NANTEX INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
PARENT COMPANY ONLY FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS AND INDEPENDENT AUDITORS'
REPORT
DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT TRANSLATED FROM CHINESE
To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of NANTEX INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Opinion
We have audited the accompanying parent company only balance sheets of NANTEX INDUSTRY CO., LTD. (the "Company") as at December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the related parent company only statements of comprehensive income, of changes in equity and of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the parent company only financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies.
In our opinion, the accompanying parent company only financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2023 and 2022, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers.
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audits in accordance with the Regulations Governing Financial Statement Audit and Attestation Engagements of Certified Public Accountants and Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' responsibilities for the audit of the parent company only financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Norm of Professional Ethics for Certified Public Accountant of the Republic of China, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Company's 2023 parent company only financial statements. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the parent company only financial statements as a whole and, in forming our opinion thereon, we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
Key audit matters for the Company's 2023 parent company only financial statements are stated as follows:
Evaluation of inventories
Description
Refer to Note 4(9) for description of accounting policies on inventory, Note 5 for accounting estimates and assumption uncertainty in relation to inventory valuation, and
Note 6(5) for description of inventory. As at December 31, 2023, the balances of inventories and allowance for inventory valuation losses were NT$506,369 thousand and NT$38,594 thousand, respectively.
The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing, processing and sales of various types of latex, rubbers and related products. As the Company's inventories are mostly chemicals, they are subject to deterioration and fluctuations in global commodity prices. Since the measurement of net realisable value for inventories involves subjective judgment resulting in a high degree of estimation uncertainty, we considered the evaluation of inventories a key audit matter.
How our audit addressed the matter
We performed the following audit procedures on the above key audit matter:
A. Compared whether the provision policies of inventory valuation losses were adopted consistently in all periods and assessed the reasonableness of the provision policies.
B. Obtained an understanding on warehousing control procedures, reviewed the annual physical inventory count plan and participated in the annual physical inventory count to assess the effectiveness of the management's classification of and control over obsolete inventories.
C. Examined the accuracy of inventory aging reports, sampled the last movement of inventories before the balance sheet date to calculate the accuracy of inventory aging ranges and assessed the possibility of obsolescence in inventories aged over a certain period.
D. Sampled the calculation of net realisable value of individual inventories and compared with the recorded amounts.
Existence of sales revenue recognition from export sales
Description
Refer to Note 4(25) for the accounting policies on revenue recognition. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture, processing and sales of various types of latex, rubbers and related products, and is involved in domestic and international sales. Affected by the economic environment, the net sales revenue in 2023 was NT$3,220,392 thousand, a decrease of 36% compared to the prior year. Since the export sales transactions are numerous, accounting for 89% of the overall net sales revenue, and the verification of transaction authenticity also takes a long time, we considered the existence of sales revenue recognition from export sales a key audit matter.
How our audit addressed the matter
We performed the following audit procedures on the above key audit matter:
A. Obtained an understanding on the design of internal control system related to sales transaction process and tested the effectiveness of its operation.
B. Assessed basic information of the major customers apart from Taiwan region, including representative, registered address, actual business address and relationship, and assessed the reasonableness of transactions.
- Selected samples of sales transactions and checked against related supportin g documentation, including customer orders, shipping orders, export declaration documents and subsequent cash collection.
Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the parent company only financial statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the parent company only financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of parent company only financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the parent company only financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance, including the audit committee, are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditors' responsibilities for the audit of the parent company only financial statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the parent company only financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with the Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China, we exercise professional judgment and professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
A. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the parent company only financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
B. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
C. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
D. Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors' report to the related disclosures in the parent company only financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
E. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the parent company only financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the parent company only financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
F. Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the parent company only financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.
We communicate with those charged with governance (including the audit committee) regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance (including the audit committee) with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the parent company only financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors' report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
Hsu, Huei-Yu
Independent Accountants
Lin, Tzu-Shu
PricewaterhouseCoopers, Taiwan
Republic of China
March 6, 2024
The accompanying parent company only financial statements are not intended to present the financial position and results of operations and cash flows in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in countries and jurisdictions other than the Republic of China. The standards, procedures and practices in the Republic of China governing the audit of such financial statements may differ from those generally accepted in countries and jurisdictions other than the Republic of China. Accordingly, the accompanying parent company only financial statements and independent auditors' report are not intended for use by those who are not informed about the accounting principles or auditing standards generally accepted in the Republic of China, and their applications in practice.
