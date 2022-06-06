NANTEX Industry : Announcement that the board of directors of the company approved the appointment of the general manager.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/06 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): General manager 3.Name of the previous position holder:Chine-Chu Hsu. 4.Resume of the previous position holder: General manager,Nantex Industry Co.,Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder:Chine-Chu Hsu. 6.Resume of the new position holder: General manager,Nantex Industry Co.,Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):New appointment. 8.Reason for the change:Director re-election, re-appointment of general manager. 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/06 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None