor,Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology) 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired. 8.Reason for the change:Full re-election and re-appointment of directors. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/19~2022/06/18 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/06 11.Any other matters that need to be specified: The term of office of the members of the 5th Remuneration Committee starts from June 6, 2022 to May 25, 2025 (same as the tenure of the 16th Board of Directors of the Company, if the term of the Board of Directors expires before re-election, the executive duties will be extended until the re-elected directors take office. , the term of office of the members of the Remuneration Committee of the current session shall be extended in line with the extension of the executive duties of the current session of the Board of Directors)