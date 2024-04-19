NANTEX INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

PARENT COMPANY ONLY FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS AND INDEPENDENT AUDITORS'

REPORT

DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022

~1~

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT TRANSLATED FROM CHINESE

To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of NANTEX INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying parent company only balance sheets of NANTEX INDUSTRY CO., LTD. (the "Company") as at December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the related parent company only statements of comprehensive income, of changes in equity and of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the parent company only financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying parent company only financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2023 and 2022, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with the Regulations Governing Financial Statement Audit and Attestation Engagements of Certified Public Accountants and Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' responsibilities for the audit of the parent company only financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Norm of Professional Ethics for Certified Public Accountant of the Republic of China, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Company's 2023 parent company only financial statements. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the parent company only financial statements as a whole and, in forming our opinion thereon, we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matters for the Company's 2023 parent company only financial statements are stated as follows:

Evaluation of inventories

Description

Refer to Note 4(9) for description of accounting policies on inventory, Note 5 for accounting estimates and assumption uncertainty in relation to inventory valuation, and

~2~

Note 6(5) for description of inventory. As at December 31, 2023, the balances of inventories and allowance for inventory valuation losses were NT$506,369 thousand and NT$38,594 thousand, respectively.

The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing, processing and sales of various types of latex, rubbers and related products. As the Company's inventories are mostly chemicals, they are subject to deterioration and fluctuations in global commodity prices. Since the measurement of net realisable value for inventories involves subjective judgment resulting in a high degree of estimation uncertainty, we considered the evaluation of inventories a key audit matter.

How our audit addressed the matter

We performed the following audit procedures on the above key audit matter:

A. Compared whether the provision policies of inventory valuation losses were adopted consistently in all periods and assessed the reasonableness of the provision policies.

B. Obtained an understanding on warehousing control procedures, reviewed the annual physical inventory count plan and participated in the annual physical inventory count to assess the effectiveness of the management's classification of and control over obsolete inventories.

C. Examined the accuracy of inventory aging reports, sampled the last movement of inventories before the balance sheet date to calculate the accuracy of inventory aging ranges and assessed the possibility of obsolescence in inventories aged over a certain period.

D. Sampled the calculation of net realisable value of individual inventories and compared with the recorded amounts.

Existence of sales revenue recognition from export sales

Description

Refer to Note 4(25) for the accounting policies on revenue recognition. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture, processing and sales of various types of latex, rubbers and related products, and is involved in domestic and international sales. Affected by the economic environment, the net sales revenue in 2023 was NT$3,220,392 thousand, a decrease of 36% compared to the prior year. Since the export sales transactions are numerous, accounting for 89% of the overall net sales revenue, and the verification of transaction authenticity also takes a long time, we considered the existence of sales revenue recognition from export sales a key audit matter.

~3~

How our audit addressed the matter

We performed the following audit procedures on the above key audit matter:

A. Obtained an understanding on the design of internal control system related to sales transaction process and tested the effectiveness of its operation.

B. Assessed basic information of the major customers apart from Taiwan region, including representative, registered address, actual business address and relationship, and assessed the reasonableness of transactions.

  1. Selected samples of sales transactions and checked against related supportin g documentation, including customer orders, shipping orders, export declaration documents and subsequent cash collection.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the parent company only financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the parent company only financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of parent company only financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the parent company only financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance, including the audit committee, are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditors' responsibilities for the audit of the parent company only financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the parent company only financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with the Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

~4~

As part of an audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China, we exercise professional judgment and professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

A. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the parent company only financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

B. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

C. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

D. Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors' report to the related disclosures in the parent company only financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

E. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the parent company only financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the parent company only financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

F. Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the parent company only financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance (including the audit committee) regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

~5~

We also provide those charged with governance (including the audit committee) with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the parent company only financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors' report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Hsu, Huei-Yu

Independent Accountants

Lin, Tzu-Shu

PricewaterhouseCoopers, Taiwan

Republic of China

March 6, 2024

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The accompanying parent company only financial statements are not intended to present the financial position and results of operations and cash flows in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in countries and jurisdictions other than the Republic of China. The standards, procedures and practices in the Republic of China governing the audit of such financial statements may differ from those generally accepted in countries and jurisdictions other than the Republic of China. Accordingly, the accompanying parent company only financial statements and independent auditors' report are not intended for use by those who are not informed about the accounting principles or auditing standards generally accepted in the Republic of China, and their applications in practice.

As the financial statements are the responsibility of the management, PricewaterhouseCoopers cannot accept any liability for the use of, or reliance on, the English translation or for any errors or misunderstandings that may derive from the translation.

