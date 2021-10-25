NantHealth : Helping Payers and Providers Navigate the Perfect Storm to Drive Better Outcomes

The burden of cancer and autoimmune diseases is heavy on patients, providers, and payers in the United States. Nearly 40 percent of men and women will be diagnosed with cancer at some point during their lifetimes. It's one of the leading causes of death in our country, and the direct and indirect costs of cancer are staggering. With autoimmune diseases, more than 24 million people are affected, and it is one of the leading causes of disability, morbidity, and mortality.

Navigating increasingly complex therapies in an ever-evolving care landscape while ensuring that quality and costs are aligned to create more positive patient outcomes is exceedingly challenging. That's why we developed Eviti, a resource that helps payers and providers realize the quickest path to evidence-based, cost-effective, quality care for patients.

We created Eviti from an evolving body of data-including evidence-based standards and therapies-in order to fuel better and more efficient outcomes for patients. Technology can expediently and expertly aid physicians in making the best treatment decisions, eliminating unnecessary and ineffective treatments, and reducing the unjustified costs of care. It also aligns evidence-based care with healthcare plan language and policies to assure payers that their members receive the best possible care, facilitate rapid authorization, and enable appropriate reimbursement. This also assists them in avoiding unnecessary delays in patient care caused by unnecessary appeals, denials, care interruptions, and other inefficiencies.

Why is this decision support needed?

Impact: The incidence and prevalence of these diseases is on the rise. Almost 1.9 million new cancer cases are projected in 2021. Many people, too, are affected by autoimmune diseases. With more than 100 known autoimmune diseases, it is the second leading cause of chronic illnesses, particularly in women.

Complexity: There is significant complexity in diagnosing and treating cancer and autoimmune diseases. As science gets better and advancements in research and pharmaceuticals are made, identifying effective care plans is also more challenging. New drugs, including more than 1,300 medicines and vaccines for various cancers and more than 300 drugs for autoimmune diseases, are currently in development. While new treatments are promising, it's often overwhelmingly complex for providers to choose the best course of action for each patient's unique disease and circumstances. It's also overwhelming for healthcare plans to review prescribed treatments to approve and authorize payment for care.

Rising Costs: Improvements in science and technology are often associated with increased costs, but that doesn't have to be the case. With the right information and technological support, health plans can assist in the delivery of the right information to ensure every patient has the right therapy at the right time and at the right cost.

The burden of cancer and autoimmune disease on our patients, families, providers, payers, and society is over. Everyone needs an informed approach to keep up with these issues to deliver the treatments our patients deserve.

That's why we do what we do.

Relying on science-backed data, connection, and collaboration, NantHealth remains committed to creating the tools needed to help the fight against cancer and autoimmune diseases. To learn more about Eviti, visit our website.