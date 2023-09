NantHealth, Inc. provides enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. The Company is engaged in offering ways to move, interpret, and visualize complex and highly sensitive information to its customers in the healthcare, life sciences, logistics, telecommunications, and other industries to automate, understand, and act on data while keeping it secure and scalable. The Company's products include Eviti Connect and Eviti Advisor, NaviNet, NaviNet Open, NaviNet AllPayer, OpenNMS, and Quadris. Its product portfolio comprises the technology in payer/provider collaboration platforms for real-time coverage decision support (Eviti and NaviNet) and data solutions that include multi-data analysis, reporting, and professional service offerings (Quadris). In addition, The OpenNMS Group, Inc. (OpenNMS), a Company's subsidiary, helps businesses monitor and manage network health and performance.