As the financial statements are the responsibility of the management, PricewaterhouseCoopers cannot accept any liability for the use of, or reliance on, the English translation or for any errors or misunderstandings that may derive from the translation.
NANTEX INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
PARENT COMPANY ONLY BALANCE SHEETS
DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022
(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars)
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets
Notes
AMOUNT
%
AMOUNT
%
Current assets
1100
Cash and cash equivalents
6(1)
$
2,016,300
13
$
2,253,516
14
1110
Current financial assets at fair value
6(2)
through profit or loss
30,150
-
31,050
-
1136
Current financial assets at amortised
6(1)(3)
cost
-
-
767,750
5
1150
Notes receivable, net
6(4)
32,632
-
34,827
-
1170
Accounts receivable, net
6(4) and 7
269,397
2
245,068
2
1200
Other receivables
21,228
-
37,268
-
1210
Other receivables - related parties
7
-
-
20,528
-
130X
Inventory
5 and 6(5)
467,775
3
603,423
4
1410
Prepayments
88,489
1
82,476
1
11XX
Total current assets
2,925,971
19
4,075,906
26
Non-current assets
1517
Non-current financial assets at fair
6(6)
value through other comprehensive
income
563,357
4
449,246
3
1550
Investments accounted for under
6(7) and 7
equity method
9,888,362
65
9,322,449
60
1600
Property, plant and equipment
6(8) and 8
1,393,275
9
1,517,203
10
1755
Right-of-use assets
6(9) and 7
175,563
1
55,704
-
1780
Intangible assets
6(10)
350
-
540
-
1840
Deferred income tax assets
6(23)
19,794
-
21,304
-
1920
Guarantee deposits paid
8
413
-
413
-
1975
Net defined benefit asset
6(13)
178,888
1
149,460
1
1990
Other non-current assets
55,533
1
33,971
-
15XX
Total non-current assets
12,275,535
81
11,550,290
74
1XXX
Total assets
$
15,201,506
100
$
15,626,196
100
NANTEX INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
PARENT COMPANY ONLY BALANCE SHEETS
DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022
(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars)
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Liabilities and Equity
Notes
AMOUNT
%
AMOUNT
%
Current liabilities
2100
Short-term borrowings
6(11)
$
100,000
1
$
100,000
1
2130
Current contract liabilities
6(16) and 7
8,284
-
16,199
-
2170
Accounts payable
119,439
1
138,521
1
2200
Other payables
6(12) and 7
262,325
2
349,545
2
2230
Current income tax liabilities
6(23)
23,700
-
176,994
1
2280
Current lease liabilities
6(9) and 7
29,799
-
15,258
-
21XX
Total current liabilities
543,547
4
796,517
5
Non-current liabilities
2570
Deferred income tax liabilities
6(23)
364,877
2
362,620
3
2580
Non-current lease liabilities
6(9) and 7
150,130
1
43,493
-
25XX
Total non-current liabilities
515,007
3
406,113
3
2XXX
Total liabilities
1,058,554
7
1,202,630
8
Equity
Share capital
3110
Common stock
6(14)
4,924,167
32
4,924,167
31
Capital surplus
3200
Capital surplus
6(7)
28,939
-
28,939
-
Retained earnings
6(15)
3310
Legal reserve
2,547,956
17
2,420,743
15
3320
Special reserve
433,442
3
433,442
3
3350
Unappropriated retained earnings
6,270,471
41
6,652,642
43
Other equity interest
3400
Other equity interest
6(7)
(
62,023)
-
(
36,367)
-
3XXX
Total equity
14,142,952
93
14,423,566
92
Significant contingent liabilities and
9
unrecognised contract commitments
Significant events after the balance
11
sheet date
3X2X
Total liabilities and equity
$
15,201,506
100
$
15,626,196
100
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these parent company only financial statements.
