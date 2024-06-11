Winterville, NC - June 11, 2024 - NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: NH), proudly announces that its Utilization Management Program has earned a 3-year reaccreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), validating the strength and quality of the NantHealth program.

Earning NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation involves meeting six stringent NCQA standards focused on consumer protection and service improvement. Accredited organizations must demonstrate their ability to provide open access networks, enhance service quality, and tailor structures to meet customer needs effectively.

NantHealth distinguished itself by achieving a maximum 3-year accreditation status, showcasing its commitment to maintaining superior standards in utilization management. This reaccreditation highlights NantHealth's dedication to rigorous quality assurance and continuous improvement.

NCQA is a non-profit organization that is the gold standard in the healthcare industry, dedicated to improving healthcare quality through evidence-based standards and procedures. The accreditation process is comprehensive and demanding, reflecting only the highest levels of performance and accountability in healthcare delivery.

"We are thrilled to receive NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation, as it reaffirms our steadfast commitment to delivering comprehensive healthcare solutions that prioritize patient care, efficiency, and outcomes," stated Haris Naseem, MD, CEO of NantHealth.

Megan Salmon-Gardell, RN, MSN, ANP-BC, AOCNP, Chief Nursing Officer at NantHealth, who led the accreditation effort, emphasized the significance of this accomplishment, "Attaining NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation underscores NantHealth's dedication to maintaining the highest quality standards in utilization management. It showcases our robust systems, processes, and personnel that are essential for delivering exceptional healthcare outcomes."

NantHealth continues to set the benchmark for excellence in healthcare delivery, and this accreditation further solidifies its position as a leader in the industry. The rigorous standards and the challenging nature of this accreditation process highlight the exceptional level of dedication and quality upheld by NantHealth.

About NantHealth, Inc.

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. By offering efficient ways to move, interpret and visualize complex and highly sensitive information, NantHealth enables customers in healthcare, life sciences, logistics, telecommunications and other industries to automate, understand and act on data while keeping it secure and scalable. NantHealth's product portfolio comprises the latest technology in payer-provider collaboration platforms for real-time coverage, decision support and data solutions that provide multi-data analysis, reporting and professional services offerings. For more information, visit nanthealth.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube and subscribe to our blog.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "will," "outlook" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to,statements regarding the timing and effectiveness of the reverse stock split and the Company's ability to maintain its listing on Nasdaq (including its ability to achieve or maintain the minimum bid price required by Nasdaq and to comply with other requirements for listing on Nasdaq). Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the price and volume fluctuations in trading of the Company's Common Stock, the potential adverse effect of the reduced number of shares outstanding following the reverse stock split on the liquidity of the Company's Common Stock, potentially adverse Nasdaq decisions related to the listing of the Company's Common Stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in light of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of the impact of a number of factors, many of which are discussed in more detail in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

