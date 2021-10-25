Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NantHealth, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NH   US6301041074

NANTHEALTH, INC.

(NH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NantHealth : Helping Payers and Providers Navigate the Perfect Storm to Drive Better Outcomes

10/25/2021 | 09:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The burden of cancer and autoimmune diseases is heavy on patients, providers, and payers in the United States. Nearly 40 percent of men and women will be diagnosed with cancer at some point during their lifetimes. It's one of the leading causes of death in our country, and the direct and indirect costs of cancer are staggering. With autoimmune diseases, more than 24 million people are affected, and it is one of the leading causes of disability, morbidity, and mortality.

Navigating increasingly complex therapies in an ever-evolving care landscape while ensuring that quality and costs are aligned to create more positive patient outcomes is exceedingly challenging. That's why we developed Eviti, a resource that helps payers and providers realize the quickest path to evidence-based, cost-effective, quality care for patients.

We created Eviti from an evolving body of data-including evidence-based standards and therapies-in order to fuel better and more efficient outcomes for patients. Technology can expediently and expertly aid physicians in making the best treatment decisions, eliminating unnecessary and ineffective treatments, and reducing the unjustified costs of care. It also aligns evidence-based care with healthcare plan language and policies to assure payers that their members receive the best possible care, facilitate rapid authorization, and enable appropriate reimbursement. This also assists them in avoiding unnecessary delays in patient care caused by unnecessary appeals, denials, care interruptions, and other inefficiencies.

Why is this decision support needed?

  • Impact: The incidence and prevalence of these diseases is on the rise. Almost 1.9 million new cancer cases are projected in 2021. Many people, too, are affected by autoimmune diseases. With more than 100 known autoimmune diseases, it is the second leading cause of chronic illnesses, particularly in women.
  • Complexity: There is significant complexity in diagnosing and treating cancer and autoimmune diseases. As science gets better and advancements in research and pharmaceuticals are made, identifying effective care plans is also more challenging. New drugs, including more than 1,300 medicines and vaccines for various cancers and more than 300 drugs for autoimmune diseases, are currently in development. While new treatments are promising, it's often overwhelmingly complex for providers to choose the best course of action for each patient's unique disease and circumstances. It's also overwhelming for healthcare plans to review prescribed treatments to approve and authorize payment for care.
  • Rising Costs: Improvements in science and technology are often associated with increased costs, but that doesn't have to be the case. With the right information and technological support, health plans can assist in the delivery of the right information to ensure every patient has the right therapy at the right time and at the right cost.

The burden of cancer and autoimmune disease on our patients, families, providers, payers, and society is over. Everyone needs an informed approach to keep up with these issues to deliver the treatments our patients deserve.

That's why we do what we do.

Relying on science-backed data, connection, and collaboration, NantHealth remains committed to creating the tools needed to help the fight against cancer and autoimmune diseases. To learn more about Eviti, visit our website.

Disclaimer

NantHealth Inc. published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 13:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NANTHEALTH, INC.
09:34aNANTHEALTH : Helping Payers and Providers Navigate the Perfect Storm to Drive Better Outco..
PU
10/18NANTHEALTH : Teams Up with Care Continuity for Patient Navigation and Care Coordination Ac..
BU
10/18NantHealth, Inc. Teams Up with Care Continuity for Patient Navigation and Care Coordina..
CI
10/11NANTHEALTH : 5 Tips to Ease the Burden of Prior Authorization
PU
09/29NANTHEALTH : Chief Medical Officer to Educate on Advancing Equity in Cancer Care at the On..
PU
09/27WOMEN IN HEALTH TECH : Meet Our Team
PU
09/20NANTHEALTH, INC.(NASDAQGS : NH) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/14NANTHEALTH, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/13MAXIMIZING ROI AND MINIMIZING COST : A Benchmark Comparison for Payers
PU
09/08NANTHEALTH : and Intraprise Health Announce Collaboration to Help Providers Meet HIPAA Com..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NANTHEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 66,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -58,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,49x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 205 M 205 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 354
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart NANTHEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
NantHealth, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANTHEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,78 $
Average target price 3,50 $
Spread / Average Target 96,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Soon-Shiong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bob Petrou Chief Financial Officer
Steve Benz Senior Vice President-Machine Learning & Research
Tiffany Avery Chief Medical Officer
Ronald Allen Louks Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANTHEALTH, INC.-44.89%205
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.17.74%49 180
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-44.98%21 849
OMNICELL, INC.39.39%7 273
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED59.66%4 254
CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP.-55.28%3 209