NANTEX INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
PARENT COMPANY ONLY STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022
(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars, except earnings per share amount)
Year ended December 31
2023
2022
Items
Notes
AMOUNT
%
AMOUNT
%
4000
Operating revenue
6(16) and 7
$
3,220,392
100
$
5,013,577
100
5000
Operating costs
6(5)(13)(21)(22)
(
2,688,795) (
83) (
3,895,575) (
77)
5900
Net operating margin
531,597
17
1,118,002
23
Operating expenses
6(10)(13)(21)(22)
6100
Selling expenses
(
221,341) (
7) (
421,515) (
9)
6200
General and administrative expenses
(
285,083) (
9) (
359,099) (
7)
6300
Research and development expenses
(
60,750) (
2) (
62,519) (
1)
6000
Total operating expenses
(
567,174) (
18) (
843,133) (
17)
6900
Operating (loss) profit
(
35,577) (
1)
274,869
6
Non-operating income and expenses
7100
Interest income
6(3)(6)(17)
75,429
2
42,141
1
7010
Other income
6(6)(18) and 7
9,581
-
41,580
1
7020
Other gains and losses
6(2)(6)(19) and 12
(
7,231)
-
423,550
8
7050
Finance costs
6(9)(20) and 7
(
2,955)
-
(
1,123)
-
7070
Share of profit of subsidiaries,
6(7)
associates and joint ventures
accounted for using equity method
759,953
24
713,482
14
7000
Total non-operating income and
expenses
834,777
26
1,219,630
24
7900
Profit before income tax
799,200
25
1,494,499
30
7950
Income tax expense
6(23)
(
85,161) (
3) (
301,867) (
6)
8200
Profit for the year
$
714,039
22
$
1,192,632
24
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Components of other comprehensive
income (loss) that will not be
reclassified to profit or loss
8311
Actuarial gains on defined benefit
6(13)
plans
$
19,886
1
$
99,273
2
8316
Unrealised gains on financial assets
6(6)
measured at fair value through other
comprehensive income
144,499
5
47,592
1
8330
Share of other comprehensive (loss)
6(7)
income of associates and joint
ventures accounted for using equity
method
(
84,865) (
3)
73
-
8349
Income tax related to components of
6(23)
other comprehensive income that
will not be reclassified to profit or
loss
(
3,977)
-
(
19,854)
-
Components of other comprehensive
income that will be reclassified to
profit or loss
8361
Financial statements translation
6(7)
differences of foreign operations
(
85,879) (
3)
313,083
6
8367
Unrealised gains on valuation of
6(6)
investments in debt instruments
measured at fair value through other
comprehensive income, net
516
-
2,154
-
8300
Other comprehensive (loss) income
for the year
($
9,820)
-
$
442,321
9
8500
Total comprehensive income for the
year
$
704,219
22
$
1,634,953
33
Earnings per share (in dollars)
6(24)
9750
Basic
$
1.45
$
2.42
9850
Diluted
$
1.45
$
2.42
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these parent company only financial statements.
NANTEX INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
PARENT COMPANY ONLY STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars)
Share Capital
Capital Surplus
Retained Earnings
Other Equity Interest
Unrealised gains
from financial assets
Financial statements
measured at fair
Changes in
translation
value through other
ownership interest
Unappropriated
differences of
comprehensive
Notes
Common stock
of subsidiaries
Legal reserve
Special reserve
retained earnings
foreign operations
income
Total
Year ended December 31, 2022
Balance at January 1, 2022
$
4,924,167
$
608
$
1,683,582
$
433,442
$
9,564,596
($
453,613 )
$
54,417
$
16,207,199
Profit for the year
-
-
-
-
1,192,632
-
-
1,192,632
Other comprehensive income for the year
6(6)(7)
-
-
-
-
79,492
313,083
49,746
442,321
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
1,272,124
313,083
49,746
1,634,953
Distribution of 2021 net income:
Legal reserve
-
-
737,161
-
(
737,161 )
-
-
-
Cash dividends
6(15)
-
-
-
-
(
3,446,917 )
-
-
(
3,446,917 )
Changes in equity of associates and joint
6(7)
-
28,082
-
-
-
-
-
28,082
ventures accounted for using equity
method from acquiring shares
unproportionately to ownership
Changes in equity of associates and joint
6(7)
-
249
-
-
-
-
-
249
ventures accounted for using equity
method
Balance at December 31, 2022
$
4,924,167
$
28,939
$
2,420,743
$
433,442
$
6,652,642
($
140,530 )
$
104,163
$
14,423,566
Year ended December 31, 2023
Balance at January 1, 2023
$
4,924,167
$
28,939
$
2,420,743
$
433,442
$
6,652,642
($
140,530 )
$
104,163
$
14,423,566
Profit for the year
-
-
-
-
714,039
-
-
714,039
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the
6(6)(7)
year
-
-
-
-
15,836
(
85,879 )
60,223
(
9,820 )
Total comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
-
729,875
(
85,879 )
60,223
704,219
Distribution of 2022 net income:
Legal reserve
-
-
127,213
-
(
127,213 )
-
-
-
Cash dividends
6(15)
-
-
-
-
(
984,833 )
-
-
(
984,833 )
Balance at December 31, 2023
$
4,924,167
$
28,939
$
2,547,956
$
433,442
$
6,270,471
($
226,409 )
$
164,386
$
14,142,952
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these parent company only financial statements.
