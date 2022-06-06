NANTEX Industry : Announcement that the board of directors of the company approved the appointment of the general manager.
06/06/2022 | 12:52am EDT
Provided by: NANTEX INDUSTRY.CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/06
Time of announcement
12:39:13
Subject
Announcement that the board of directors of the
company approved the appointment of the general manager.
Date of events
2022/06/06
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/06
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
General manager
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chine-Chu Hsu.
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
General manager,Nantex Industry Co.,Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Chine-Chu Hsu.
6.Resume of the new position holder:
General manager,Nantex Industry Co.,Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):New appointment.
8.Reason for the change:Director re-election, re-appointment of general
manager.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/06
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Nantex Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.