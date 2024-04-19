NANTEX INDUSTRY CO., LTD. PARENT COMPANY ONLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 ~1~

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT TRANSLATED FROM CHINESE To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of NANTEX INDUSTRY CO., LTD. Opinion We have audited the accompanying parent company only balance sheets of NANTEX INDUSTRY CO., LTD. (the "Company") as at December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the related parent company only statements of comprehensive income, of changes in equity and of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the parent company only financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies. In our opinion, the accompanying parent company only financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2023 and 2022, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers. Basis for opinion We conducted our audits in accordance with the Regulations Governing Financial Statement Audit and Attestation Engagements of Certified Public Accountants and Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' responsibilities for the audit of the parent company only financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Norm of Professional Ethics for Certified Public Accountant of the Republic of China, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Company's 2023 parent company only financial statements. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the parent company only financial statements as a whole and, in forming our opinion thereon, we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Key audit matters for the Company's 2023 parent company only financial statements are stated as follows: Evaluation of inventories Description Refer to Note 4(9) for description of accounting policies on inventory, Note 5 for accounting estimates and assumption uncertainty in relation to inventory valuation, and ~2~

Note 6(5) for description of inventory. As at December 31, 2023, the balances of inventories and allowance for inventory valuation losses were NT$506,369 thousand and NT$38,594 thousand, respectively. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing, processing and sales of various types of latex, rubbers and related products. As the Company's inventories are mostly chemicals, they are subject to deterioration and fluctuations in global commodity prices. Since the measurement of net realisable value for inventories involves subjective judgment resulting in a high degree of estimation uncertainty, we considered the evaluation of inventories a key audit matter. How our audit addressed the matter We performed the following audit procedures on the above key audit matter: A. Compared whether the provision policies of inventory valuation losses were adopted consistently in all periods and assessed the reasonableness of the provision policies. B. Obtained an understanding on warehousing control procedures, reviewed the annual physical inventory count plan and participated in the annual physical inventory count to assess the effectiveness of the management's classification of and control over obsolete inventories. C. Examined the accuracy of inventory aging reports, sampled the last movement of inventories before the balance sheet date to calculate the accuracy of inventory aging ranges and assessed the possibility of obsolescence in inventories aged over a certain period. D. Sampled the calculation of net realisable value of individual inventories and compared with the recorded amounts. Existence of sales revenue recognition from export sales Description Refer to Note 4(25) for the accounting policies on revenue recognition. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture, processing and sales of various types of latex, rubbers and related products, and is involved in domestic and international sales. Affected by the economic environment, the net sales revenue in 2023 was NT$3,220,392 thousand, a decrease of 36% compared to the prior year. Since the export sales transactions are numerous, accounting for 89% of the overall net sales revenue, and the verification of transaction authenticity also takes a long time, we considered the existence of sales revenue recognition from export sales a key audit matter. ~3~

How our audit addressed the matter We performed the following audit procedures on the above key audit matter: A. Obtained an understanding on the design of internal control system related to sales transaction process and tested the effectiveness of its operation. B. Assessed basic information of the major customers apart from Taiwan region, including representative, registered address, actual business address and relationship, and assessed the reasonableness of transactions. Selected samples of sales transactions and checked against related supportin g documentation, including customer orders, shipping orders, export declaration documents and subsequent cash collection. Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the parent company only financial statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the parent company only financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of parent company only financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the parent company only financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance, including the audit committee, are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. Auditors' responsibilities for the audit of the parent company only financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the parent company only financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with the Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. ~4~

As part of an audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China, we exercise professional judgment and professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: A. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the parent company only financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. B. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control. C. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. D. Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors' report to the related disclosures in the parent company only financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. E. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the parent company only financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the parent company only financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. F. Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the parent company only financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with those charged with governance (including the audit committee) regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. ~5~

We also provide those charged with governance (including the audit committee) with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the parent company only financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors' report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Hsu, Huei-Yu Independent Accountants Lin, Tzu-Shu PricewaterhouseCoopers, Taiwan Republic of China March 6, 2024 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The accompanying parent company only financial statements are not intended to present the financial position and results of operations and cash flows in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in countries and jurisdictions other than the Republic of China. The standards, procedures and practices in the Republic of China governing the audit of such financial statements may differ from those generally accepted in countries and jurisdictions other than the Republic of China. Accordingly, the accompanying parent company only financial statements and independent auditors' report are not intended for use by those who are not informed about the accounting principles or auditing standards generally accepted in the Republic of China, and their applications in practice. As the financial statements are the responsibility of the management, PricewaterhouseCoopers cannot accept any liability for the use of, or reliance on, the English translation or for any errors or misunderstandings that may derive from the translation. ~6~