~6~

NANTEX INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

PARENT COMPANY ONLY BALANCE SHEETS

DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022

(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars)

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Assets

Notes

AMOUNT

%

AMOUNT

%

Current assets

1100

Cash and cash equivalents

6(1)

$

2,016,300

13

$

2,253,516

14

1110

Current financial assets at fair value

6(2)

through profit or loss

30,150

-

31,050

-

1136

Current financial assets at amortised

6(1)(3)

cost

-

-

767,750

5

1150

Notes receivable, net

6(4)

32,632

-

34,827

-

1170

Accounts receivable, net

6(4) and 7

269,397

2

245,068

2

1200

Other receivables

21,228

-

37,268

-

1210

Other receivables - related parties

7

-

-

20,528

-

130X

Inventory

5 and 6(5)

467,775

3

603,423

4

1410

Prepayments

88,489

1

82,476

1

11XX

Total current assets

2,925,971

19

4,075,906

26

Non-current assets

1517

Non-current financial assets at fair

6(6)

value through other comprehensive

income

563,357

4

449,246

3

1550

Investments accounted for under

6(7) and 7

equity method

9,888,362

65

9,322,449

60

1600

Property, plant and equipment

6(8) and 8

1,393,275

9

1,517,203

10

1755

Right-of-use assets

6(9) and 7

175,563

1

55,704

-

1780

Intangible assets

6(10)

350

-

540

-

1840

Deferred income tax assets

6(23)

19,794

-

21,304

-

1920

Guarantee deposits paid

8

413

-

413

-

1975

Net defined benefit asset

6(13)

178,888

1

149,460

1

1990

Other non-current assets

55,533

1

33,971

-

15XX

Total non-current assets

12,275,535

81

11,550,290

74

1XXX

Total assets

$

15,201,506

100

$

15,626,196

100

(Continued)

~7~

NANTEX INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

PARENT COMPANY ONLY BALANCE SHEETS

DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022

(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars)

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Liabilities and Equity

Notes

AMOUNT

%

AMOUNT

%

Current liabilities

2100

Short-term borrowings

6(11)

$

100,000

1

$

100,000

1

2130

Current contract liabilities

6(16) and 7

8,284

-

16,199

-

2170

Accounts payable

119,439

1

138,521

1

2200

Other payables

6(12) and 7

262,325

2

349,545

2

2230

Current income tax liabilities

6(23)

23,700

-

176,994

1

2280

Current lease liabilities

6(9) and 7

29,799

-

15,258

-

21XX

Total current liabilities

543,547

4

796,517

5

Non-current liabilities

2570

Deferred income tax liabilities

6(23)

364,877

2

362,620

3

2580

Non-current lease liabilities

6(9) and 7

150,130

1

43,493

-

25XX

Total non-current liabilities

515,007

3

406,113

3

2XXX

Total liabilities

1,058,554

7

1,202,630

8

Equity

Share capital

3110

Common stock

6(14)

4,924,167

32

4,924,167

31

Capital surplus

3200

Capital surplus

6(7)

28,939

-

28,939

-

Retained earnings

6(15)

3310

Legal reserve

2,547,956

17

2,420,743

15

3320

Special reserve

433,442

3

433,442

3

3350

Unappropriated retained earnings

6,270,471

41

6,652,642

43

Other equity interest

3400

Other equity interest

6(7)

(

62,023)

-

(

36,367)

-

3XXX

Total equity

14,142,952

93

14,423,566

92

Significant contingent liabilities and

9

unrecognised contract commitments

Significant events after the balance

11

sheet date

3X2X

Total liabilities and equity

$

15,201,506

100

$

15,626,196

100

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these parent company only financial statements.

~8~

NANTEX INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

PARENT COMPANY ONLY STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022

(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars, except earnings per share amount)

Year ended December 31

2023

2022

Items

Notes

AMOUNT

%

AMOUNT

%

4000

Operating revenue

6(16) and 7

$

3,220,392

100

$

5,013,577

100

5000

Operating costs

6(5)(13)(21)(22)

(

2,688,795) (

83) (

3,895,575) (

77)

5900

Net operating margin

531,597

17

1,118,002

23

Operating expenses

6(10)(13)(21)(22)

6100

Selling expenses

(

221,341) (

7) (

421,515) (

9)

6200

General and administrative expenses

(

285,083) (

9) (

359,099) (

7)

6300

Research and development expenses

(

60,750) (

2) (

62,519) (

1)

6000

Total operating expenses

(

567,174) (

18) (

843,133) (

17)

