NANTEX Industry : The company's shareholders meeting approved the lifting of the non-compete restriction of the 16th board of directors.

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/05/26 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Director：Tainan Spinning Co.,Ltd.Representative：Tung-Yuan Yang. Director：Tainan Spinning Co.,Ltd.Representative：Po-Ming Hou. Director：Li-Ling Cheng. Director：Tainan Spinning Co.,Ltd.Representative：Liang-Hung Wu. Director：Tainan Spinning Co.,Ltd.Representative：Po-Yu Hou. Director：Shin Ho Sing Investment Co.,Ltd.Representative：Ching-Feng Wu. Director：Prince Housing and Development Corp.Representative：Ming-Fan Hsieh. Director：Rui Xing International Investment Co., Ltd. Representative： Ying-Chih Chuang. Director：Yong Yuan Investment Co., Ltd.Representative：Chung-Ho Wu. Director：Pi-Ying Cheng. Director：Tainan Spinning Co.,Ltd.Representative：Chih-Yuan Hou. Director：Tainan Spinning Co.,Ltd.Representative：Li-Fan Wang. Director：Tainan Spinning Co.,Ltd.Representative：Ching-Yao Chuang. Director：Jiu Fu Investment Co., Ltd. Representative：Po-Tsang Tu. Director：Hon Han Enterprise Corporation Representative：Meng-Sheng Liao. Director：Wen-Teng Hou Independent director：Te-Kuang Chou Independent director：Yung-Tzu Huang Independent director：Ming-Tsai Lai Independent director：Wu-Jung Shih. 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: Companies with the same business scope as our company. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: Term of office as director of the company. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): The total number of voting rights of shareholders present at the time of voting on this case was 384224216(49363701 of which were exercised electronically);346743605 were in favor (13181775 of which were electronically exercised) and 28914799 were against (of which electronically exercised voting rights).28914799 voting rights),0 invalid votes, 8565812 abstentions and non-voting rights (of which 7267127 voting rights were exercised electronically) 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise:N/A 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N0ne. 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:N0ne.