NANTEX INDUSTRY CO., LTD. PARENT COMPANY ONLY BALANCE SHEETS DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 (Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Notes AMOUNT % AMOUNT % Current assets 1100 Cash and cash equivalents 6(1) $ 2,016,300 13 $ 2,253,516 14 1110 Current financial assets at fair value 6(2) through profit or loss 30,150 - 31,050 - 1136 Current financial assets at amortised 6(1)(3) cost - - 767,750 5 1150 Notes receivable, net 6(4) 32,632 - 34,827 - 1170 Accounts receivable, net 6(4) and 7 269,397 2 245,068 2 1200 Other receivables 21,228 - 37,268 - 1210 Other receivables - related parties 7 - - 20,528 - 130X Inventory 5 and 6(5) 467,775 3 603,423 4 1410 Prepayments 88,489 1 82,476 1 11XX Total current assets 2,925,971 19 4,075,906 26 Non-current assets 1517 Non-current financial assets at fair 6(6) value through other comprehensive income 563,357 4 449,246 3 1550 Investments accounted for under 6(7) and 7 equity method 9,888,362 65 9,322,449 60 1600 Property, plant and equipment 6(8) and 8 1,393,275 9 1,517,203 10 1755 Right-of-use assets 6(9) and 7 175,563 1 55,704 - 1780 Intangible assets 6(10) 350 - 540 - 1840 Deferred income tax assets 6(23) 19,794 - 21,304 - 1920 Guarantee deposits paid 8 413 - 413 - 1975 Net defined benefit asset 6(13) 178,888 1 149,460 1 1990 Other non-current assets 55,533 1 33,971 - 15XX Total non-current assets 12,275,535 81 11,550,290 74 1XXX Total assets $ 15,201,506 100 $ 15,626,196 100 (Continued) ~7~

NANTEX INDUSTRY CO., LTD. PARENT COMPANY ONLY BALANCE SHEETS DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 (Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Liabilities and Equity Notes AMOUNT % AMOUNT % Current liabilities 2100 Short-term borrowings 6(11) $ 100,000 1 $ 100,000 1 2130 Current contract liabilities 6(16) and 7 8,284 - 16,199 - 2170 Accounts payable 119,439 1 138,521 1 2200 Other payables 6(12) and 7 262,325 2 349,545 2 2230 Current income tax liabilities 6(23) 23,700 - 176,994 1 2280 Current lease liabilities 6(9) and 7 29,799 - 15,258 - 21XX Total current liabilities 543,547 4 796,517 5 Non-current liabilities 2570 Deferred income tax liabilities 6(23) 364,877 2 362,620 3 2580 Non-current lease liabilities 6(9) and 7 150,130 1 43,493 - 25XX Total non-current liabilities 515,007 3 406,113 3 2XXX Total liabilities 1,058,554 7 1,202,630 8 Equity Share capital 3110 Common stock 6(14) 4,924,167 32 4,924,167 31 Capital surplus 3200 Capital surplus 6(7) 28,939 - 28,939 - Retained earnings 6(15) 3310 Legal reserve 2,547,956 17 2,420,743 15 3320 Special reserve 433,442 3 433,442 3 3350 Unappropriated retained earnings 6,270,471 41 6,652,642 43 Other equity interest 3400 Other equity interest 6(7) ( 62,023) - ( 36,367) - 3XXX Total equity 14,142,952 93 14,423,566 92 Significant contingent liabilities and 9 unrecognised contract commitments Significant events after the balance 11 sheet date 3X2X Total liabilities and equity $ 15,201,506 100 $ 15,626,196 100 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these parent company only financial statements. ~8~

NANTEX INDUSTRY CO., LTD. PARENT COMPANY ONLY STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 (Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars, except earnings per share amount) Year ended December 31 2023 2022 Items Notes AMOUNT % AMOUNT % 4000 Operating revenue 6(16) and 7 $ 3,220,392 100 $ 5,013,577 100 5000 Operating costs 6(5)(13)(21)(22) ( 2,688,795) ( 83) ( 3,895,575) ( 77) 5900 Net operating margin 531,597 17 1,118,002 23 Operating expenses 6(10)(13)(21)(22) 6100 Selling expenses ( 221,341) ( 7) ( 421,515) ( 9) 6200 General and administrative expenses ( 285,083) ( 9) ( 359,099) ( 7) 6300 Research and development expenses ( 60,750) ( 2) ( 62,519) ( 1) 6000 Total operating expenses ( 567,174) ( 18) ( 843,133) ( 17) 6900 Operating (loss) profit ( 35,577) ( 1) 274,869 6 Non-operating income and expenses 7100 Interest income 6(3)(6)(17) 75,429 2 42,141 1 7010 Other income 6(6)(18) and 7 9,581 - 41,580 1 7020 Other gains and losses 6(2)(6)(19) and 12 ( 7,231) - 423,550 8 7050 Finance costs 6(9)(20) and 7 ( 2,955) - ( 1,123) - 7070 Share of profit of subsidiaries, 6(7) associates and joint ventures accounted for using equity method 759,953 24 713,482 14 7000 Total non-operating income and expenses 834,777 26 1,219,630 24 7900 Profit before income tax 799,200 25 1,494,499 30 7950 Income tax expense 6(23) ( 85,161) ( 3) ( 301,867) ( 6) 8200 Profit for the year $ 714,039 22 $ 1,192,632 24 Other comprehensive income (loss) Components of other comprehensive income (loss) that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 8311 Actuarial gains on defined benefit 6(13) plans $ 19,886 1 $ 99,273 2 8316 Unrealised gains on financial assets 6(6) measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 144,499 5 47,592 1 8330 Share of other comprehensive (loss) 6(7) income of associates and joint ventures accounted for using equity method ( 84,865) ( 3) 73 - 8349 Income tax related to components of 6(23) other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss ( 3,977) - ( 19,854) - Components of other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss 8361 Financial statements translation 6(7) differences of foreign operations ( 85,879) ( 3) 313,083 6 8367 Unrealised gains on valuation of 6(6) investments in debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, net 516 - 2,154 - 8300 Other comprehensive (loss) income for the year ($ 9,820) - $ 442,321 9 8500 Total comprehensive income for the year $ 704,219 22 $ 1,634,953 33 Earnings per share (in dollars) 6(24) 9750 Basic $ 1.45 $ 2.42 9850 Diluted $ 1.45 $ 2.42 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these parent company only financial statements. ~9~