6900

Operating (loss) profit

(

35,577) (

1)

274,869

6

Non-operating income and expenses

7100

Interest income

6(3)(6)(17)

75,429

2

42,141

1

7010

Other income

6(6)(18) and 7

9,581

-

41,580

1

7020

Other gains and losses

6(2)(6)(19) and 12

(

7,231)

-

423,550

8

7050

Finance costs

6(9)(20) and 7

(

2,955)

-

(

1,123)

-

7070

Share of profit of subsidiaries,

6(7)

associates and joint ventures

accounted for using equity method

759,953

24

713,482

14

7000

Total non-operating income and

expenses

834,777

26

1,219,630

24

7900

Profit before income tax

799,200

25

1,494,499

30

7950

Income tax expense

6(23)

(

85,161) (

3) (

301,867) (

6)

8200

Profit for the year

$

714,039

22

$

1,192,632

24

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Components of other comprehensive

income (loss) that will not be

reclassified to profit or loss

8311

Actuarial gains on defined benefit

6(13)

plans

$

19,886

1

$

99,273

2

8316

Unrealised gains on financial assets

6(6)

measured at fair value through other

comprehensive income

144,499

5

47,592

1

8330

Share of other comprehensive (loss)

6(7)

income of associates and joint

ventures accounted for using equity

method

(

84,865) (

3)

73

-

8349

Income tax related to components of

6(23)

other comprehensive income that

will not be reclassified to profit or

loss

(

3,977)

-

(

19,854)

-

Components of other comprehensive

income that will be reclassified to

profit or loss

8361

Financial statements translation

6(7)

differences of foreign operations

(

85,879) (

3)

313,083

6

8367

Unrealised gains on valuation of

6(6)

investments in debt instruments

measured at fair value through other

comprehensive income, net

516

-

2,154

-

8300

Other comprehensive (loss) income

for the year

($

9,820)

-

$

442,321

9

8500

Total comprehensive income for the

year

$

704,219

22

$

1,634,953

33

Earnings per share (in dollars)

6(24)

9750

Basic

$

1.45

$

2.42

9850

Diluted

$

1.45

$

2.42

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these parent company only financial statements.

~9~

NANTEX INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

PARENT COMPANY ONLY STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars)

Share Capital

Capital Surplus

Retained Earnings

Other Equity Interest

Unrealised gains

from financial assets

Financial statements

measured at fair

Changes in

translation

value through other

ownership interest

Unappropriated

differences of

comprehensive

Notes

Common stock

of subsidiaries

Legal reserve

Special reserve

retained earnings

foreign operations

income

Total

Year ended December 31, 2022

Balance at January 1, 2022

$

4,924,167

$

608

$

1,683,582

$

433,442

$

9,564,596

($

453,613 )

$

54,417

$

16,207,199

Profit for the year

-

-

-

-

1,192,632

-

-

1,192,632

Other comprehensive income for the year

6(6)(7)

-

-

-

-

79,492

313,083

49,746

442,321

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

1,272,124

313,083

49,746

1,634,953

Distribution of 2021 net income:

Legal reserve

-

-

737,161

-

(

737,161 )

-

-

-

Cash dividends

6(15)

-

-

-

-

(

3,446,917 )

-

-

(

3,446,917 )

Changes in equity of associates and joint

6(7)

-

28,082

-

-

-

-

-

28,082

ventures accounted for using equity

method from acquiring shares

unproportionately to ownership

Changes in equity of associates and joint

6(7)

-

249

-

-

-

-

-

249

ventures accounted for using equity

method

Balance at December 31, 2022

$

4,924,167

$

28,939

$

2,420,743

$

433,442

$

6,652,642

($

140,530 )

$

104,163

$

14,423,566

Year ended December 31, 2023

Balance at January 1, 2023

$

4,924,167

$

28,939

$

2,420,743

$

433,442

$

6,652,642

($

140,530 )

$

104,163

$

14,423,566

Profit for the year

-

-

-

-

714,039

-

-

714,039

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the

6(6)(7)

year

-

-

-

-

15,836

(

85,879 )

60,223

(

9,820 )

Total comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

-

729,875

(

85,879 )

60,223

704,219

Distribution of 2022 net income:

Legal reserve

-

-

127,213

-

(

127,213 )

-

-

-

Cash dividends

6(15)

-

-

-

-

(

984,833 )

-

-

(

984,833 )

Balance at December 31, 2023

$

4,924,167

$

28,939

$

2,547,956

$

433,442

$

6,270,471

($

226,409 )

$

164,386

$

14,142,952

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these parent company only financial statements.

~10~

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nantex Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2024 02:11:02 UTC.