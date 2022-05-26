Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. NANTEX Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2108   TW0002108008

NANTEX INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2108)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-24
50.00 TWD   +1.63%
08:26aNANTEX INDUSTRY : The company's shareholders meeting approved the lifting of the non-compete restriction of the 16th board of directors.
PU
08:26aNANTEX INDUSTRY : Announcement of the expiry of the term of office of the members of the Remuneration Committee of the Company.
PU
07:22aNANTEX INDUSTRY : Announcement for important resolution by shareholders'meeting.
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NANTEX Industry : The company's shareholders meeting approved the lifting of the non-compete restriction of the 16th board of directors.

05/26/2022 | 08:26am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: NANTEX INDUSTRY.CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/05/26 Time of announcement 15:12:06
Subject 
 The company's shareholders meeting approved the
lifting of the non-compete restriction of the 16th
board of directors.
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/05/26
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:
Director：Tainan Spinning Co.,Ltd.Representative：Tung-Yuan Yang.
Director：Tainan Spinning Co.,Ltd.Representative：Po-Ming Hou.
Director：Li-Ling Cheng.
Director：Tainan Spinning Co.,Ltd.Representative：Liang-Hung Wu.
Director：Tainan Spinning Co.,Ltd.Representative：Po-Yu Hou.
Director：Shin Ho Sing Investment Co.,Ltd.Representative：Ching-Feng Wu.
Director：Prince Housing and Development Corp.Representative：Ming-Fan Hsieh.
Director：Rui Xing International Investment Co., Ltd. Representative：
Ying-Chih Chuang.
Director：Yong Yuan Investment Co., Ltd.Representative：Chung-Ho Wu.
Director：Pi-Ying Cheng.
Director：Tainan Spinning Co.,Ltd.Representative：Chih-Yuan Hou.
Director：Tainan Spinning Co.,Ltd.Representative：Li-Fan Wang.
Director：Tainan Spinning Co.,Ltd.Representative：Ching-Yao Chuang.
Director：Jiu Fu Investment Co., Ltd. Representative：Po-Tsang Tu.
Director：Hon Han Enterprise Corporation Representative：Meng-Sheng Liao.
Director：Wen-Teng Hou
Independent director：Te-Kuang Chou
Independent director：Yung-Tzu Huang
Independent director：Ming-Tsai Lai
Independent director：Wu-Jung Shih.
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
Companies with the same business scope as our company.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
Term of office as director of the company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
The total number of voting rights of shareholders present at the time of
voting on this case was 384224216(49363701 of which were exercised
electronically);346743605 were in favor (13181775 of which were
electronically exercised) and 28914799 were against (of which electronically
exercised voting rights).28914799 voting rights),0 invalid votes, 8565812
abstentions and non-voting rights (of which 7267127 voting rights were
exercised electronically)
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N0ne.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:N0ne.

Disclaimer

Nantex Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 12:20:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 23 518 M 796 M 796 M
Net income 2021 7 346 M 249 M 249 M
Net cash 2021 13 106 M 444 M 444 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,74x
Yield 2021 8,22%
Capitalization 24 621 M 833 M 833 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,2%
Chart NANTEX INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
NANTEX Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANTEX INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chien Chu Hsu General Manager
Hsin Fu Tai Head-Finance
Tung Yuan Yang Chairman
Te Kuang Chou Independent Director
Yung Tzu Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANTEX INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-41.31%833
DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG-45.77%3 851
ZHEJIANG SANWEI RUBBER ITEM CO., LTD.-2.90%2 239
CHENGDU GUIBAO SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-17.96%966
TSRC CORPORATION-25.37%843
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING-33.11%431